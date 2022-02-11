Thursday night prep roundup: Parry McCluer girls finish off sweep of Pioneer District

NARROWS -- Anna Claytor scored 17 points and Katie Claytor added 12 as Parry McCluer's girls finished a perfect run through the Pioneer District with a 54-20 win Thursday night over Narrows.

The Fighting Blues, whose only loss was in overtime to Northside in December, will take a 20-1 record and a 15-game win streak into the Pioneer tournament.

PARRY McCLUER (20-1, 12-0)

A.Grow 4, K.Grow 5, Lewis 3, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 17, Hamilton 4, G.Henson 2, K.Claytor 12, S.Taylor 2.

NARROWS (11-6, 7-4)

Helvey 2, Ludwig 3, Lawrence 3, Robertson 1, Spencer 5, Howard 4, McGlothlin 2.

Parry McCluer;18;7;17;12;--;54

Narrows;3;4;7;6;--;20

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (K.Claytor 2, A.Claytor, M.Henson, Lewis), Narrows 1 (Ludwig). JV: Narrows won.

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Alleghany 64, Floyd County 58

ALLEGHANY (14-6, 4-4)

Agnew 16, Underwood 4, Herrington 2, Cantrell 4, Bond 3, K.Swortzel 29.

FLOYD COUNTY (10-11, 3-6)

Via 3, Leitch 22, Caldwell 3, Hayden 2, Hayslett 5, Moore 14, Webb 12, Lowman 3.

Alleghany;16;18;14;16;--64

Floyd County;15;23;7;13;--;58

3-point goals: Alleghany 8 (Leitch 3, Webb 2, Caldwell, Moore, Lowman),

Floyd County 6 (Agnew 4, Cantrell, Bond).

Note: Kaiden Swortzel eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

Hargrave Military 76, North Cross 69

NORTH CROSS (12-5)

Trail 16, Andrew 19, Trott 12, Owen 12, McCoy 7, Brown 3.

HARGRAVE MILITARY (9-10)

Fitzgerald 6, Shoemaker 12, Bracey 19, Boyd 9, Roberts 24, Richardson 2, Farmer 4.

North Cross;19;16;16;18;--;69

Hargrave Military;10;23;18;25;--;76

3-point goals: Hargrave Military 6 (Bracey 5, Boyd), North Cross 7 (Andrew 4, Trail 2, McCoy). JV: Hargrave won 50-35.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty 54

LIBERTY (2-15, 0-12)

Johnson 5, Hurt 5, Holdren 5, Brown 12, Cutler 8, Crider 19.

JEFFERSON FOREST (10-11, 6-7)

Scott 12, Mays 5, Cherry 10, Wimmer 12, Elliott 2, French 10, Burrill 5, Rodgers 7, Hamilton 1.

Liberty;11;15;16;12;--;54

Jefferson Forest;16;19;16;13;--;64

3-point goals: Liberty 7 (Brown 3, Cutler 2, Johnson, Holdren), Jefferson Forest 5 (Scott 2, Cherry, Burrill, Rodgers).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 43, Grayson County 36

FORT CHISWELL (19-3, 10-2)

Shelton 3, Gravely 4, Varney 2, Crigger 5, Dunford 4, Norris 4, Vaught 4, Watson 17.

GRAYSON COUNTY (10-9, 5-6)

Gillespie 8, Cassell 15, Cheeks 3, Shaffner 10.

Fort Chiswell;10;14;10;9;--;43

Grayson County;5;5;11;15;--;36

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 1 (Shelton), Grayson County 5 (Shaffner 2, Gillespie, Cassell, Cheeks 1). JV: Fort Chiswell won 46-28.

GIRLS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington 49, Craig County 46

COVINGTON (6-13, 6-6)

Persinger 15, H.Reynolds 3, Rose 2, Terrell 10, L.Bragg 13, Bartley 6.

CRAIG COUNTY (4-14, 4-8)

Caldwell 9, Gregory 12, Jones 10, Mays 9, Brookman 6.

Covington;5;15;18;11;--;49

Craig County;11;13;8;14;--;46

3-point goals: Covington 6 (H.Reynolds 2, Terrell 2, L.Bragg, Bartley), Craig County 2 (Caldwell) 2.

Note: Lexxy Brookman had 10 blocks and 10 rebounds. Hannah Caldwell had 7 blocks and 6 steals.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 47, Alleghany 43

ALLEGHANY (14-6, 4-5)

Cash 15, Keene 8, Phillips 7, Nicely 6, Hayslett 5, Huffman 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (11-10, 5-5)

Harman 25, Hylton 8, J.Nichols 5, C.Thompson 3, K.Nichols 3, Hamlin 2, M.Thompson 1.

Floyd County;9;13;11;14;--;47

Alleghany;9;;7;11;16;--43

3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (Cash, Keene, Hayslett, Phillips), Floyd County 3 (C.Thompson, K.Nichols, J.Nichols).

Radford 58, Glenvar 44

GLENVAR (9-13, 3-7)

M.Harris 7, Luper 13, Thompson 1, R.Harris 21, McCulley 2.

RADFORD (11-7, 5-3)

Phllips 8, Dean 2, Conner 11, Carrow 2, Newcome 4, Hanah Whitt 3, Haley Whitt 6, L.Cline 22.

Glenvar;12;3;13;16;--;44

Radford;15;14;16;13;--;58

3-point goals: Glenvar 3 (Luper 3), Radford 6 (Conner 3, Haley Whitt 2, Hanah Whitt).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 60, Grayson County 27

FORT CHISWELL (11-11, 7-5)

Brown 2, King 3, Roark 12, Jackson 27, Adams 6, Underwood 3, Patel 6, Caldwell 1.

GRAYSON COUNTY (5-15, 2-9)

S.Pope 4, K.Pope 6, Conklin 1, Bennett 8, Phipps 4, Clontz 4.

Fort Chiswell;16;9;17;18;--;60

Grayson County;2;9;5;11;--;27

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 10 (Jackson 5, Roark 3, Patel, King).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 58, Liberty 43

JEFFERSON FOREST (12-8, 10-4)

Brynn Hill 5, Bella Hill 12, Tate 8, Hancock 11, Ferrell 8, Dawkins 11, Martin 3.

LIBERTY (12-9, 8-5)

Sigei 5, Adams 9, Whorley 5, Gonzalez 4, Smith 1, St. John 16, Brown 3.

Jefferson Forest;16;12;12;18;--;58

Liberty;14;13;9;7;--;43

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Bella Hill 4, Tate, Dawkins), Liberty 4 (St. John 2, Sigei, Whorley).