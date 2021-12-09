 Skip to main content
Thursday prep basketball box scores:
GIRLS

Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament

James Monroe (W.Va.) 54, Giles 34

JAMES MONROE

Hunnicut 14, Boroski 12, Jackson 10, Hines 9, Meadows 3, Hill 2, Shires 2, Kees 2.

GILES (0-4)

Reed 17, Blankenship 6, Gusler 3, Harvey 2, Douthat 2, Price 2, Lucas 2.

James Monroe;15;12;11;16;--;54

Giles;1;19;5;9;--;34

3-point goals: James Monroe 5 (Hunnicut 3, Jackson 2) Giles 2 (Reed, Blankenship).

Narrows 64, Bland County 56

BLAND COUNTY (1-3)

Hall 14, C. Dillow 12, M.Tindall 10, R. Dillow 8, Holston 6, C.Tindall 2, Sanders 2, Meadows 2.

NARROWS (2-1)

M.Robertson 24, Helvey 18, Bishop 10, Stables 7, Howard 2, Spencer 2, Lawrence 1.

Bland County;6;18;12;20;--;56

Narrows;18;15;20;11;--;64

Note: Bishop had 10 rebounds.

NONDISTRICT

Princeton (W.Va.) 43, Blacksburg 38

BLACKSBURG (1-3)

Brooks 5, Jones 2, Brawley 12, Ferguson 2, Mo.Cheynet 11, Mc.Cheynet 6.

PRINCETON

Stull 5, Bane 4, Southers 5, Gunnoe 6, Davis 2, Boggess 17, Burner 4.

Blacksburg;6;9;4;19;--;38

Princeton;10;12;8;13;--;43

3-point goals: Princeton 5 (Boggess 2, Gunnoe 2, Southern), Blacksburg 2 (Brooks, Brawley). JV: Princeton won 38-13.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

North Cross 48, Chatham Hall 9

CHATHAM HALL (0-1)

Holleben 2, T. Zhang 4, S. Zhang 3
NORTH CROSS (5-1) 
Garrison 5, Hosny 2, Sheppard 2, Cook 2, Teter 10, Daniels 4, Schaefer 17, Hash 2, Brown 4
Chatham Hall;0;3;2;4;--;9
North Cross;25;13;6;4;--;48
3-point goals: Chatham Hall (S.Zhang), North Cross 4 (Teter 2, Schaefer 2).

BOYS

Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 47

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4)

Dunnings 5, Strong 2, Johnson 16, Guerrero 3, Whittaker 6, Facciani 8, Smith 7.

GLENVAR (5-0)

Alexander, 11, Barber 17, Housh 4, Johnson 8, Bolling 7, Ford 3, Carter 9, McMahon 2, Simmons 9

Hidden Valley;10;9;23;5;--;47

Glenvar;15;20;9;26;--;70

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 7 (Johnson 2, Whittaker 2, Dunnings, Guerrero, Smith), Glenvar 8 (Alexander 3, Barber 2, Bolling, Ford, Carter).

JV: Glenvar 45-41.

Amherst County 58, Jefferson Forest 52

AMHERST COUNTY (1-0)

Brown 3, Jordan 16, Burns 10, Andrews 13, Idore 4, Cashwell 10.

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-2)

Scott 8, Mays 4, Cherry 3, Wimmer 12, Elliott 3, French 18, Carter-Ray 2, Rodgers 2.

Amherst County;16;16;10;16;—;58

Jefferson Forest;16;12;15;9;—;52

3-point goals: Amherst County 4 (Andrews 2, Jordan, Burns).

 

