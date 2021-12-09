Thursday prep basketball box scores:

GIRLS
Narrows Athletic Fund Tournament
James Monroe (W.Va.) 54, Giles 34
JAMES MONROE
Hunnicut 14, Boroski 12, Jackson 10, Hines 9, Meadows 3, Hill 2, Shires 2, Kees 2.
GILES (0-4)
Reed 17, Blankenship 6, Gusler 3, Harvey 2, Douthat 2, Price 2, Lucas 2.
James Monroe;15;12;11;16;--;54
Giles;1;19;5;9;--;34
3-point goals: James Monroe 5 (Hunnicut 3, Jackson 2) Giles 2 (Reed, Blankenship).
Narrows 64, Bland County 56
BLAND COUNTY (1-3)
Hall 14, C. Dillow 12, M.Tindall 10, R. Dillow 8, Holston 6, C.Tindall 2, Sanders 2, Meadows 2.
NARROWS (2-1)
M.Robertson 24, Helvey 18, Bishop 10, Stables 7, Howard 2, Spencer 2, Lawrence 1.
Bland County;6;18;12;20;--;56
Narrows;18;15;20;11;--;64
Note: Bishop had 10 rebounds.
NONDISTRICT
Princeton (W.Va.) 43, Blacksburg 38
BLACKSBURG (1-3)
Brooks 5, Jones 2, Brawley 12, Ferguson 2, Mo.Cheynet 11, Mc.Cheynet 6.
PRINCETON
Stull 5, Bane 4, Southers 5, Gunnoe 6, Davis 2, Boggess 17, Burner 4.
Blacksburg;6;9;4;19;--;38
Princeton;10;12;8;13;--;43
3-point goals: Princeton 5 (Boggess 2, Gunnoe 2, Southern), Blacksburg 2 (Brooks, Brawley). JV: Princeton won 38-13.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
North Cross 48, Chatham Hall 9
CHATHAM HALL (0-1)
BOYS
Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 47
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4)
Dunnings 5, Strong 2, Johnson 16, Guerrero 3, Whittaker 6, Facciani 8, Smith 7.
GLENVAR (5-0)
Alexander, 11, Barber 17, Housh 4, Johnson 8, Bolling 7, Ford 3, Carter 9, McMahon 2, Simmons 9
Hidden Valley;10;9;23;5;--;47
Glenvar;15;20;9;26;--;70
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 7 (Johnson 2, Whittaker 2, Dunnings, Guerrero, Smith), Glenvar 8 (Alexander 3, Barber 2, Bolling, Ford, Carter).
JV: Glenvar 45-41.
Amherst County 58, Jefferson Forest 52
AMHERST COUNTY (1-0)
Brown 3, Jordan 16, Burns 10, Andrews 13, Idore 4, Cashwell 10.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-2)