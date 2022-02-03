 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday prep basketball boxes: Cave Spring now 10-0 in RRD; Narrows soph Pruett scores 37; Roanoke Catholic girls take BRC win; Radford boys rebound

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy)

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 81, Pulaski County 60

CAVE SPRING (18-1, 10-0)

Lilley 2, Dawyot 19, Cooper 13, Jones 17, Tinsley 6, Kennedy 2, Saunders 20, Childs 2.

PULASKI COUNTY

Gulley 19, Bourne 23, O'Neal 5, Thepsena 2, Nester 6, Underwood 3, Sutherland 2.

Cave Spring;17;19;26;19;--;81

Pulaski County;13;14;10;23;--;60

3-point goals: Cave Spring 8 (Dawyot 3, Jones 2, Tinsley 2, Cooper), Pulaski County 10 (Bourne 5, Gulley 3, O'Neal, Underwood).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 85, Craig County 62

NARROWS (10-5, 6-2)

Johnston 14, Perdue 3, Freeman 2, McGlothlin 13, L.Smith 5, Pruett 37, Shepherd 2, Middleton 2, Johnson 4, C.Smith 4.

CRAIG COUNTY (6-7, 4-4)

Lucas 24, Moore 4, Huffman 2, Peters 10, Crawford 9, Fisher 13.

Narrows;16;14;29;26;--;85

Craig County;15;13;13;21;--62

3-point goals: Narrows 13 (Pruett 8, McGlothlin 3, Johnston, L.Smith), Craig County 1 (Peters).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 73, Floyd County 66

RADFORD (11-3, 6-1)

Clark 22, Prioleau 2, Cormany 18, Kelly 15, Wesley 4, Mitchell 10, Kanipe 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (6-9, 1-4)

Agnew 21, Underwood 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 6, Bond 9, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 24.

Radford;20;14;19;20;--;73

Floyd County;13;18;16;19;--;66

3-point goals: Radford 8 (Clark 4, Cormany 2, Kelly, Mitchell), Floyd County 7 (Agnew 5, Bond 2).

Note: Kaiden Swortzel was 14 of 14 from the foul line.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 74, Bland County 54

BLAND COUNTY

Johnson 14, James 11, Chewning 7, Thompson 6, Pauley 5, Nolley 5, Boone 4, Boone 2.

FORT CHISWELL (16-3)

Watson 23, Norris 19, Dunford 13, Gravely 10, Shelton 3, Varney 2, Crigger 2, Vaught 2.

Bland County;6;22;18;8;--;54

Fort Chiswell;23;18;22;11;--;74

3-point goals: Bland County 5 (Thompson 2, Pauley, Nolley, James), Fort Chiswell 4 (Norris 3, Dunford). JV: Fort Chiswell 51-19.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian 55, Liberty 31

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-3, 9-2)

Thomas 11, Duff 5, Etzel 9, Holmes 14, Nnajiofor 2, Hartless 2, Damon 3, Jenkins 2, Harris 4, Wood 3.

LIBERTY (2-12, 0-10)

Smith 1, Johnson 7, Sigei 2, Holdren 7, Brown 7, Cutler 3, Williams 2.

Liberty Christian;17;14;14;10;--;55

Liberty;9;3;11;10;--;31

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Holmes 2, Etzel, Wood), Liberty 3 (Johnson, Holdren, Brown).

JV: Liberty Christian won 39-25.

NONDISTRICT

Salem 66, George Wythe 60

SALEM (7-10)

Dallas 32, Bayne 11, Moyer 11, Davidson 3, Hart 3, Green 2, Hill 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (4-12)

Campbell 20, B.Rainey 17, Delp 8, Huff 7, Kirtner 5, T Rainey 3.

Salem;25;13;19;9;--;66

George Wythe;14;18;14;14;--;60

3-point goals: Salem 10 (Dallas 5, Bayne 3, Davidson, Hart), George Wythe 7 (Campbell 2, Delp 2, Kirtner 1; T.Rainey, Huff). JV: George Wythe won.

Grayson County 52, Holston 25

HOLSTON

Finkley 4, Collie 5, Harris 3, Sheets 2, Johnson 2, Bott 2, Blevins 2, Morrison 3.

GRAYSON COUNTY

Gillespie 22, Cassell 8, Jones 4, Shaffner 8, Dowell 3, Shearin 3, Sindler 4.

Holston;4;6;5;10;--;25

Grayson County;12;17;18;5;--;52

3-point goals: Holston 3 (Collie 1, Harris 1, Morrison 1), Grayson 1 (Shearin 1). JV: Holston 52-25.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Roanoke Catholic 39, New Covenant 35

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Nance 3, Drapac 2, Hemphill 19, C.O'Herron 4, M.O'Herron 10, Llavore 1.

NEW COVENANT

E.Walker 3, B.Walker 9, Kidd 9, Burton 14.

Roanoke Catholic;12;10;8;9;--;39

New Covenant;11;8;5;11;--;35

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 2 (Nance, Hemphill), New Covenant 7 (Burton 4, Kidd 3). 2 (Nance 1, Hemphill 1).

NOTE: Meg Hemphill also had 5 assists.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 62, Hidden Valley 33

SALEM (13-5, 6-3)

Scales 16, Bowden 6, Wynn 2, Logan 4, Green 20, E.Smith 3, Bayne 2, Adkins 4, M.Smith 5.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-19, 0-10)

Woods 3, Furkatova 2, Tanis 18, Evans 2, Pearson 6, Lawton 2.

Salem;20;15;18;9;--;62

Hidden Valley;4;9;14;6;--;33

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Scales, Green, E.Smith), Hidden Valley 5 (Tanis 4, Woods).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 49, Craig County 18

CRAIG COUNTY

Jones 9, Brookman 4, Mays 2, Taylor 2, Ratliff 1.

NARROWS (9-4, 5-2)

Robertson 9, Helvey 9, Stables 8, Lawrence 6, Howard 3, Ludwig 3, Spencer 3, Bishop 3, Cook 3, Hanshoe 2.

Craig County2;4;8;4;--;18

Narrows;14;19;16;0;--;49

3-point goals: Narrows 2 (Helvey, Ludwig). JV: Narrows won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 60, Eastern Montgomery 30

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-6)

Shelor 3, Bowers 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 7, Bruce 14

AUBURN (11-5)

Lafon 9, Lytton 2, Huffman 6, Martin 22, Terry 10, Rorrer 6, Mundy 5

Eastern Montgomery;5;7;10;8;--;30

Auburn;19;12;21;8;--;60

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Auburn 4 (Martin 2, Lafon, Huffman). JV: Auburn won 25-16.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Alleghany 45, James River 24

ALLEGHANY (13-4, 4-3)

Keene 12, Fridley 7, Nicely 6, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Leitch 4, Hayslett 4, Cash 3.

JAMES RIVER (6=9, 1-5)

Canada 11, Liming 4, Hester 4, Barry 2, Crowder 2, Kessler 1.

Alleghany;15;4;19;7;--;45

James River;0;7;9;8;--;24

3-point goals: Alleghany 7 (Keene 4, Cash, Leitch, Phillips). James River 1 (Hester).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 47, Liberty Christian 41

LIBERTY

Sigei 14, Adams 8, Gonzalez 2, St. John 18, Brown 5.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN

Anderson 2, Jenkins 8, Grinstead 4, Muntslag 2, Laslie 8, Robbins 16, Lambert 1.

Liberty;7;12;15;13;--;47

Liberty Christian;4;9;8;20;--;41

3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 3, Sigei 1), Liberty Christian 1 (Laslie).

 

