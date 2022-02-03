Thursday prep basketball boxes: Cave Spring now 10-0 in RRD; Narrows soph Pruett scores 37; Roanoke Catholic girls take BRC win; Radford boys rebound

BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 81, Pulaski County 60
CAVE SPRING (18-1, 10-0)
Lilley 2, Dawyot 19, Cooper 13, Jones 17, Tinsley 6, Kennedy 2, Saunders 20, Childs 2.
PULASKI COUNTY
Gulley 19, Bourne 23, O'Neal 5, Thepsena 2, Nester 6, Underwood 3, Sutherland 2.
Cave Spring;17;19;26;19;--;81
Pulaski County;13;14;10;23;--;60
3-point goals: Cave Spring 8 (Dawyot 3, Jones 2, Tinsley 2, Cooper), Pulaski County 10 (Bourne 5, Gulley 3, O'Neal, Underwood).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 85, Craig County 62
NARROWS (10-5, 6-2)
Johnston 14, Perdue 3, Freeman 2, McGlothlin 13, L.Smith 5, Pruett 37, Shepherd 2, Middleton 2, Johnson 4, C.Smith 4.
CRAIG COUNTY (6-7, 4-4)
Lucas 24, Moore 4, Huffman 2, Peters 10, Crawford 9, Fisher 13.
Narrows;16;14;29;26;--;85
Craig County;15;13;13;21;--62
3-point goals: Narrows 13 (Pruett 8, McGlothlin 3, Johnston, L.Smith), Craig County 1 (Peters).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 73, Floyd County 66
RADFORD (11-3, 6-1)
Clark 22, Prioleau 2, Cormany 18, Kelly 15, Wesley 4, Mitchell 10, Kanipe 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (6-9, 1-4)
Agnew 21, Underwood 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 6, Bond 9, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 24.
Radford;20;14;19;20;--;73
Floyd County;13;18;16;19;--;66
3-point goals: Radford 8 (Clark 4, Cormany 2, Kelly, Mitchell), Floyd County 7 (Agnew 5, Bond 2).
Note: Kaiden Swortzel was 14 of 14 from the foul line.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 74, Bland County 54
BLAND COUNTY
Johnson 14, James 11, Chewning 7, Thompson 6, Pauley 5, Nolley 5, Boone 4, Boone 2.
FORT CHISWELL (16-3)
Watson 23, Norris 19, Dunford 13, Gravely 10, Shelton 3, Varney 2, Crigger 2, Vaught 2.
Bland County;6;22;18;8;--;54
Fort Chiswell;23;18;22;11;--;74
3-point goals: Bland County 5 (Thompson 2, Pauley, Nolley, James), Fort Chiswell 4 (Norris 3, Dunford). JV: Fort Chiswell 51-19.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty Christian 55, Liberty 31
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-3, 9-2)
Thomas 11, Duff 5, Etzel 9, Holmes 14, Nnajiofor 2, Hartless 2, Damon 3, Jenkins 2, Harris 4, Wood 3.
LIBERTY (2-12, 0-10)
Smith 1, Johnson 7, Sigei 2, Holdren 7, Brown 7, Cutler 3, Williams 2.
Liberty Christian;17;14;14;10;--;55
Liberty;9;3;11;10;--;31
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Holmes 2, Etzel, Wood), Liberty 3 (Johnson, Holdren, Brown).
JV: Liberty Christian won 39-25.
NONDISTRICT
Salem 66, George Wythe 60
SALEM (7-10)
Dallas 32, Bayne 11, Moyer 11, Davidson 3, Hart 3, Green 2, Hill 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (4-12)
Campbell 20, B.Rainey 17, Delp 8, Huff 7, Kirtner 5, T Rainey 3.
Salem;25;13;19;9;--;66
George Wythe;14;18;14;14;--;60
3-point goals: Salem 10 (Dallas 5, Bayne 3, Davidson, Hart), George Wythe 7 (Campbell 2, Delp 2, Kirtner 1; T.Rainey, Huff). JV: George Wythe won.
Grayson County 52, Holston 25
HOLSTON
Finkley 4, Collie 5, Harris 3, Sheets 2, Johnson 2, Bott 2, Blevins 2, Morrison 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Gillespie 22, Cassell 8, Jones 4, Shaffner 8, Dowell 3, Shearin 3, Sindler 4.
Holston;4;6;5;10;--;25
Grayson County;12;17;18;5;--;52
3-point goals: Holston 3 (Collie 1, Harris 1, Morrison 1), Grayson 1 (Shearin 1). JV: Holston 52-25.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 39, New Covenant 35
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Nance 3, Drapac 2, Hemphill 19, C.O'Herron 4, M.O'Herron 10, Llavore 1.
NEW COVENANT
E.Walker 3, B.Walker 9, Kidd 9, Burton 14.
Roanoke Catholic;12;10;8;9;--;39
New Covenant;11;8;5;11;--;35
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 2 (Nance, Hemphill), New Covenant 7 (Burton 4, Kidd 3). 2 (Nance 1, Hemphill 1).
NOTE: Meg Hemphill also had 5 assists.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 62, Hidden Valley 33
SALEM (13-5, 6-3)
Scales 16, Bowden 6, Wynn 2, Logan 4, Green 20, E.Smith 3, Bayne 2, Adkins 4, M.Smith 5.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-19, 0-10)
Woods 3, Furkatova 2, Tanis 18, Evans 2, Pearson 6, Lawton 2.
Salem;20;15;18;9;--;62
Hidden Valley;4;9;14;6;--;33
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Scales, Green, E.Smith), Hidden Valley 5 (Tanis 4, Woods).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 49, Craig County 18
CRAIG COUNTY
Jones 9, Brookman 4, Mays 2, Taylor 2, Ratliff 1.
NARROWS (9-4, 5-2)
Robertson 9, Helvey 9, Stables 8, Lawrence 6, Howard 3, Ludwig 3, Spencer 3, Bishop 3, Cook 3, Hanshoe 2.
Craig County2;4;8;4;--;18
Narrows;14;19;16;0;--;49
3-point goals: Narrows 2 (Helvey, Ludwig). JV: Narrows won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 60, Eastern Montgomery 30
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-6)
Shelor 3, Bowers 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 7, Bruce 14
AUBURN (11-5)
Lafon 9, Lytton 2, Huffman 6, Martin 22, Terry 10, Rorrer 6, Mundy 5
Eastern Montgomery;5;7;10;8;--;30
Auburn;19;12;21;8;--;60
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Auburn 4 (Martin 2, Lafon, Huffman). JV: Auburn won 25-16.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Alleghany 45, James River 24
ALLEGHANY (13-4, 4-3)
Keene 12, Fridley 7, Nicely 6, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Leitch 4, Hayslett 4, Cash 3.
JAMES RIVER (6=9, 1-5)
Canada 11, Liming 4, Hester 4, Barry 2, Crowder 2, Kessler 1.
Alleghany;15;4;19;7;--;45
James River;0;7;9;8;--;24
3-point goals: Alleghany 7 (Keene 4, Cash, Leitch, Phillips). James River 1 (Hester).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 47, Liberty Christian 41
LIBERTY
Sigei 14, Adams 8, Gonzalez 2, St. John 18, Brown 5.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Anderson 2, Jenkins 8, Grinstead 4, Muntslag 2, Laslie 8, Robbins 16, Lambert 1.
Liberty;7;12;15;13;--;47
Liberty Christian;4;9;8;20;--;41
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 3, Sigei 1), Liberty Christian 1 (Laslie).