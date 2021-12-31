 Skip to main content
Thursday prep basketball roundup: Carroll County girls win 2nd tournament in 2 weeks

PENN LAIRD — Kalee Easter scored 20 points and Alyssa Ervin added 16 as Carroll County won its second girls basketball tournament in two weeks Thursday with a 56-44 victory over reigning VHSL Class 2 champion Luray in the Twila Showalter Classic at Spotswood High School.

Jaelyn Hagee added eight points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1).

Emilee Weakley led Luray with 25 points.

TWILA SHOWALTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Carroll County 56, Luray 44

LURAY

Weakley 25, McClung 11, Vile 6, Donovan 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (8-1)

Ervin 16, Gardner 3, Easter 20, Stockner 4, Lam 3, Hagee 8, Alley 2.

Luray;7;10;16;11;--;44

Carroll County;18;20;5;13;--;56

3-point goals: Luray 3 (McClung 3), Carroll County 5 (Lam, Easter, Ervin, Gardner, Hagee).

Note: Hagee had 9 rebounds.

BOYS

FUQUA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Roanoke Catholic 82, Covenant 54

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Merchant 7, Adams 16, Beck 2, Burns 5, Banks 23, Myers 6, Collins 7, Estrada 16.

COVENANT

Graham 8, Pour 2, Burton 2, Newton 2, Garber 1, Coppock 29, Lunn 4, Carter 6.

Roanoke Catholic;23;18;23;18;—;82

Covenant;11;19;13;11;—;54

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 9 (Estrada 3, Myers 2, Merchant, Adams, Banks, Collins), Covenant 3 (Graham 2, Coppock).

FIRST COMMUNITY BANK TOURNAMENT

Floyd County 59, George Wythe 51

FLOYD COUNTY

Agnew 8, Herrington 4, Cantrell 4, Bond 16, K.Swortzel 21.

GEORGE WYTHE

Green 4, Huff 3, Rainey 9, Kirtner 7, Delp 3, Rainey 8, Campbell 17.

Floyd County;14;19;12;14;--;59

George Wythe;11;9.18.13;--;51

3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (Agnew 2, Bond 2), George Wythe 6 (Rainey 3, Kirtner, Delp, Campbell).

NONDISTRICT

Martinsville 51, Graham 43

MARTINSVILLE (4-3)

Smith 6, Spencer 15, Kirby 20, Long 8, Dickerson 2.

GRAHAM

Bradshaw 11, B.Morgan 4, Surface 2, Graves 21, Roberts 2, K.Morgan 3

Martinsville;10;11;14;16;--;51

Graham;9;10;10;14;--;43

3-point goals: Graham 4 (Graves 3, Bradshaw). JV: Martinsville won 41-37.

Salem 50, Staunton River 28

SALEM (3-3)

Bayne 8, Dallas 20, Greer 7, Green 10, Clemens 3.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-8)

Borden 3, Egglston 5, Steele 3, Burns 3, Overstreet 11, Childress 3.

Staunton River;12;6;8;2;--;28

Salem;15;15;13;7;--;50

3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Borden, Eggleston, Burns), Salem 8 (Bayne 2, Dallas 2, Green 2, Greer, Clemens). JV: Salem won.

UVa-WISE INVITATIONAL

Honaker 55, Chilhowie 52

HONAKER

Hart 7, Lowe 22, C.Boyd 14, M.Boyd 2, O’Quinn 6, Bandy 4.

CHILHOWIE (5-5)

Martin 6, Hall 15, Blevins 5, Booth 18, Sauls 2, Nash 6.

Honaker;16;14;14;11;--;55

Chilhowie;17;9;15;11;--;52

3-point goals: Honaker 6 (C.Boyd 4, HarT, Lowe) Chilhowie 13 (Booth 6, Hall 5, Blevins, Nash).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Parry McCluer 50, Nelson County 25

PARRY McCLUER (8-1)

K.Grow 2, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 19, V.Hamilton 2, P.Emore 3, G.Henson 8, K.Claytor 11.

NELSON COUNTY (1-8)

T.Vest-Turner 9, S.Green 1, C.Giles 6, J. Tinsley 1, D.Meredith 8.

Parry McCluer;8;10;15;17;--;50

Nelson County;9;9;1;6;--;25

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (K.Claytor 1, G.Henson 2), Nelson County 1 (T.Vest-Turner).

Fort Chiswell 56, Mount Airy (N.C.) 49

FORT CHISWELL (5-6)

Brown 8, M.King 5, Roark 14, Jackson 15, k. King 6, Adams 7, Robinson 1.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (3-5)

Mayfield 17, Moore 11, Clabo 10, Marshall 2, Stafford 3, Hollingsworth 6.

Fort Chiswell;14;13;15;14;--;56

Mount Airy, N.C.;13;6;12;18;--;49

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (Roark 2, M.King, Adams), Mount Airy 4 (Mayfield 2, Clabo, Moore).

JV game: Mount Airy won.

James River 42, Bassett 31

JAMES RIVER (4-2)

Canada 15, McCullough 11, Crowder 7, Harless 4, Barry 3, Hester 2.

BASSETT (2-8)

Pitzer 10, Ratcliff 7, Manns 6, Goad 4, Whitfield 4.

James River;9;6;17;10;--;42

Bassett;8;10;7;6;--;31

3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Manns 1). JV: Bassett 35-31

Note: Canada had 10 rebounds.

Marion 75, George Wythe 21

MARION (10-1)

Pennington 0, Halsey 3, Moss 14, Greer 5, Hagy 13, Kimberlin 18, Farris 4, Terry 18.

GEORGE WYTHE

Leonard 0, Cannoy 5, Berry 0, Scott 2, Tate 4, Faulkner 0, Patel 5, Malavolti 5, Wolfe 0.

Marion;19;17;20;19;--;75

George Wythe;9;8;2;2;--;21

3-point goals: Marion 7 (Kimberlin 2, Moss 2, Halsey, Greer, Hagy), George Wythe 2 (Cannoy, Patel).

Honaker 67, Chilhowie 34

CHILHOWIE (3-6)

Sheets 6, Goodwin 6, Tuell 4, Barr 18.

HONAKER

Jessee 3, Hart 6, McNulty 13, Nolley 17, Vance 12, Stevens 8, McClanahan 8.

Chilhowie;9;9;2;14;--;34

Honaker;21;13;17;16;--;67

3-point goals: Chilhowie 3 (Barr 3), Honaker 1 (Nolley).

 

