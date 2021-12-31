Thursday prep basketball roundup: Carroll County girls win 2nd tournament in 2 weeks

PENN LAIRD — Kalee Easter scored 20 points and Alyssa Ervin added 16 as Carroll County won its second girls basketball tournament in two weeks Thursday with a 56-44 victory over reigning VHSL Class 2 champion Luray in the Twila Showalter Classic at Spotswood High School.
Jaelyn Hagee added eight points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1).
Emilee Weakley led Luray with 25 points.
TWILA SHOWALTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Carroll County 56, Luray 44
LURAY
Weakley 25, McClung 11, Vile 6, Donovan 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (8-1)
Ervin 16, Gardner 3, Easter 20, Stockner 4, Lam 3, Hagee 8, Alley 2.
Luray;7;10;16;11;--;44
Carroll County;18;20;5;13;--;56
3-point goals: Luray 3 (McClung 3), Carroll County 5 (Lam, Easter, Ervin, Gardner, Hagee).
Note: Hagee had 9 rebounds.
BOYS
FUQUA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Roanoke Catholic 82, Covenant 54
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Merchant 7, Adams 16, Beck 2, Burns 5, Banks 23, Myers 6, Collins 7, Estrada 16.
COVENANT
Graham 8, Pour 2, Burton 2, Newton 2, Garber 1, Coppock 29, Lunn 4, Carter 6.
Roanoke Catholic;23;18;23;18;—;82
Covenant;11;19;13;11;—;54
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 9 (Estrada 3, Myers 2, Merchant, Adams, Banks, Collins), Covenant 3 (Graham 2, Coppock).
FIRST COMMUNITY BANK TOURNAMENT
Floyd County 59, George Wythe 51
FLOYD COUNTY
Agnew 8, Herrington 4, Cantrell 4, Bond 16, K.Swortzel 21.
GEORGE WYTHE
Green 4, Huff 3, Rainey 9, Kirtner 7, Delp 3, Rainey 8, Campbell 17.
Floyd County;14;19;12;14;--;59
George Wythe;11;9.18.13;--;51
3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (Agnew 2, Bond 2), George Wythe 6 (Rainey 3, Kirtner, Delp, Campbell).
NONDISTRICT
Martinsville 51, Graham 43
MARTINSVILLE (4-3)
Smith 6, Spencer 15, Kirby 20, Long 8, Dickerson 2.
GRAHAM
Bradshaw 11, B.Morgan 4, Surface 2, Graves 21, Roberts 2, K.Morgan 3
Martinsville;10;11;14;16;--;51
Graham;9;10;10;14;--;43
3-point goals: Graham 4 (Graves 3, Bradshaw). JV: Martinsville won 41-37.
Salem 50, Staunton River 28
SALEM (3-3)
Bayne 8, Dallas 20, Greer 7, Green 10, Clemens 3.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-8)
Borden 3, Egglston 5, Steele 3, Burns 3, Overstreet 11, Childress 3.
Staunton River;12;6;8;2;--;28
Salem;15;15;13;7;--;50
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Borden, Eggleston, Burns), Salem 8 (Bayne 2, Dallas 2, Green 2, Greer, Clemens). JV: Salem won.
UVa-WISE INVITATIONAL
Honaker 55, Chilhowie 52
HONAKER
Hart 7, Lowe 22, C.Boyd 14, M.Boyd 2, O’Quinn 6, Bandy 4.
CHILHOWIE (5-5)
Martin 6, Hall 15, Blevins 5, Booth 18, Sauls 2, Nash 6.
Honaker;16;14;14;11;--;55
Chilhowie;17;9;15;11;--;52
3-point goals: Honaker 6 (C.Boyd 4, HarT, Lowe) Chilhowie 13 (Booth 6, Hall 5, Blevins, Nash).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Parry McCluer 50, Nelson County 25
PARRY McCLUER (8-1)
K.Grow 2, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 19, V.Hamilton 2, P.Emore 3, G.Henson 8, K.Claytor 11.
NELSON COUNTY (1-8)
T.Vest-Turner 9, S.Green 1, C.Giles 6, J. Tinsley 1, D.Meredith 8.
Parry McCluer;8;10;15;17;--;50
Nelson County;9;9;1;6;--;25
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (K.Claytor 1, G.Henson 2), Nelson County 1 (T.Vest-Turner).
Fort Chiswell 56, Mount Airy (N.C.) 49
FORT CHISWELL (5-6)
Brown 8, M.King 5, Roark 14, Jackson 15, k. King 6, Adams 7, Robinson 1.
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (3-5)
Mayfield 17, Moore 11, Clabo 10, Marshall 2, Stafford 3, Hollingsworth 6.
Fort Chiswell;14;13;15;14;--;56
Mount Airy, N.C.;13;6;12;18;--;49
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (Roark 2, M.King, Adams), Mount Airy 4 (Mayfield 2, Clabo, Moore).
JV game: Mount Airy won.
James River 42, Bassett 31
JAMES RIVER (4-2)
Canada 15, McCullough 11, Crowder 7, Harless 4, Barry 3, Hester 2.
BASSETT (2-8)
Pitzer 10, Ratcliff 7, Manns 6, Goad 4, Whitfield 4.
James River;9;6;17;10;--;42
Bassett;8;10;7;6;--;31
3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Manns 1). JV: Bassett 35-31
Note: Canada had 10 rebounds.
Marion 75, George Wythe 21
MARION (10-1)
Pennington 0, Halsey 3, Moss 14, Greer 5, Hagy 13, Kimberlin 18, Farris 4, Terry 18.
GEORGE WYTHE
Leonard 0, Cannoy 5, Berry 0, Scott 2, Tate 4, Faulkner 0, Patel 5, Malavolti 5, Wolfe 0.
Marion;19;17;20;19;--;75
George Wythe;9;8;2;2;--;21
3-point goals: Marion 7 (Kimberlin 2, Moss 2, Halsey, Greer, Hagy), George Wythe 2 (Cannoy, Patel).
Honaker 67, Chilhowie 34
CHILHOWIE (3-6)
Sheets 6, Goodwin 6, Tuell 4, Barr 18.
HONAKER
Jessee 3, Hart 6, McNulty 13, Nolley 17, Vance 12, Stevens 8, McClanahan 8.
Chilhowie;9;9;2;14;--;34
Honaker;21;13;17;16;--;67
3-point goals: Chilhowie 3 (Barr 3), Honaker 1 (Nolley).