Thursday prep basketball roundup: Cave Spring moves to 18-1 with win at Pulaski County

DUBLIN — Dylan Saunders scored 20 points and Owyn Dawyot added 19 Thursday night as Cave Spring posted an 81-60 boys basketball victory that moved the Knights within one win of the outright River Ridge District championship.

Stark Jones added 17 points for Cave Spring (18-1, 10-0).

Josh Bourne scored a career-high 23 points for Pulaski County (10-9, 5-6), while J.J. Gulley had 19.

CAVE SPRING (18-1, 10-0)

Lilley 2, Dawyot 19, Cooper 13, Jones 17, Tinsley 6, Kennedy 2, Saunders 20, Childs 2.

PULASKI COUNTY (10-9, 5-6)

Gulley 19, Bourne 23, O'Neal 5, Thepsena 2, Nester 6, Underwood 3, Sutherland 2.

Cave Spring;17;19;26;19;—;81

Pulaski County;13;14;10;23;—;60

3-point goals: Cave Spring 8 (Dawyot 3, Jones 2, Tinsley 2, Cooper), Pulaski County 10 (Bourne 5, Gulley 3, O'Neal, Underwood).

BOYS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 85, Craig County 62

NARROWS (10-5, 6-2)

Johnston 14, Perdue 3, Freeman 2, McGlothlin 13, L.Smith 5, Pruett 37, Shepherd 2, Middleton 1, Johnson 4, C.Smith 4.

CRAIG COUNTY (6-7, 4-4)

Lucas 24, Moore 4, Huffman 2, Peters 10, Crawford 9, Fisher 13.

Narrows;16;14;29;26;—;85

Craig County;15;13;13;21;—;62

3-point goals: Narrows 13 (Pruett 8, McGlothlin 3, Johnston, L.Smith), Craig County 1 (Peters).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 73, Floyd County 66

RADFORD (11-3, 6-1)

Clark 22, Prioleau 2, Cormany 18, Kelly 15, Wesley 4, Mitchell 10, Kanipe 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (6-9, 1-4)

Agnew 21, Underwood 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 6, Bond 9, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 24.

Radford;20;14;19;20;—;73

Floyd Co.;13;18;16;19;—;66

3-point goals: Radford 8 (Clark 4, Cormany 2, Kelly, Mitchell), Floyd County 7 (Agnew 5, Bond 2).

Note: Kaiden Swortzel was 14 of 14 from the foul line.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 74, Bland County 54

BLAND COUNTY (8-11, 3-7)

Johnson 14, James 11, Chewning 7, Thompson 6, Pauley 5, Nolley 5, Boone 4, Boone 2.

FORT CHISWELL (16-3, 8-2)

Watson 23, Norris 19, Dunford 13, Gravely 10, Shelton 3, Varney 2, Crigger 2, Vaught 2.

Bland County;6;22;18;8;—;54

Fort Chiswell;23;18;22;11;—;74

3-point goals: Bland County 5 (Thompson 2, Pauley, Nolley, James), Fort Chiswell 4 (Norris 3, Dunford). JV: Fort Chiswell 51-19.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian 55, Liberty 31

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-3, 9-2)

Thomas 11, Duff 5, Etzel 9, Holmes 14, Nnajiofor 2, Hartless 2, Damon 3, Jenkins 2, Harris 4, Wood 3.

LIBERTY (2-12, 0-10)

Smith 1, Johnson 7, Sigei 2, Hurt 2, Holdren 7, Brown 7, Cutler 3, Williams 2.

Liberty Chr.;17;14;14;10;—;55

Liberty;9;3;11;8;—;31

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Holmes 2, Etzel, Wood), Liberty 3 (Johnson, Holdren, Brown).

JV: Liberty Christian won 39-25.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Northwood 49, Chihowie 41

CHILHOWIE (10-7, 4-2)

Hall 14, Booth 10, Nash 9, Martin 5, Blevins 3.

NORTHWOOD

Carter 22, Rolen 13, Doane 6, Ayers 3, Johnson 3, Debusk 2.

Chilhowie;9;11;15;6;—;41

Northwood;4;8;18;19;—;49

3-point goals: Chilhowie 7 (Nash 3, Booth 2, Hall, Blevins), Northwood 7 (Carter 3, Rolen 2, Ayers, Johnson). JV: Chilhowie won.

NONDISTRICT

Salem 66, George Wythe 60

SALEM (7-10)

Dallas 32, Bayne 11, Moyer 11, Davidson 5, Hart 3, Green 2, Hill 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (4-12)

Campbell 20, B.Rainey 17, Delp 8, Huff 7, Kirtner 5, T Rainey 3.

Salem;25;13;19;9;—;66

G. Wythe;14;18;14;14;—;60

3-point goals: Salem 10 (Dallas 5, Bayne 3, Davidson, Hart), George Wythe 7 (Campbell 2, Delp 2, Kirtner, T.Rainey, Huff). JV: George Wythe won.

Grayson County 52, Holston 25

HOLSTON

Finley 4, Collie 5, Harris 3, Sheets 2, Johnson 2, Bott 2, Blevins 2, Morrison 5.

GRAYSON COUNTY (9-6)

Gillespie 22, Cassell 8, Jones 4, Shaffner 8, Dowell 3, Shearin 3, Sindler 4.

Holston;4;6;5;10;—;25

Grayson Co.;12;17;18;5;—;52

3-point goals: Holston 3 (Collie, Harris, Morrison), Grayson 1 (Shearin). JV: Holston won 52-25.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Roanoke Catholic 39, New Covenant 35

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-5, 2-2)

Nance 3, Drapac 2, Hemphill 19, C.O'Herron 4, M.O'Herron 10, Llavore 1.

NEW COVENANT

E.Walker 3, B.Walker 9, Kidd 9, Burton 14.

Roanoke Catholic;12;10;8;9;—;39

New Covenant;11;8;5;11;—;35

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 2 (Nance, Hemphill), New Covenant 7 (Burton 4, Kidd 3).

Note: Meg Hemphill also had 5 assists.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 62, Hidden Valley 33

SALEM (13-5, 6-3)

Scales 16, Bowden 6, Wynn 2, Logan 4, Green 20, E.Smith 3, Bayne 2, Adkins 4, M.Smith 5.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-19, 0-10)

Woods 3, Furkatova 2, Tanis 18, Evans 2, Pearson 6, Lawton 2.

Salem;20;15;18;9;—;62

Hidden Valley;4;9;14;6;—;33

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Scales, Green, E.Smith), Hidden Valley 5 (Tanis 4, Woods).

Note: Scales topped the 1,000-point mark for her career earlier in the week.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 59, Glenvar 52

RADFORD (8-6, 3-3)

Dean 9, Conner 3, Newcome 2, Hanah Whitt 6, Haley Whitt 15, L.Cline 21, H.Cline 3.

GLENVAR (9-11, 3-6)

M.Harris 5, Luper 4, K.Thompson 3, R.Harris 28, Keen 4, McCulley 8.

Radford;16;8;12;23;—;59

Glenvar;12;12;10;18;—;52

3-point goals: Radford 6 (Haley Whitt 3, Hanah Whitt 2, Conner), Glenvar 2 (Luper, R.Harris)

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 49, Craig County 18

CRAIG COUNTY (2-12, 2-5)

Jones 9, Brookman 4, Mays 2, Taylor 2, Ratliff 1.

NARROWS (9-4, 5-2)

Robertson 9, Helvey 9, Stables 8, Lawrence 6, Howard 3, Ludwig 3, Spencer 3, Bishop 3, Cook 3, Hanshoe 2.

Craig County2;4;8;4;—;18

Narrows;14;19;16;0;—;49

3-point goals: Narrows 2 (Helvey, Ludwig). JV: Narrows won.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Alleghany 45, James River 24

ALLEGHANY (13-4, 4-3)

Keene 12, Fridley 7, Nicely 6, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Leitch 4, Hayslett 4, Cash 3.

JAMES RIVER (6-9, 1-5)

Canada 11, Liming 4, Hester 4, Barry 2, Crowder 2, Kessler 1.

Alleghany;15;4;19;7;—;45

James River;0;7;9;8;—;24

3-point goals: Alleghany 7 (Keene 4, Cash, Leitch, Phillips). James River 1 (Hester).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 47, Liberty Christian 41

LIBERTY (10-7, 7-4)

Sigei 14, Adams 8, Gonzalez 2, St. John 18, Brown 5.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN

Anderson 2, Jenkins 8, Grinstead 4, Muntslag 2, Laslie 8, Robbins 16, Lambert 1.

Liberty;7;12;15;13;—;47

Liberty Chr.;4;9;8;20;—;41

3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 3, Sigei 1), Liberty Christian 1 (Laslie).

NONDISTRICT

Auburn 60, Eastern Montgomery 30

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-6)

Shelor 3, Bowers 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 7, Bruce 14.

AUBURN (11-5)

Lafon 9, Lytton 2, Huffman 6, Martin 22, Terry 10, Rorrer 6, Mundy 5.

EastMont;5;7;10;8;—;30

Auburn;19;12;21;8;—;60

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Auburn 4 (Martin 2, Lafon, Huffman). JV: Auburn won 25-16.