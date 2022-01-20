Thursday prep basketball roundup: Christiansburg boys top Salem in overtime despite 35 points by Spartans' Dallas

Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon's 3-pointer in overtime put Christiansburg ahead to stay Thursday night as the visiting Blue Demons notched a 66-61 River Ridge District boys basketball victory over Salem.

Austin Purcell hit 3 of 4 free throws to ice the win for the Blue Demons (6-10, 1-5). Jacob Moles and Tyrique Taylor led Christiansburg with 17 points apiece.

The game was the third played between Salem and Christiansburg in the last four years that had either a 66-61 or 66-60 final score.