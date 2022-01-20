Thursday prep basketball roundup: Christiansburg boys top Salem in overtime despite 35 points by Spartans' Dallas

Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon's 3-pointer in overtime put Christiansburg ahead to stay Thursday night as the visiting Blue Demons notched a 66-61 River Ridge District boys basketball victory over Salem.
Austin Purcell hit 3 of 4 free throws to ice the win for the Blue Demons (6-10, 1-5). Jacob Moles and Tyrique Taylor led Christiansburg with 17 points apiece.
Salem (4-8, 1-4) got a game-high 35 points from 6-foot-4 guard Tanner Dallas.
The game was the third played between Salem and Christiansburg in the last four years that had either a 66-61 or 66-60 final score.
Christiansburg 66, Salem 61, OT
CHRISTIANSBURG (6-10, 1-5)
Purcell 6, Myrthil 7, Moles 17, Evans 4, Barnes 2, Calloway 2, Johnson-Buchannon 11, Taylor 17.
SALEM (4-8, 1-4)
Bayne 9, Dallas 35, Green 4, Clemens 4, Hill 4, Yerton 3, Coe 2.
Christiansburg;15;9;10;19;13;--;66
Salem;5;15;13;20;8;--;61
3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Purcell, Johnson-Buchannon), Salem 4 (Dallas, Bayne, Green, Clemens).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 62, Blacksburg 27
PULASKI COUNTY (10-3, 6-0)
Fleenor 16, Russell 2, Keefer 9, Huff 13, Lawson 10, Vest 2, Secrist 10.
BLACKSBURG (9-6, 4-2)
Ferguson 10, Jones 5, Brawley 8, Mo.Cheynet 4.
Pulaski County;24;8;16;14;--;62
Blacksburg;7;11;7;2;--;27
3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Huff 3, Lawson 2, Secrist), Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, Jones 1). JV: Pulaski County won 46-12.
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 61, Floyd County 40
FLOYD COUNTY (5-7)
Harman 15, C.Thompson 2, K.Thompson 9, Hamlin 2, Hylton 8, Nichols 4.
LORD BOTETOURT (12-3)
Anderson 8, Spangler 16, Orange 21, Alfano 4, Morgan 5, Wissemann 2, Huffard 5.
Floyd County;16;9;9;6;—;40
Lord Botetourt;14;9;10;28;—;61
3-point goals: Floyd 4 (Harman 3, K.Thompson), Lord Botetourt 3 (Orange 3)
JV: Lord Botetourt won.
Notes: Anderson and Spangler both added 6 assists.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Covenant 55, North Cross 16
COVENANT (11-2, 2-1)
Corbey 7, Graves 10, Dalton 8, Blurton 2, Hargrove 12, D.Poindexter 13, K.Poindexter 3.
NORTH CROSS (7-3, 2-3)
Garrison 4, Cook 1, Teter 4, Schaefer 7.
Covenant;13;25;10;7;--;55
North Cross;6;1;7;2;--;16
3-point goals: Covenant 3 (Hargrove, D.Poindexter, KPoindexter), North Cross 3 (Schaefer 2, Teter).
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 45, Brookville 36
BROOKVILLE (4-9, 1-5)
Martin 4, Butler 6, Harvey 16, Preston 3, McDaniel 1, Wood 2.
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-7, 4-3)
Scott 2, Mays 1, Cherry 6, Wimmer 17, Elliott 4, French 9, Rodgers 2, Alwal 4,
Brookville;7;12;9;8;--;36
Jefferson Forest;7;13;6;19;--;45
3-point: Brookville 1 (Harvey). Jefferson Forest 4 (Wimmer 3, Cherry).
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 50, Covenant 24
NORTH CROSS (5-2, 3-1)
Trail 6, Trott 17, Mendoza 10, Owen 14, McCoy 3.
COVENANT (4-5, 1-1)
Burton 6, Newton 3, Cappock 13, Carter 2.
North Cross;12;6;10;22;--;50
Covenant;6;6;6;6;--;24
3-point goals: North Cross 4 (Owen 2, Mendoza 2), Covenant 3 (Burton 2, Newton).
NONDISTRICT
Miller School 81, Roanoke Catholic 71
MILLER (8-3)
Davis 12, Hartman 1, Rose 2, Rice 18, Dyer 4, Hagen 2, Bell 19, Ethan Delaurier 6, Eli Delaurier 8, Harrison 6.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-8)
Merchant 18, Johnson 6, Adams 9, Beck 12, Burns 2, Banks 4, Collins 8, Estrada 12.
Miller;20;21;20;20;--;81
Roanoke Catholic;18;16;17;20;--;71
3-point goals: Miller 12 (Bell 5, Rice 3, Harrison 2, Davis, Eli Delaurier).
Roanoke Catholic 11 (Estrada 4, Merchant 3, Collins 2, Johnson, Banks).