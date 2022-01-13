 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday prep basketball roundup: PH's Esworthy nets 400th victory as Patriots top Franklin County

  • 0
hr PHboyssoccer 112717 p05

Patrick Henry head coach Jack Esworthy talks to his team during a 2017 game. Esworthy notched his 400th career win Thursday.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

ROCKY MOUNT -- Jack Faulkner led four Patrick Henry players in double figures with 21 points Thursday night as the Patriots took a 79-51 nondistrict boys basketball win over Franklin County to earn head coach Jack Esworthy his 400th career victory.

Moosie Calloway added 15 points, Brooks Derey had 13 and Abu Yarmah scored 11 for PH (10-2).

Eli Foutz led Franklin County (5-8) with 16 points.

Patrick Henry 79, Franklin County 51

PATRICK HENRY (10-2)

Faulkner 21, Calloway 15, Derey 13, Yarmah 11, Smith 8, F.Beasley 5, Smiley 4, B.Beasley 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-8)

Foutz 16, N.Holland 11, J.Holland 5, Stockton 5, Harvey 4, McHeimer 4, Kasey 2, Lee 2, Clark 1, Hering 1.

Patrick Henry;23;15;22;19;--;79

Franklin County;7;13;14;17;--;51

People are also reading…

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 12 (Faulkner 6, Derey 2, Smith 2, Calloway, Yarmah), Franklin County 2 (Foutz, Stockton). JV: Patrick Henry won.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty 18

JEFFERSON FOREST (5-7, 3-3)

Scott 9, Cherry 14, Wimmer 19, Elliott 4, Burrill 5, Rogers 5, Ellis 2, Hamilton 6.

LIBERTY (1-7, 0-6)

Johnson 2, Mineo 8, Holdren 4, Brown 4.

Jefferson Forest;14;17;14;19;--;64

Liberty;2;6;6;4;--;18

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 7 (Scott 2, Wimmer 2, Cherry, Burrill, Rogers). JV: Jefferson Forest won 50-37. Note: Jack Wimmer 10 rebounds.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 41

PARRY McCLUER (8-1, 5-0)

Perry 2, Mitchell 6, Cook 4, Houck 7, Callett 5, Hamilton 41, Snider 4

CRAIG COUNTY (4-3, 3-1)

Lucas 22, Moore 3, Peters 5, Crawford 3, Fisher 7.

Parry McCluer;21;17;17;14;--;69

Craig County;7;18;6;9;--;40

3 point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (Mitchell, Houck, Callett, Hamilton), Craig County 6 (Lucas 4, Moore, Peters). JV: Parry McCluer won.

NOTE: Hamilton 15 rebounds, 8 blocked shots.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Narrows 60, Giles 50

NARROWS (7-3)

Pruett 23, D.Johnson 9, McGlothlin 9, Perdue 7, P.Johnson 6, Smith 4, Shepperd 2.

GILES (5-7)

Myers 20, Parks 11, Dunford 6, Simpkins 4, Simmons 3, Hanson 3, Price 3.

Narrows;4;10;20;26;--;60

Giles;13;17;2;18;--;50

3-point goals: Narrows 7 (Pruett 5, McGlothlin 2), Giles 4 (Myers 3, Parks). JV: Narrows won 56-37.

Grayson County 79, Rural Retreat 58

RURAL RETREAT (4-6)

Roberts 2, Smith 12, Crouse 2, Hight 19, Musser 11, Smelser 5, Worley 5, Crochett 2.

GRAYSON COUNTY (7-5)

Gillespie 15, Cassell 21, Cheeks 3, Nichols 1, Jones 2, Shaffner 31, Shearin 4, Sindler 2.

Rural Retreat;19;16;14;9;--;58

Grayson;12;26;23;18;--;79

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 5 (Hight 3, Smith, Smelser), Grayson 9 (Shaffner 4, Gillespie 2, Cassell 2, Shearin). JV: Grayson County won 44-35, OT.

Spotswood 69, Rockbridge County 51

SPOTSWOOD

Car.Pacheco 26, Bellamy 2, Cam.Pacheco 12, Li 5, Sprague 2, Harding 2, Craig 4, Webb 2, Dean 11.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-10)

Mays 5, Higgins 2, A.Poindexter 3, I.Poindexter 4, Lambert 3, Owsley 5, Sikira 17, Stores 6, Mulitalo 6.

Spotswood;17;17;17;18;--;68

Rockbridge County;4;16;10;21;--;51

3-point goals: Spotswood 3 (Car.Pacheco 2, Cam.Pacheco), Rockbridge County 10 (Sikira 5, Stores 2, Mays, A.Poindexter, Lambert).

GIRLS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 26

CRAIG COUNTY (2-8, 2-2)

Caldwell 3, Ratliff 2, Jones 6, Underwood 2, Taylor 1, Mays 2, Huffman 10.

PARRY McCLUER (11-1, 4-0)

A.Grow 3, K.Grow 3, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 28, Roberts 4, Hamilton 5, Tyree 1, G.Henson 10, K.Claytor 11.

Craig County;10;6;8;2;--;26

Parry McCluer;25;20;17;7;--;69

3-point goals: Craig County 1 (Caldwell), Parry McCluer 1 (G.Henson). JV: Craig County won.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 47, Liberty 40

LIBERTY (5-5, 4-3)

St. John 17, Adams 9, Smith 6, Sigei 3, Gonzalez 2, Brown 3.

JEFFERSON FOREST (8-4, 5-2)

Tate 19, Hancock 10, Be. Hill 4, Br. Hill 2, Knight 2, Ferrell 3, Dawkins 6, Shrader 1.

Liberty;12;12;3;12;—;40

Jefferson Forest;18;6;10;13;—;47

3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei, St. John 3). Jefferson Forest 2 (Tate, Ferrell).

NONDISTRICT

Patrick Henry 51, Franklin County 24

FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-5)

Board 8, Taylor 1, Lester 4, Copeland 2, Brown 2, Coron 3, K.Copeland 4.

PATRICK HENRY (10-1)

Cook 12, Baker 12, N.Childress 9, S.Childress 5, Penn 5, Nichols 2, Breedlove 2, Beasley 2, Whorley 2.

Franklin County;4;3;12;5;--;24

Patrick Henry;14;15;12;10;--;51

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 1 (S.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won 42-10.

Floyd County 58, Patrick County 44

PATRICK COUNTY (7-4)

Hazard 10, Apperson 10, Harris 8, Wimbush 7, Penn 6, Mitchell 3,

FLOYD COUNTY (4-5)

Hylton 15, Harman 12, S.Blevins 9, M.Thompson 7, C.Thompson 5, Hamlin 4, K.Nichols 2, Bond 2, L.Blevins 1, Snavely 1.

Patrick County;7,9,9,19;--;44

Floyd County;11,11,20,16;--;58

3-point goals: Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2), Floyd County 2 (Harman 2).

Rural Retreat 63, Grayson County 33

RURAL RETREAT (8-3)

M.Fiscus 16, A.Fiscus 9, Cox 9, Bailey 4, Williams 3, Moore 15, Crigger 2, Miller 3, Moore 2.

GRAYSON COUNTY (2-11)

S.Pope 7, K.Pope 7, Halsey 6, Cunningham 2, Bennett 3, Phipps 5, Clontz 3.

Rural Retreat;;;;63

Grayson County;;;;33

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 6 (Cox 3, M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus), Grayson County 2 (S.Pope, Bennett).

JV: Grayson County won 31-21.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert