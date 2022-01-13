Thursday prep basketball roundup: PH's Esworthy nets 400th victory as Patriots top Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT -- Jack Faulkner led four Patrick Henry players in double figures with 21 points Thursday night as the Patriots took a 79-51 nondistrict boys basketball win over Franklin County to earn head coach Jack Esworthy his 400th career victory.
Moosie Calloway added 15 points, Brooks Derey had 13 and Abu Yarmah scored 11 for PH (10-2).
Eli Foutz led Franklin County (5-8) with 16 points.
Patrick Henry 79, Franklin County 51
PATRICK HENRY (10-2)
Faulkner 21, Calloway 15, Derey 13, Yarmah 11, Smith 8, F.Beasley 5, Smiley 4, B.Beasley 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-8)
Foutz 16, N.Holland 11, J.Holland 5, Stockton 5, Harvey 4, McHeimer 4, Kasey 2, Lee 2, Clark 1, Hering 1.
Patrick Henry;23;15;22;19;--;79
Franklin County;7;13;14;17;--;51
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 12 (Faulkner 6, Derey 2, Smith 2, Calloway, Yarmah), Franklin County 2 (Foutz, Stockton). JV: Patrick Henry won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty 18
JEFFERSON FOREST (5-7, 3-3)
Scott 9, Cherry 14, Wimmer 19, Elliott 4, Burrill 5, Rogers 5, Ellis 2, Hamilton 6.
LIBERTY (1-7, 0-6)
Johnson 2, Mineo 8, Holdren 4, Brown 4.
Jefferson Forest;14;17;14;19;--;64
Liberty;2;6;6;4;--;18
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 7 (Scott 2, Wimmer 2, Cherry, Burrill, Rogers). JV: Jefferson Forest won 50-37. Note: Jack Wimmer 10 rebounds.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 41
PARRY McCLUER (8-1, 5-0)
Perry 2, Mitchell 6, Cook 4, Houck 7, Callett 5, Hamilton 41, Snider 4
CRAIG COUNTY (4-3, 3-1)
Lucas 22, Moore 3, Peters 5, Crawford 3, Fisher 7.
Parry McCluer;21;17;17;14;--;69
Craig County;7;18;6;9;--;40
3 point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (Mitchell, Houck, Callett, Hamilton), Craig County 6 (Lucas 4, Moore, Peters). JV: Parry McCluer won.
NOTE: Hamilton 15 rebounds, 8 blocked shots.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Narrows 60, Giles 50
NARROWS (7-3)
Pruett 23, D.Johnson 9, McGlothlin 9, Perdue 7, P.Johnson 6, Smith 4, Shepperd 2.
GILES (5-7)
Myers 20, Parks 11, Dunford 6, Simpkins 4, Simmons 3, Hanson 3, Price 3.
Narrows;4;10;20;26;--;60
Giles;13;17;2;18;--;50
3-point goals: Narrows 7 (Pruett 5, McGlothlin 2), Giles 4 (Myers 3, Parks). JV: Narrows won 56-37.
Grayson County 79, Rural Retreat 58
RURAL RETREAT (4-6)
Roberts 2, Smith 12, Crouse 2, Hight 19, Musser 11, Smelser 5, Worley 5, Crochett 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-5)
Gillespie 15, Cassell 21, Cheeks 3, Nichols 1, Jones 2, Shaffner 31, Shearin 4, Sindler 2.
Rural Retreat;19;16;14;9;--;58
Grayson;12;26;23;18;--;79
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 5 (Hight 3, Smith, Smelser), Grayson 9 (Shaffner 4, Gillespie 2, Cassell 2, Shearin). JV: Grayson County won 44-35, OT.
Spotswood 69, Rockbridge County 51
SPOTSWOOD
Car.Pacheco 26, Bellamy 2, Cam.Pacheco 12, Li 5, Sprague 2, Harding 2, Craig 4, Webb 2, Dean 11.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-10)
Mays 5, Higgins 2, A.Poindexter 3, I.Poindexter 4, Lambert 3, Owsley 5, Sikira 17, Stores 6, Mulitalo 6.
Spotswood;17;17;17;18;--;68
Rockbridge County;4;16;10;21;--;51
3-point goals: Spotswood 3 (Car.Pacheco 2, Cam.Pacheco), Rockbridge County 10 (Sikira 5, Stores 2, Mays, A.Poindexter, Lambert).
GIRLS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 26
CRAIG COUNTY (2-8, 2-2)
Caldwell 3, Ratliff 2, Jones 6, Underwood 2, Taylor 1, Mays 2, Huffman 10.
PARRY McCLUER (11-1, 4-0)
A.Grow 3, K.Grow 3, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 28, Roberts 4, Hamilton 5, Tyree 1, G.Henson 10, K.Claytor 11.
Craig County;10;6;8;2;--;26
Parry McCluer;25;20;17;7;--;69
3-point goals: Craig County 1 (Caldwell), Parry McCluer 1 (G.Henson). JV: Craig County won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 47, Liberty 40
LIBERTY (5-5, 4-3)
St. John 17, Adams 9, Smith 6, Sigei 3, Gonzalez 2, Brown 3.
JEFFERSON FOREST (8-4, 5-2)
Tate 19, Hancock 10, Be. Hill 4, Br. Hill 2, Knight 2, Ferrell 3, Dawkins 6, Shrader 1.
Liberty;12;12;3;12;—;40
Jefferson Forest;18;6;10;13;—;47
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei, St. John 3). Jefferson Forest 2 (Tate, Ferrell).
NONDISTRICT
Patrick Henry 51, Franklin County 24
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-5)
Board 8, Taylor 1, Lester 4, Copeland 2, Brown 2, Coron 3, K.Copeland 4.
PATRICK HENRY (10-1)
Cook 12, Baker 12, N.Childress 9, S.Childress 5, Penn 5, Nichols 2, Breedlove 2, Beasley 2, Whorley 2.
Franklin County;4;3;12;5;--;24
Patrick Henry;14;15;12;10;--;51
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 1 (S.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won 42-10.
Floyd County 58, Patrick County 44
PATRICK COUNTY (7-4)
Hazard 10, Apperson 10, Harris 8, Wimbush 7, Penn 6, Mitchell 3,
FLOYD COUNTY (4-5)
Hylton 15, Harman 12, S.Blevins 9, M.Thompson 7, C.Thompson 5, Hamlin 4, K.Nichols 2, Bond 2, L.Blevins 1, Snavely 1.
Patrick County;7,9,9,19;--;44
Floyd County;11,11,20,16;--;58
3-point goals: Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2), Floyd County 2 (Harman 2).
Rural Retreat 63, Grayson County 33
RURAL RETREAT (8-3)
M.Fiscus 16, A.Fiscus 9, Cox 9, Bailey 4, Williams 3, Moore 15, Crigger 2, Miller 3, Moore 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-11)
S.Pope 7, K.Pope 7, Halsey 6, Cunningham 2, Bennett 3, Phipps 5, Clontz 3.
Rural Retreat;;;;63
Grayson County;;;;33
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 6 (Cox 3, M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus), Grayson County 2 (S.Pope, Bennett).
JV: Grayson County won 31-21.