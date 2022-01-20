 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday prep basketball roundup: Pulaski, Botetourt girls win; Christiansburg boys top Salem in OT

GIRLS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 62, Blacksburg 27

PULASKI COUNTY (10-3, 6-0)

Fleenor 16, Russell 2, Keefer 9, Huff 13, Lawson 10, Vest 2, Secrist 10.

BLACKSBURG (9-6, 4-2)

Ferguson 10, Jones 5, Brawley 8, Mo.Cheynet 4.

Pulaski County;24;8;16;14;--;62

Blacksburg;7;11;7;2;--;27

3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Huff 3, Lawson 2, Secrist), Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, Jones 1). JV: Pulaski County won 46-12.

NONDISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 61, Floyd County 40

FLOYD COUNTY (5-7)

Harman 15, C.Thompson 2, K.Thompson 9, Hamlin 2, Hylton 8, Nichols 4.

LORD BOTETOURT (12-3)

Anderson 8, Spangler 16, Orange 21, Alfano 4, Morgan 5, Wissemann 2, Huffard 5.

Floyd County;16;9;9;6;—;40

Lord Botetourt;14;9;10;28;—;61

3-point goals: Floyd 4 (Harman 3, K.Thompson), Lord Botetourt 3 (Orange 3)

JV: Lord Botetourt won.

Notes: Anderson and Spangler both added 6 assists.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Covenant 55, North Cross 16

COVENANT (11-2, 2-1)

Corbey 7, Graves 10, Dalton 8, Blurton 2, Hargrove 12, D.Poindexter 13, K.Poindexter 3.

NORTH CROSS (7-3, 2-3)

Garrison 4, Cook 1, Teter 4, Schaefer 7.

Covenant;13;25;10;7;--;55

North Cross;6;1;7;2;--;16

3-point goals: Covenant 3 (Hargrove, D.Poindexter, KPoindexter), North Cross 3 (Schaefer 2, Teter).

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Christiansburg 66, Salem 61, OT

CHRISTIANSBURG (6-10, 1-5)

Purcell 6, Myrthil 7, Moles 17, Evans 4, Barnes 2, Calloway 2, Johnson-Buchannon 11, Taylor 17.

SALEM (4-8, 1-4)

Bayne 9, Dallas 35, Green 4, Clemens 4, Hill 4, Yerton 3, Coe 2.

Christiansburg;15;9;10;19;13;--;66

Salem;5;15;13;20;8;--;61

3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Purcell, Johnson-Buchannon), Salem 4 (Dallas, Bayne, Green, Clemens).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 45, Brookville 36

BROOKVILLE (4-9, 1-5)

Martin 4, Butler 6, Harvey 16, Preston 3, McDaniel 1, Wood 2.

JEFFERSON FOREST (6-7, 4-3)

Scott 2, Mays 1, Cherry 6, Wimmer 17, Elliott 4, French 9, Rodgers 2, Alwal 4,

Brookville;7;12;9;8;--;36

Jefferson Forest;7;13;6;19;--;45

3-point: Brookville 1 (Harvey). Jefferson Forest 4 (Wimmer 3, Cherry).

Miller School 81, Roanoke Catholic 71

MILLER (8-3)

Davis 12, Hartman 1, Rose 2, Rice 18, Dyer 4, Hagen 2, Bell 19, Ethan Delaurier 6, Eli Delaurier 8, Harrison 6.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-8)

Merchant 18, Johnson 6, Adams 9, Beck 12, Burns 2, Banks 4, Collins 8, Estrada 12.

Miller;20;21;20;20;--;81

Roanoke Catholic;18;16;17;20;--;71

3-point goals: Miller 12 (Bell 5, Rice 3, Harrison 2, Davis, Eli Delaurier).

Roanoke Catholic 11 (Estrada 4, Merchant 3, Collins 2, Johnson, Banks).

 

