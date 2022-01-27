Thursday prep basketball roundup: Snider leads Parry McCluer boys in showdown against Narrows

BUENA VISTA -- With Parry McCluer star Spencer Hamilton suffering from cramps, junior John Snider carried the load with 21 points and nine rebounds as Parry McCluer took a 57-53 win over Narrows on Thursday night in a battle for first place in the Pioneer District boys basketball race.

Hamilton finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, while Jalen Mitchell had 10 points and six assists for PM (12-2, 8-0).

It was enough production to offset 24 points by Narrows sophomore Kolier Pruett.

Landon Shepherd added 11 points and Derek Johnston had 10 points for Narrows (8-5, 5-1).

The two teams play again Monday in Narrows.

NARROWS (9-5, 5-1)

Blankenship 2, Johnston 10, Perdue 4, Pruett 24, Shepard 11, Johnson 2.

PARRY McCLUER (12-2, 8-0)

Mitchell 10, Cook 7, Hamilton 19, Snider 21.

Narrows;19;11;13;10;--;53

Parry McCluer;12;17;13;15;--;57

3-point goals: Narrows 7 (Pruett 4, Shepherd 3), Parry McCluer 2 ( Mitchell, Cook).

NOTES: Snider 9 rebounds. Hamilton 6 rebounds, 3 blocks. Mitchell 6 assists.

GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Alleghany 51, Glenvar 33

GLENVAR (8-10, 2-5)

M.Harris 5, Luper 7, Thompson 2, R.Harris 17, Keen 2.

ALLEGHANY (12-3, 3-2)

Cash 10, Leitch 5, Harden 8, Keene 5, Hayslett 6, Fridley 10, Nicely 3, Phillips 4.

Glenvar;8;12;10;3;--;33

Alleghany;19;17;6;9;--;51

3- goals: Glenvar 2 (M.Harris, R.Harris), Alleghany 6 (Cash 2, Hayslett 2, Leitch, Keene).

Note: Macyn Cash 9 rebounds, Abbie Fridley 7 rebounds.

Floyd County 58, Radford 55

RADFORD (6-5, 1-3)

Haley Whitt 18, L.Cline 17, Conner 9, Dean 9, Phillips 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (7-8, 3-3)

Harman 20, Hylton 13, M. Thompson 9, Hamlin 6, C. Thompson 4, K. Nichols 2, J. Nichols 2, Blevins 2.

Radford;11;13;10;21;--;55

Floyd County;16;12;13;17;--;58

3-point goals: Radford 5 (Haley Whitt 3, Conner 2), Floyd County 3 (M.Thompson 3). JV: Floyd County won.

Notes: Destiny Harman had 6 assists and 8 rebounds. Floyd made 21 of 23 free throws.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 73, Hidden Valley 28

PULASKI COUNTY (13-3, 7-0)

Fleenor 11, Russell 8, Keefer 10, Huff 2, Lawson 17, T.Vest 2, Secrist 17, M.Vest 6.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-17, 0-8)

Forney 4, Tanis 10, Monard 1, Pearson 6, James 2.

Pulaski County;21;16;31;5;--;73

Hidden Valley;4;5;10;4;--;23

3-point goals: Pulaski County 4 (Secrist 2, Russell, Keefer).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery 53, Covington 31

COVINGTON (3-10, 2-1)

Persinger 12, Reynolds 4, Bragg 5, Bartley 10

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (10-6, 6-1)

Underwood 4, Shelor 4, Bower 4, Holloway 2, Boone 2, Bahnken 15, Felty 2, Bruce 20

Covington;2;15;7;7;--;31

Eastern Montgomery;16;14;12;11;--;53

3-point goals: EastMont 4 (Bruce 4) Covington 3 (Persinger 2, Bartley). JV: Eastern Montgomery won 26-16.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian 54, Jefferson Forest 33

JEFFERSON FOREST (10-6, 7-3)

Brynn Hill 2, Bella Hill 9, Tate 7, Hancock 13, Ferrell 2.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (11-1, 9-0)

Mills 32, Anderson 8, Grinstead 2, Muntslag 2, Laslie 6, Robbins 4.

Jefferson Forest;5;10;13;5;—;33

Liberty Christian;12;15;17;10;—;53

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Bella Hill 2, Tate). Liberty Christian 4 (Mills 4).

Note: Robbins had 9 rebounds.

Liberty 42, Rustburg 25

LIBERTY (8-7, 5-4)

Sigei 6, Adams 14, Gonzalez 2, St. John 11, Gordon 3, Brown 6.

RUSTBURG

Riddle 2, Ochs 7, Crider 10, Morris 6.

Liberty;5;15;9;13;--;42

Rustburg;3;6;12;4;--;25

3-point goals: none.

Note: Iyana Sigei 4 steals. Kady Gordon 5 rebounds.

NONDISTRICT

Roanoke Catholic 59, Faith Christian 17

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Brundrett 2, Nance 18, Drapac 5, Hemphill 16, C.O'Herron 7, Hamrick 1, M.O'Herron 6, Holmgren 4.

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Crosby 13, Williams 2, Eanes 2.

Roanoke Catholic;16;14;25;4;--;59

Faith Christian;7;4;3;3;--;17

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 5 (Nance 2, Drapac, Hemphill, C.O'Herron).

Note: Alex Nance had 14 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Christiansburg 43, Northside 36

NORTHSIDE (6-10)

Kidd 4, Martin 5, Rigney 6, Waller 4, Adebiyi 9, Bratton 8.

CHRISTIANSBURG (4-11)

Kane 6, Akers 7, Wilburn 3, Williams 2, Hoover 14, Tuck 2, Harris 9.

Northside;8;9;6;13;--;36

Christiansburg;6;15;6;16;--;43

3-point goals: Northside 3 (Bratton 8, Rigney), Christiansburg 3 (Kane, Akers, Hoover).

BOYS

VIC DIVISION 2

North Cross 60, Virginia Episcopal 49

EASTERN MENNONITE (8-4)

A Hatter 14, D. Hatter 23, Gillenwater 17, Johnson 5.

NORTH CROSS (8-2, 4-1)

Trail 5, Andrew 14, Trott 20, Mendoza 2, Owen 12, Brown, 3, McCoy 4.

Eastern Mennonite;11;17;15;6;--;49

North Cross;9;13;17;21;--;60

3-point goals: Eastern Mennonite 6 (Gillenwater 3, D.Hatter 2, Johnson), North Cross 6 (Owen 4, Trail, Andrew). JV: North Cross won 32-18.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 75, Hidden Valley 63

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-17, 1-8)

Johnson 27, Getz 6, Whittaker 15, T.Smith 8, P.Smith 7.

PULASKI COUNTY (9-7, 4-4)

Gulley 12, Bourne 8, Horton 2, O'Neal 19, Thepsena 4, Nester 23, Sutherland 7.

Hidden Valley;11;17;12;23;--;63

Pulaski County;16;17;19;23;--;75

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 7 (Getz 2, Whittaker 2, T.Smith 2, P.Smith), Pulaski County 9 (O'Neal 5, Nester 3, Bourne).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Giles 73, Bland County 62

BLAND COUNTY (8-9, 3-5)

James 27, Thompson 11, Nolley 9, Smith 6, D.Boone 5, Johnson 4.

GILES (6-9, 2-5)

Dunford 28, Myers 15, Simmons 13, Parks 6, Williams 5, Hanson 3, Price 3.

Bland County;12;13;12;25;--;62

Giles;16;17;18;22;--;71

3-point goals: Bland County 8 (Thompson 3, Smith 2, Nolley 2, James), Giles 6 (Parks, Hanson, Simmons, Williams, Dunford, Myers). JV: Giles won 55-41.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian 60, Jefferson Forest 59

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-1, 8-0)

Thomas 9, Akins 15, Etzel 13, Holmes 17, Harris 6.

JEFFERSON FOREST (8-8, 4-4)

Scott 4, Mays 6, Cherry 15, Wimmer 12, Elliott 6, French 9, Burrill 3, Alwal 4.

Liberty Christian;12;21;13;14;--;60

Jefferson Forest;11;14;10;24;--;59

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Etzel 2, Thomas, Holmes), Jefferson Forest 5 (Cherry 3, Mays, French).

Rustburg 41, Liberty 40

RUSTBURG (6-9)

Dixon 4, Vassal-Crider 15, Sherrard 15, Taylor 3, Johnson 1, Allen 3.

LIBERTY (2-10)

Smith 1, Johnson 1, Mineo 9, Sigei 3, Hurt 3, Holdren 4, Brown 4, Williams 3, Crider 12.

Rustburg;7;10;8;16;--;41

Liberty;12;9;10;9;--;40

3-point goals: Rustburg 6 (Vassal-Crider 3, Sherrard 3) Liberty 4 (Mineo 2, Williams, Crider).

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 60, Patrick County 32

FLOYD COUNTY (0-11)

Slusher 2, Agnew 2, M.Underwood 8, Herrington 6, Cantrell 7, Bond 16, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 11, Howard 2, Bishop 4.

PATRICK COUNTY (5-8)

Nelson 2, Penn 3, Underwood 10, Hill 6, Hagwood 1, Stowe-Holt 4, Stovall 4, Dellenback 2.

Floyd County;19;19;11;11;--;60

Patrick County;3;11;11;7;--;32

3-point goals: Floyd County 5 (Bond 3, M.Underwood 2).

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 54, 2 OT

CARROLL COUNTY (6-11)

Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 23, Reitzel 6, Campbell 3, Cox 4, Richardson 6, Montgomery 4, Weyant 2.

PULASKI COUNTY (8-7)

Gulley 13, Bourne 11, McDaniel 13, Horton 6, O'Neal 2, Nester 15, Underwood 3.

Note: Game was continuation of suspended game earlier in the season.

Carroll County;10;11;6;18;5;4;--;54

Pulaski County;16;4;9;16;5;13;--63

3-point goals: Carroll County 6 (Bryce Smoot 4, Richardson 2), Pulaski County 5 (McDaniel 3, Nester, Bourne).