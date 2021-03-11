Thursday prep volleyball schedule

THURSDAY
Blue Ridge District
Lord Botetourt (1-2) at Northside (0-2)
William Byrd (1-2) at Staunton River (0-2)
River Ridge District
Blacksburg (3-0) at Cave Spring (2-2)
Christiansburg (0-3) at Salem (0-3)
Hidden Valley (3-0) at Patrick Henry (2-2)
Piedmont District
Tunstall at Bassett (2-0)
Patrick County (1-0) at Magna Vista (0-1)
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest (2-1) at Amherst County (2-1)
E.C. Glass at Liberty (1-2)
Southwest District
Marion (1-0) at Virginia High
Valley District
Broadway at Rockbridge County (4-0)
Hogoheegee District
Chilhowie (2-0) at Northwood
Mountain Empire District
Galax (2-1) at Auburn (3-0)
Bland County (1-2) at Grayson County (2-1)
Fort Chiswell (0-3) at George Wythe (2-2)
Pioneer District
Craig County (1-2) at Parry McCluer (0-3)
Narrows (2-1) at Eastern Montgomery (4-0)
Three Rivers District
Radford (1-2) at Alleghany (0-3)
James River (1-2) at Carroll County (0-2)
Floyd County (1-1) at Glenvar (3-0)
VACA South
Roanoke Valley Christian (1-0) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123