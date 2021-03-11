 Skip to main content
Thursday prep volleyball schedule
Thursday prep volleyball schedule

THURSDAY

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt (1-2) at Northside (0-2)

William Byrd (1-2) at Staunton River (0-2)

River Ridge District

Blacksburg (3-0) at Cave Spring (2-2)

Christiansburg (0-3) at Salem (0-3)

Hidden Valley (3-0) at Patrick Henry (2-2)

Piedmont District

Tunstall at Bassett (2-0)

Patrick County (1-0) at Magna Vista (0-1)

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest (2-1) at Amherst County (2-1)

E.C. Glass at Liberty (1-2)

Southwest District

Marion (1-0) at Virginia High

Valley District

Broadway at Rockbridge County (4-0)

Hogoheegee District

Chilhowie (2-0) at Northwood

Mountain Empire District

Galax (2-1) at Auburn (3-0)

Bland County (1-2) at Grayson County (2-1)

Fort Chiswell (0-3) at George Wythe (2-2)

Pioneer District

Craig County (1-2) at Parry McCluer (0-3)

Narrows (2-1) at Eastern Montgomery (4-0)

Three Rivers District

Radford (1-2) at Alleghany (0-3)

James River (1-2) at Carroll County (0-2)

Floyd County (1-1) at Glenvar (3-0)

VACA South

Roanoke Valley Christian (1-0) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

