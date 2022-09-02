Thursday's High School Football: Christiansburg defeats Abingdon, other results from New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Christiansburg High School football team scored two touchdowns during a 68-second span in the first quarter en route to a 22-13 win over visiting Abingdon on Thursday night.

Cam Cooper scored on a 72-yard touchdown run to give Christiansburg (2-0) a 7-0 lead with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter. Jayron Thompson returned an interception for a score with 37 seconds left in the quarter for a 15-0 lead.

The Falcons (1-1) had three turnovers and were limited to 66 rushing yards in losing to Christiansburg for the second straight year.

Galax 28, Giles 14

Tedruhn Tucker ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries to lead Galax to a win in Pearisburg on Thursday.

Christian Ratcliffe ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 12 carries for Giles.

Ratcliffe scored on a 32-yard run with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 14. But Tucker scored on a 7-yard run with 6:05 left to give Galax the lead. Mason Cox of Galax scored on a 3-yard run with 1:50 to go.

Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 8

Gatlin Hight ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt 60 yards for another touchdown to help Rural Retreat (2-0) beat visiting Eastern Montgomery (0-2) on Thursday.

Hight ran for 76 yards on 12 carries.

The Indians led 25-0 after one quarter. They scored all 39 of their points in the first half.

Gunner Hagerman had a TD run for the Indians. Ely Blevins threw a touchdown pass to Kaiden Atkinson. Tucker Fontaine returned an interception for a TD.

Eastern Montgomery committed two turnovers and was was limited to 130 yards of total offense.