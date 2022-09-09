 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's High School Football: Floyd County, James RIver, Pulaski win

FLOYD — Matt Slusher picked off two passes and recovered a fumble to lead the Floyd County High School football team to a 34-0 win over Auburn on Thursday night.

Trevor Miller ran for 146 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries for the Buffaloes (2-1), while Lathom Barbieri rushed for 90 yards and one TD on seven carries. Rylan Swortzel ran for 49 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

Auburn fell to 0-2.

James River 47, Parry McCluer 7

Conner Church rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries and also returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to lead the Knights (1-1) to a victory Thursday in Buena Vista.

John Snider ran for 119 yards and one TD on 18 carries for Parry McCluer (0-3).

Pulaski County 35, Bluefield (W.Va) 33

Trevor Burton rushed for 165 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cougars (2-1) to a win over the Beavers (0-3) on Thursday in Bluefield, West Virginia, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

The Beavers scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 28-26 in the third quarter, but their 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Beavers later cut the lead to 35-33 with 8:56 to go but never reached the end zone again.

Tennessee High downs Pulaski County

