Thursday's High School Football: Floyd County, Narrows win

Emery Chaffin rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Floyd County High School football team to a 23-14 win over Carroll County on Thursday night in Floyd.

Trevor Miller ran for 142 yards on 21 carries for the Buffaloes (4-1).

Josh Taib ran for 153 yards and two TDs on 18 carries for the Cavaliers (1-5). Elijah Cox completed 11 of 14 passes for 84 yards.

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Aidan McGlothlin completed 18 of 22 passes for 208 yards and three TDs to lead the host Green Wave (3-1) to a win over Holston (3-2) on Thursday.

McGlothin threw an 8-yard TD pass to Carson Crigger to extend the Narrows lead to 29-14 with 10:10 remaining.

Noah Tweed threw a 6-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 29-21.

Caleb Casey of Holston scored on a 55-yard fumble return to cut the lead to 29-27 with 2:30 left in the fourth, but Holston's 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Kolier Pruett had eight catches for 96 yards and one TD for Narrows, while Crigger had eight catches for 95 yards and one TD. Sam Albert ran for 70 yards and one TD on 14 carries.

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6

Brandon Woodward, Dalton Gates and Blaine Joannou scored touchdowns to lead the Panthers (3-2) past the Mustangs (1-4) on Thursday in Saltville.

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21

Martinsville 14, George Washington 0

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6

Radford 58, Alleghany 21