Thursday's High School Football: Radford, Floyd County, Narrows win

LOW MOOR — Landen Clark completed 14 of 16 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Radford High School football team to a 58-21 win over Alleghany on Thursday.

Clark broke two Radford regular-season records in the win. He has already thrown for 1,522 yards this year, surpassing Donte Carter's old regular-season mark of 1,431 yards in 2008. Clark has already thrown 24 TD passes, breaking the old regular-season mark of 20 that was set by Ken Alderman in 1972 and that was matched by Todd Woods in 2002.

Marcell Baylor had three catches for 113 yards and one TD for the Bobcats (6-0). Parker Prioleau had six catches for 88 yards and one TD. Max Kanipe had three catches for 79 yards and two TDs. David Woodward ran for 57 yards and one TD on eight carries. Bryant Weaver recovered the snap for an Alleghany punt attempt in the end zone for another touchdown.

Garrett Via rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 22 carries for the Mountaineers (4-2). Eli Entsminger completed eight of 10 passes for 76 yards with one interception.

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Aidan McGlothlin completed 18 of 22 passes for 208 yards and three TDs to lead the host Green Wave (3-1) to a win over Holston (3-2) on Thursday.

McGlothin threw an 8-yard TD pass to Carson Crigger to extend the Narrows lead to 29-14 with 10:10 remaining.

Noah Tweed threw a 6-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 29-21.

Caleb Casey of Holston scored on a 55-yard fumble return to cut the lead to 29-27 with 2:30 left, but Holston's 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Kolier Pruett had eight catches for 96 yards and one TD for Narrows, while Crigger had eight catches for 95 yards and one TD. Sam Albert ran for 70 yards and one TD on 14 carries.

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Emery Chaffin rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Buffaloes (4-1) to a win over the Cavaliers (1-5) on Thursday in Floyd.

Trevor Miller ran for 142 yards on 21 carries for the Buffaloes.

Josh Taib ran for 153 yards and two TDs on 18 carries for the Cavaliers. Elijah Cox completed 11 of 14 passes for 84 yards.

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6

Brandon Woodward, Dalton Gates and Blaine Joannou scored touchdowns to lead the Panthers (3-2) past the Mustangs (1-4) on Thursday in Saltville.

Martinsville 14, George Washington 0

Latrell Hariston ran for a touchdown and Rayshawn Dickerson returned an interception 80 yards for another TD to lead the host Bulldogs (5-0) past the Eagles (0-4) on Thursday.

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Ja'Ricous Hairston completed nine of 13 passes for 175 yards and three TDs and ran for 137 yards and one TD on 18 carries to help the host Bengals (3-2) beat the Warriors (3-3) on Thursday.

Jaylen Lide had six catches for 142 yards and three TDs. Donald Patterson ran for 90 yards and one TD on seven carries. Salvador Coca-Lobo had a 30-yard interception return for a TD.

Simeon Moore completed six of 14 passes for 96 yards and one TD for Magna Vista.

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

Alex Marsteller scored on a 36-yard run with less than three minutes left to give the Cavaliers (3-2) a win over the Comets (3-2) in South Boston on Thursday.

It was his third TD run of the game.