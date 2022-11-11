Thursday's High School Football Roundup: Lord Botetourt, Salem, Radford, Narrows, Bassett, Grayson County win

DALEVILLE — Tristan Overbay rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the top-seeded Lord Botetourt High School football team to a 47-7 first-round Region 3D playoff win over eighth-seeded Hidden Valley on Thursday night.

Zion Woody ran for 90 yards and one TD on 17 carries for the Cavaliers (10-1). Noah Donaho ran for 79 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Cade Lang ran for 59 yards and one TD on four carries.

Max Pardon threw a 55-yard TD pass to Joey Strong for the Titans (3-8).

Lord Botetourt will host Bassett in the regional semifinals.

REGION 3D

Bassett 34, Cave Spring 28, 2 OT

The fourth-seeded Bengals (8-3) scored in the second overtime period to beat the fifth-seeded Knights (6-5) in a first-round game Thursday in Bassett.

Each team had scored in the first overtime period. After Cave Spring fumbled in the second overtime period, Bassett scored to win the game.

Staunton River 35, Magna Vista 21

Brady Barns threw for 127 yards and two TDs to lead the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (6-5) to a first-round win over the second-seeded Warriors (7-4) on Thursday in Ridgeway.

Macon Ayers had two TD catches and also ran for a TD for Staunton River, which shut out Magna Vista in the second half. Josh Kelley ran for 70 yards and one TD.

Joseph Spriggs ran for 109 yards and one TD for Magna Vista. Simeon Moore threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Staunton River will visit Saturday's Abingdon-Christiansburg winner in the regional semifinals.

REGION 4D

Salem 42, Western Albemarle 0

Javion Jones ran for 75 yards and two TDs on 11 carries to lead the third-seeded Spartans (9-2) to a first-round win over the sixth-seeded Warriors (5-6) in Salem on Thursday.

Daron Wilson completed five of eight passes for 77 yards for Salem. Josiah Moyer had two TD catches.

Salem will visit Louisa County in the regional semifinals. Salem beat Louisa in last year's regional semifinals.

Louisa County 47, Jefferson Forest 13

Landon Wilson completed 16 of 17 passes for 231 yards and four TDs to lead the second-seeded Lions (11-0) to a first-round win over the seventh-seeded Cavaliers (4-7) on Thursday in Mineral.

Andrew Masteller rushed for 121 yards and one TD on 22 carries for Jefferson Forest.

REGION 2C

Radford 48, Gretna 26

Landen Clark completed 16 of 24 passes for 267 yards and four TDs and also ran for a TD to lead the top-seeded Bobcats (10-1) to a first-round win over eighth-seeded Gretna (5-6) on Thursday in Radford.

Marcell Baylor had seven catches for 167 yards and two TDs for Radford. Parker Prioleau had five catches for 54 yards and one TD. David Woodward ran for 77 yards and two TDs on 18 carries and also caught a TD pass.

Radford will host Appomattox County in the regional semifinals.

Appomattox County 40, Alleghany 12

Gray Peterson completed 11 of 14 passes for 193 yards and two TDs with one interception and ran for 82 yards and two TDs on 18 carries to lead the fourth-seeded Raiders (8-3) to a win over the fifth-seeded Mountaineers (6-5) in a first-round game Thursday in Appomattox.

Virginia Tech recruit Jonathan Pennix of the Raiders suffered a leg injury in the game.

Garrett Via ran for 145 yards and one TD for Alleghany. Dalton Griffith returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD.

Martinsville 42, Dan River 39

Latrell Hairston ran for 56 yards and three TDs to lead the second-seeded Bulldogs (10-1) past seventh-seeded Dan River in a first-round game Thursday in Martinsville.

Jahmal Jones ran for 69 yards and one TD for Martinsville. His 38-yard TD run extended the Martinsville lead to 42-27 with 8:03 to go.

Rayshawn Dickerson ran for two TDs and passed for 95 yards for Martinsville, which will will host Glenvar in the regional semifinals.

REGION 1C

Narrows 34, Covington 18

Sam Albert ran for 129 yards and two TDs on 26 carries and also returned an interception 40 yards for a TD to lead the third-seeded Green Wave (10-1) to a first-round win over the sixth-seeded Cougars (3-8) on Thursday in Narrows.

Aidan McGlothlin completed 12 of 20 passes for 112 yards and one TD with one interception for Narrows. He also ran for 70 yards and one TD on 11 carries.

Purcel Turner returned a kickoff 75 yards for a TD and also ran for a TD for Covington. Desmond Jordan completed 11 of 27 passes for 81 yards and one TD with one interception. Neeko Jeter ran for 53 yards on 10 carries.

Narrows will visit George Wythe in the regional semifinals.

George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer 22

Ben Jollay ran for 124 yards and one TD on 12 carries to lead the second-seeded Maroons (7-3) to a first-round win over the seventh-seeded Fighting Blues (4-7) on Thursday in Wytheville.

Tandom Smith ran for 69 yards on five carries and threw for 76 yards and one TD. Leyton Fowler ran for 64 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Laden Houston ran for a TD and caught a TD pass.

John Snider ran for 173 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries for Parry McCluer.

Grayson County 35, Giles 7

Austin Dowell ran for 76 yards and one TD on nine carries and also threw a TD pass to lead the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (9-2) to a first-round win over the fifth-seeded Spartans (4-7) on Thursday in Independence.

Elijah Osborne ran for 76 yards and one TD on six carries for Grayson County. Elijah Gillespie returned a kickoff 65 yards for a TD.

Trevor Williams returned an interception 35 yards for a TD for Giles. Christian Ratcliffe ran for 88 yards on 30 carries.

Grayson County will visit top-seeded Galax in the regional semifinals.