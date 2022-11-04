Thursday's High School Football Roundup: Radford beats James River

RADFORD — Landen Clark completed 17 of 26 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown to lead the Radford High School football team to a 42-7 win over James River on Thursday.

Parker Prioleau had six catches for 87 yards and one TD for the Bobcats (9-1) in their regular-season finale.

Prioleau broke the Radford single-season record for receptions (48). The previous record had been held since 2009 by D.J. Palmer (46). Prioleau also broke the school record for the most receiving yards (811) in a season. Donald Snell held that record (795 yards) since 1982.

Rickey Bailey recovered a fumble for a TD for Radford.

Connor Church ran for 58 yards and a TD on 12 carries for James River (3-7).

Cave Spring 41, Blacksburg 10

Jackson Steffen ran for 121 yards and three TDs on 10 carries to lead the host Knights (6-4) to a win over the Bruins (0-10) on Thursday.

Caleb Grider ran for 100 yards and three TDs on 13 carries for Cave Spring. Cam Parker ran for 104 yards on 16 carries. Carter Jeffords completed four of seven passes for 76 yards. Braden Gromada had two catches for 64 yards.

Parry McCluer 55, Eastern Montgomery 0

John Snider ran for 120 yards and four TDs on 13 carries to lead the Fighting Blues (4-6) past the Mustangs (2-8) on Thursday in Buena Vista.

Evan Cook ran for 125 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Jackson Brockenbrough ran for 64 yards and one TD on seven carries.