Ronde Barber will be center stage in Canton, Ohio, this weekend.

His twin will be right there by his side.

Ronde, a former Cave Spring High School, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“It’s exciting. Ronde’s excited, the family’s excited,” his twin, former Cave Spring, UVa and NFL running back Tiki Barber, said in a phone interview. “There’s going to be a lot of people we know from many walks of life going all the way back to high school that are going to be there. It’s a culmination of a great career for him.

“It’s going to be special for me to be there and to be a part of it.”

Tiki and the rest of the family will be on hand when Ronde is presented his hall of fame gold jacket during a Friday night ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

On Saturday morning, Tiki will ride in a car with Ronde during a parade in downtown Canton.

Ronde chose Tiki to present him for induction at Saturday afternoon’s ceremony.

Tiki’s remarks for Saturday’s ceremony have already been recorded. An NFL Films crew interviewed him about Ronde’s career and the twins’ relationship for a video package introducing Ronde. Tiki has not seen the edited version that will be played during the ceremony.

“It was basically me telling a story … about our high school years and being teammates and his college career … and then the transition, and it was a rough one for him, to the NFL,” Tiki, 48, said. “He almost didn’t make the [Tampa Bay] team his first year.”

After the video package is played, Tiki will stand next to Ronde on the stage for the unveiling of Ronde’s bust.

Ronde will then give the speech he has been working on.

“Ronde reached out to me and [former Cave Spring teammate] Chris Vaughan the other day. … We were trying to figure out our progression of coaches from Coach [Jerry] Anderson and Fuzzy Minnix and Steve Spangler and Coach [Jerry] Little … and then Spangler again,” Tiki said. “It was fun going down memory lane.”

In high school, Ronde played safety and running back.

“Our senior year he broke his collarbone and ruined our opportunity to be really good,” Tiki said with a laugh.

Ronde was redshirted as a UVa freshman. He then played cornerback for the Cavaliers from 1994-96, recording 15 interceptions. He was the 1994 ACC rookie of the year and a three-time All-ACC first-team pick.

“As soon as he started playing, he was dominant [in college],” Tiki said. “He always excelled, despite any adversity that came his way.”

Ronde played in the NFL from 1997 through 2012, spending his entire pro career with Tampa Bay.

“There was so much uncertainty about his [NFL] career early on because he had struggled under [Tony] Dungy’s first system,” Tiki said. “He became so versatile and useful for Monte Kiffin’s defense.”

Barber, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick, helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.

“He helped change the game for the nickel back position in our league, so I’m glad he’s finally getting the recognition,” Tiki said. “The game consumed Ronde. He wanted to be great at it. He wanted to do it for as long as he could.”

Ronde was elected to the hall of fame in February.

“This is something … he’s wanted for a long time,” Tiki said. “I’m thrilled.”

Tiki knew Ronde had been chosen before Ronde did.

The hall of fame broke the news to Ronde’s wife, Claudia, so she could make sure Ronde would be home when Ronde’s former Bucs teammate Derrick Brooks knocked on the door of their Florida home to inform Ronde he had been chosen. A TV camera crew was with Brooks to tape the moment for an NFL Network special that will re-air on Friday.

Claudia told the news to Tiki in hopes that he could join the family for the knock on the door. But Tiki was not able to make it because of work.

Brandon Tierney and Tiki moved their weekday sports talk show, “Tiki & Tierney,” which aired on CBS Sports Radio and was televised by the CBS Sports Network, to all-sports radio powerhouse WFAN in New York last year.

Earlier this month, Tiki left that show, which aired from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a promotion to WFAN’s more prestigious afternoon drive-time slot. He now teams with Evan Roberts on the “Evan and Tiki” show that airs from 2-7 p.m. He succeeded Craig Carton of Fox Sports 1 as Roberts’ partner.

“New York obviously is the No. 1 media market. WFAN is the No. 1 sports radio station. So to be in the afternoon drive is the prime seat on the prime station in the prime market,” Tiki said. “It really doesn’t get much better than that.”

Tiki is also getting a promotion on the TV side of his career. After serving as an NFL analyst for two to five games a year for CBS the past four seasons, Tiki has been promoted to a full-time analyst. He will be doing a CBS game every Sunday of the upcoming NFL season.

“I’m excited,” Tiki said. “It wasn’t even on my radar to do analyst work in the NFL until Ronde asked me to come be the third man in the booth when he was working at Fox.”

Tiki ran for 10,449 yards for the New York Giants from 1997-2006.

Does Tiki think about one day joining Ronde as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

“At some point, will the appreciation for my career happen? Possibly. But that’s out of my control,” he said.