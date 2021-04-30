Tim Fulton steps down after 16 seasons as Cave Spring football coach

Coaching a high school sport during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough job for anyone.

That went double or triple for Tim Fulton.

The Cave Spring football coach has resigned after 16 seasons on the job, the last three of which have been personally and professionally challenging.

Fulton’s son, Drew, was diagnosed with cancer late in 2018.

Cave Spring underwent a major reconstruction on its campus that left students taking classes in trailers while the football team scrambled to reassemble any semblance of a weight room.

Then COVID closed the state’s schools in the spring, postponed the 2020 football season until February.

And over the winter, Fulton contracted COVID-19.

Tuesday, he informed his Cave Spring players of his decision to resign.

“It’s been a long two and a half years,” Fulton said.

“Going back to Drew getting sick at the end of 2018. We went through that, and he’s doing great. Then the school and we went through our transition of into trailers, no weight room, no facilities to work out in, nowhere to lift. And that went on through 2019 into 2020.