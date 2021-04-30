Tim Fulton steps down after 16 seasons as Cave Spring football coach

Coaching a high school sport during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough job for anyone.
That went double or triple for Tim Fulton.
The Cave Spring football coach has resigned after 16 seasons on the job, the last three of which have been personally and professionally challenging.
Fulton’s son, Drew, was diagnosed with cancer late in 2018.
Cave Spring underwent a major reconstruction on its campus that left students taking classes in trailers while the football team scrambled to reassemble any semblance of a weight room.
Then COVID closed the state’s schools in the spring, postponed the 2020 football season until February.
And over the winter, Fulton contracted COVID-19.
Tuesday, he informed his Cave Spring players of his decision to resign.
“It’s been a long two and a half years,” Fulton said.
“Going back to Drew getting sick at the end of 2018. We went through that, and he’s doing great. Then the school and we went through our transition of into trailers, no weight room, no facilities to work out in, nowhere to lift. And that went on through 2019 into 2020.
“Then the pandemic hit. Then I got sick before the season started. So I had COVID. With that, I’ve had some lingering issues, but I’m doing better every day.
“It was just time for me to step away.”
Fulton is not leaving the sport.
After he finishes out the school year, Fulton will become an assistant coach at Franklin County, where he was on the staff for five years under head coaches Horace Green, Jerry Little and Billy Mills from (1997-2001).
“I know that seems pretty quick,” Fulton said of his move. “I just needed to step back, step away, rest and recover a little bit.”
Fulton, a 1984 Cave Spring graduate, succeeded former high school teammate Ben Foutz as the Knights’ head coach in 2004.
His 2005 team finished 10-2 with a loss to Liberty in the Region III Division 3 semifinals.
In 2009 the Knights lost to Northside in a Division 3 state semifinal, and they fell to Brookville in a state semifinal in 2011.
Cave Spring’s last winning season was in 2014. Playing in a River Ridge District that includes Salem, Patrick Henry and Pulaski County, Knights won three or fewer games in each of the last six seasons including a 2-4 record this year.
Fulton’s final game was a 17-14 victory over Hidden Valley.
“It was really cool to be able to lead the program,” Fulton said. “I felt like we were able to accomplish some things. It’s been a while and the last few years haven’t been easy, but we were able to be really successful there for a bit.”
Jamie Harless was an assistant coach at Cave Spring under Fulton prior to becoming the head coach at Lord Botetourt. Harless, who will lead Botetourt in Saturday’s Class 3 state final against Lafayette, said he is indebted to Fulton.
“He gave me a job and gave me an opportunity to run his defense,” Harless said. “He gave me free rein and helped me develop into being a football coach.
“Tim Fulton is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met. His heart was 100% in it for the kids … absolutely 100 percent loyal man as a friend. I consider him one of my best friends.”
Fulton said no single factor led to his decision to resign from Cave Spring.
“This has been a process that’s been coming,” he said. “I couldn’t leave the kids in the middle of a pandemic. I couldn’t do it.
“Now the facilities are there. The pandemic is hopefully winding down. Everything’s in place. Someone can step in and pick up the reins and go.”
