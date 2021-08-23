Timesland 2021 football preview

Outlook: Carroll County lost 18 starters but the Cavaliers have two huge additions. Gosnell is back in school after playing basketball for Carroll for one season, then returning across the state line in North Carolina where he has played all three of his seasons of football at East Surry. Gosnell is one of the state's top recruits. He originally committed to Ohio State but has reopened his recruitment with Clemson now in the picture. Elijah Cox is back in the fold after not playing for the Cavaliers last season. Jones and Restuccia are returning starters in the OL. Carroll is very young at the other skill positions with Andrew Cox breaking in at QB. As the largest school in the Three Rivers, Carroll should be able to weather a rebuild. Gosnell and Elijah Cox will make a difference.