Timesland 2021 football preview

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
ALLEGHANY
Coach: Will Fields (second season)
Last season: 0-7 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 6; Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: HB-LB Matt Howell (5-8, 175, sr.), WB Garrett Via (5-11, 185, jr.), FB-LB Waylon Campbell (5-7, 195, sr.); OT-DT Aidan Nicely (5-11, 235, sr.), OG-DE Nathan Clark (6-1, 255, sr.), OT Coy Brown (6-1, 235, sr.); DT J.D. Groves (5-10, 235, sr.), LB Dylan Nicely (5-11, 195, sr.), FS Dalton Griffith (5-9, 140, jr.).
2020 summary: The Mountaineers were outscored 246-21 in five regular-season losses to Three Rivers teams. The slate also included a 28-21 setback against Covington for the Brackman Cup. The season ended with a 41-12 loss to Rural Retreat in a "plus-one" game, stretching a two-year losing streak to 15.
Outlook: Alleghany had to pause early camp because of COVID-19 and scrambled to get in a preseason scrimmage against Radford. The big question was at quarterback, where Fields had two freshmen and a sophomore competing for the job. The good news is the return of Howell, a hard-nosed runner who had a kickoff return for a TD against Radford and another last season against Floyd County. Clark leads the way up front, along with another returnee in Aidan Nicely. The defense is composed largely of seniors after last season's team had just three 12th-graders on the roster. Alleghany will have to wait until talent from unbeaten middle school team last season arrives. Meanwhile, there are some winnable games at the front end of the schedule before Three Rivers play begins.
CARROLL COUNTY
Coach: Monty Chipman (second season)
Last season: 4-2 (lost in Region 3D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: TE-LB Benji Gosnell (6-5, 230, sr.), WR-S Elijah Cox (6-4, 200, sr.), QB Andrew Cox (6-0, 185, soph.), RB Josh Dalton (5-11, 165, jr.), RB Bryce Smoot (5-10, 155, fr.), OL Alston Jones (6-1, 215, sr.), OL Paul Restuccia (6-1, 260, sr.), DE Bronson Richardson (6-3, 215, sr.), PK Brogan Phillips (6-0, 155, sr.), P Logan Tickle (5-6, 164, jr.).
2020 summary: The Cavaliers started 4-0 with wins over Floyd County (20-14), Bassett (21-7), Giles (42-13) and James River (40-0) before a 40-0 loss to Galax took some wind out of the sails. Radford canceled its game with Carroll because of COVID, then a 42-0 playoff loss at Abingdon ended things.
Outlook: Carroll County lost 18 starters but the Cavaliers have two huge additions. Gosnell is back in school after playing basketball for Carroll for one season, then returning across the state line in North Carolina where he has played all three of his seasons of football at East Surry. Gosnell is one of the state's top recruits. He originally committed to Ohio State but has reopened his recruitment with Clemson now in the picture. Elijah Cox is back in the fold after not playing for the Cavaliers last season. Jones and Restuccia are returning starters in the OL. Carroll is very young at the other skill positions with Andrew Cox breaking in at QB. As the largest school in the Three Rivers, Carroll should be able to weather a rebuild. Gosnell and Elijah Cox will make a difference.
FLOYD COUNTY
Coach: Winfred Beale (41st season). Record at Floyd County: 231-187-4.
Last season: 3-4 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 6; Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: FL-DB Seth Dunbar (6-0, 171, sr.), TE-DE Kaiden Swortzel (6-4, 215, jr.), QB-DB Kaleb Fenton (6-0, 164, sr.), RB-LB Nate Saltus (5-8, 174, sr.), RG-DT Joshua Fletcher (6-1, 264, sr.), LT-DL Freddy Garcia (6-1, 211, jr.), H-OB Gus Chaffin (5-8, 178, jr.), OG-DE Isaac Bishop (6-1, 264, jr.), C-LB McGowan Wahlberg (5-8, 182, jr.), OL-LB Forrest Beegle (5-9, 158, sr.).
2020 summary: The Buffaloes got behind the eight-ball with close losses to Carroll County (20-14) and Giles (20-18) to open the season. Blowout wins over Alleghany (58-7), James River (41-0) and Patrick County (20-0) were not enough. The season ended with a 24-13 "plus-one" loss to Bassett.
Outlook: Floyd County enters 2021 with a solid starting unit and concerns about overall depth. As a result, the Buffaloes might go with a slower offensive pace. Fenton takes over at QB, where Floyd alternated two seniors last season. He will look to throw to Dunbar and Swortzel, a pair of premier athletes. Swortzel, who did not play as a freshman, is a potential FCS recruit. Floyd uses a zone blocking scheme, which suits the cutback abilities of Saltus, a returning starter. Fletcher and Garcia are returning starters in the OL. The unit includes Bishop, who has not played football since the eighth grade. Beale's 41st season looks promising. The early schedule is reasonable enough to produce a finish in the top half of the Three Rivers and playoff berth.
GLENVAR
Coach: Kevin Clifford (15th season). Record at Glenvar: 106-52.
Last season: 5-3 (lost in Region 2C final)
Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 4
Players to watch: QB Aiden Wolk (6-1, 215, sr.), WR-DB Jackson Swanson (5-5, 160, jr.), OL-DL Aiden Custer (5-9, 265, sr.), RB-DB Kyle Hanks (5-9, 185, sr.), WR-DB Dagan Williams (6-2, 195, sr.), WR-DB Nick Woodson (6-2, 195, jr.), OL-DL Will Johnson (6-5, 270, jr.), OL-DL Lucas Birdlebaugh (5-10, 220, jr.), OL-DL Caleb Crowder (6-3, 260, jr.), OL-DE Nate Johnson (6-3, 220, soph.).
2020 summary: The Highlanders recovered from losses to Stuarts Draft and William Fleming to win four in a row including 16-14 at home over Radford. A 23-21 win over Dan River on a last-second FG put Glenvar in the region final where eventual state champ Appomattox County rolled 48-21.
Outlook: Glenvar can match most of its opponents at the skill positions, beginning with Wolk who has passed for 3,600 yards in his career. Swanson is an explosive edge player as evidenced by big plays last season against Fleming, Radford and Dan River. Hanks and Williams are veterans who should have big senior years. Woodson is another experienced player who is a reliable receiver. The Highlanders lost five of their six starting linemen but Custer is a strong building block. Glenvar has just three senior linemen and nine seniors overall so keeping key players healthy is a must. The 2021 season is the 50th for Glenvar, where Clifford has won 106 games including one state championship. Expect a high region seeding.
JAMES RIVER
Coach: Tim Jennings (third season). Record at James River: 5-11.
Last season: 1-5 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 7; Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: QB Zeal Hammons (soph.), RB-DB Tanner Dillow (5-9, 140, sr.), OL-DL John Austin, TE-LB George Toliver (jr.), WR-DB Levi Rock (jr.), WR-DB Brian Moran, OL-LB Moose Clayton, OL-LB Logan Campbell (sr.), OL-DE Dakota Gilliam (5-10, 240, sr.), RB-LB Colin Cook (jr.).
2020 summary: The Knights opened with a 26-0 home win over Alleghany, but losses to Radford (46-8), Carroll County (40-0), Floyd County (41-0) and Narrows (54-0) were by a combined score of 181-8. The season ended at home with a 27-14 Pioneer District loss to Parry McCluer.
Outlook: James River obviously needs to put more points on the scoreboard this year. The return of Hammons at QB is a good place to start. He started all six games last year and brings a calm approach to the position for a young player. Dillow moves to James River's single-back position after filling an H-back role last season. Up front, Austin is a three-year starter while Toliver, Campbell and Clayton have been through the wars. A handful of prospective players did not return to the team, so James River's numbers are down. The Knights have just 26 players and there is no JV team. Some players will need to play multiple positions for things to work. James River doesn't have an easy schedule. Early games vs. Parry McCluer and Covington will be huge.
RADFORD
Coach: Michael Crist (first season)
Last season: 4-2 (lost in Region 2C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 4.
Players to watch: QB-DB Marcel Baylor (6-3, 192, jr.), RB-TE Tyrell Dobson (6-0, 206, sr.), RB-WR Darius Wesley-Brubeck (6-1, 191, sr.), LB Nate Wesley (6-2, 198, sr.), C-DT Andrew Moore (6-3, 256, jr.), RB-LB David Woodward (6-0, 172, jr.), OL-DL Jack Woodard (6-4, 267, sr.), DE Charlie Davis (5-11, 203, soph.), WR-DB Elliott Grayson (6-3, 161, sr.), WR-LB Keith Tabor (5-10, 147, jr.).
2020 summary: The Bobcats started 3-0 with wins over James River (46-8), Alleghany (40-0) and Giles (48-6) before a 16-14 loss at Glenvar. Radford ended the regular season with 42-0 victory over Richlands. The 'Cats bowed out with a 41-12 playoff loss at eventual state champ Appomattox County.
Outlook: Radford made just its second head coaching change since 1970 as Crist came up Interstate 81 from Virginia High in Bristol to replace Matthew Saunders. Even with the graduation of multi-purpose P.J. Prioleau and three-year quarterback Zane Rupe, the Bobcats have outstanding skill players. Baylor moves from wide receiver as the starting QB. Dobson and Wesley-Brubeck are threats as runners or pass catchers. Class 2 high jump champ Elliott Grayson is on the outside. Wesley, a basketball point guard and baseball shortstop, is playing football for the first time. Woodward also brings athleticism to the mix. Moore is a returning starter up front, If the rest of the line can develop, Radford should again challenge Glenvar for the district title.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
JEFFERSON FOREST
Coach: J.T. Crews (first season)
Last season: 1-3 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: QB-RB-WR-S Ryan Rogers (5-10, 155, sr.), OL-DL Liam Thompson ((6-3, 240, sr.), OL-DL Jake Lee (5-11,250, sr.), WR-DB Daniel Price (5-10, 165, sr.), RB-S-PK-P Alex Marsteller (5-7, 165, jr.), LB-FB Ben Calkins (5-11, 170, jr.), WR-LB Brody Jackson(6-0, 170, jr.), WR-LB Floyd Wells (6-170, sr.), WR-DB Brian Aveson (5-9, 140, jr.), QB-S Joe Bell (6-3, 185, soph.).
2020 summary: The Cavaliers played just four games. Things looked promising after a 28-0 win over E.C. Glass in the opener, but after a two-week break the tide turned with losses to Amherst County (27-14), Heritage (56-7) and Brookville (61-17). Head coach Paul White resigned after two years on the job.
Outlook: Jefferson Forest gets a fresh start with a new coach. Crews claims to have not watched tape of the spring season so as to be able to evaluate personnel with fresh eyes. With a totally new spread offense and 4-3 defense, finding the correct fit for the personnel takes time. Going from the wishbone to four wide receivers won’t be easy either. Rogers is a do-everything guy who battled with Bell to start at QB and it looks like both will play. Marsteller will be busy in critical roles including all kicking duties. Speed and toughness are in good supply at wide receiver and linebacker. Witness a number of WR-LB combos. Lots of questions for this group, particularly when it comes to meeting the challenge of the ultra-rugged Seminole, which Crews knows after being an assistant at E.C. Glass.
LIBERTY
Coach: Chris Watts (20th season). Record at Liberty: 119-94.
Last season: 1-5 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 4
Players to watch: QB-DB Tanner Stanley (6-1, 175, sr.), FB-LB Kentrell Evans (5-10, 200, jr.), C-DT Trey Jenkins (5-6, 230, sr.), OG-DT Isaac Hamilton (5-9, 200, jr.), OL-DT Jared Arrington (6-2, 175, sr.), FB-LB Emil Hurt (5-11, 175, jr.), RB-DB Jordan Steele (5-8, 145, sr.), OT-DE Bryce Snead (5-10, 205, jr.), RB-DB Chase Langone (5-9, 160, sr.), TE-LB Isaiah Segei (6-0, 175, sr.).
2020 summary: The Minutemen did not plan on opening against Heritage, but the COVID-altered schedule led to a 62-7 beating that affected the team in more ways than just the score. Losses to Brookville, Broadway, E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian followed before a 34-22 season-ending win over Rustburg.
Outlook: Liberty is fighting a numbers game as it is likely the program will not field a JV team. Meanwhile, the Minutemen might have 10 players starting both ways. Stanley, Jenkins, Hamilton and Evans are returning starters, while Arrington moved into the lineup last season after Hamilton suffered a broken wrist. Evans can play fullback, and Arrington can play tight end, but both might be needed more in the interior line. Hurt and Snead are back in the fold after missing the previous season, which should help. Watts is investing time and energy in building the middle school program, which has 36 players. Regardless, the Seminole District remains loaded. An early schedule with Fort Defiance and Staunton River gives Liberty a chance.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
MARION
Coach: Tim Smith (third season). Record at Marion: 4-14.
Last season: 1-6 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 6; Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: DL-OL Landen Mabe (5-10, 220, sr.); Slot-DB Logan Langston (5-11, 165, jr.), Slot-DB Matt Pruitt (5-9, 175, jr.), RB-LB Brody Taylor (5-11, 185, jr.), C-DE Austin Coe (6-5, 265, soph.), RB-S J.B. Carroll (6-1, 180, soph.), QB-S Trenton Watkins (5-10, 175, sr.), QB-S Reid Osborne (5-11, 160, soph.), TE-LB Ricky Carroll (6-0, 205, sr.), DE-WR-P Matt Nelson (6-2, 200, sr.).
2020 summary: The Scarlet Hurricanes opened with a win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie, but things went the other way quickly. A 53-6 road loss to Tazewell led to six straight losses, culminating in a 68-40 setback at Gate City in a "plus-one game. Marion was outscored 292-92 in its six losses.
Outlook: Marion had a QB battle between Watkins and Osborne heading into the final scrimmage. Both will be in the lineup regardless. About 10 more athletes than usual have come out for the team. More physical and intense practices have been one result of the extra manpower. Expect the offense to be more versatile and explosive. Up front, there should be improvement on both sides, particularly defensively. Watch for guard Jonathon Creasy and wide receiver Brenner Davis to have a solid impact. Ditto for Parker Wolfe, the leading contender at place-kicker and one of the receiver spots. Available talent and experience make this a team to watch but there are tough road tests with Gate City, Abingdon and Graham and home games against Central-Wise and Richlands.
VALLEY DISTRICT
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Coach: Mark Poston (sixth season). Record at Rockbridge County: 27-24.
Last season: 6-1 (lost in Region 3C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 8; Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: QB Miller Jay (6-4, 190, sr.), WR-DB Turner Cook (6-1, 175, sr.), WR-DB Keswick Owens (6-0, 175, sr.), RB-DB Seamus Looney (6-0, 195, sr.), WR-DB Isiah Williams (5-10, 165, jr.), WR-DL Joshua Wright (6-2, 200, jr.), LT-DL Braeden Hartbarger (6-2, 260, jr.), C-DL Kaden Sherman (5-10, 260, sr.), RG Peyton Matz (5-10, 245, jr.), RT-LB Austin Higgins (5-10, 235, sr.).
2020 summary: The Wildcats swept their Valley District rivals with wins over Broadway (28-21) and Turner Ashby (31-27), but they ran into a buzzsaw with a 48-10 loss at home to Heritage in a playoff game. After an 0-10 season in his first year, Poston is now over the .500 mark in Lexington.
Outlook: Rockbridge County has a good mix of returnees at the skill positions and in the interior lines. Start at quarterback, where Jay is back for his third year as a starter. He has put up some prodigious numbers running Poston's spread offense. The Wildcats have no shortage of receivers with Cook, Owens, Williams and Wright. That depth has enabled Jay to move to running back where he replaces Bret McClung Hartbarger, Sherman, Matz and Higgins are returning starters in the offensive line. Jaden Richmond joins the group as a new starter. Poston has put Rockbridge back on the map. While the Wildcats have navigated the Valley District successfully, the Region 3C landscape is full of major obstacles. Keeping Jay healthy will be a major key if the Wildcats are to make some noise.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
NORTH CROSS
Coach: Stephen Alexander (11th season). Record at North Cross: 83-33.
Last season: 4-0 (VISAA playoffs not held)
Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: WR Ian Cann (5-9, 165 jr.), QB Connor Lange (6-2, 200, jr.), RB Kamden Johnson (5-11, 210, soph.), LG-DT Chase Daniel (5-10, 200, jr.), OL Beck Hansen (6-1, 270, sr.), DE Raleigh Cundiff (6-5, 185, sr.), WR-FS Cross Thompson (5-11, 180, sr.), DL-TE Marc Notezl (6-1, 190, sr.), WR Ashton Cornett (5-11, 165, soph.), RT Will Rakes (5-11, 205, sr.).
2020 summary: The Raiders were the only Timesland school to play football last fall. They got in two games against Fork Union Military Academy and two more against local club teams. Four other potential games were canceled because of COVID.
Outlook: North Cross lost some top-end talent, sending James Jackson to Virginia and Michael Mack to Navy. Also gone are starting QB Gabe Zappia and two-way standout Carson Ward. Lange is more than capable of running Alexander's spread offense at QB, but Cann is sidelined early with a broken collarbone. This year's lineup will have a distinct international flavor. Starting LT Luca Bachen, LB Moritz Schmoranzer and CB Iver Haugbotn are from Germany; WR Moritz Mittendorfer hails from Austria; DE Lambert Racynski is originally from Poland, and RG Omri Niv played club football in Israel. Notezl came in last year from Germany but missed the season with an injury. The names change every few years but one thing remains the same. North Cross, the 2019 VISAA Division II champion, keeps winning.
INDEPENDENT
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Coach: Bob Price (18th season). Record at Roanoke Catholic: 121-55.
Last season: did not field a team
Returning offensive starters: 2; Returning defensive starters: 2
Players to watch: QB-DB Sam Sweeney (5-10, 152, sr.), RB-SS Marquis Adams (6-1, 180, sr.), TE-DE Sam Mikkelson (6-2, 155, sr.), Michael Powell (5-9, 166, sr.), OG-DL Caleb Deeds (5-11, 218, soph.), FB-LB Ryley Stransky (5-9, 157, jr.), OT-DT Jorge Rufino (6-0, 272, jr.), OG-LB Ethan Leonard (5-10, 170, sr.); OT-DT Carson Baker (6-1, 238, fr.), C-DL Cole Winebarger (5-9, 205, fr.).
Outlook: Roanoke Catholic was last seen on a football field in November 2019 when the Celtics fell to St. Michael the Archangel in the VISAA Division III state final on a last-minute touchdown pass. Catholic was poised for a strong 2020 season until COVID-19 ended all plans. This year the roster is small and young. The Celtics suffered a big blow on the second day of practice when two-way starter Luke Kuehler was lost for the season with an ACL and meniscus tear. Sweeney will move to quarterback, while Adams will get plenty of work at wingback, returning to Catholic after spending last season at Patrick Henry. Mikkelson, Powell and Leonard are the other senior starters, although Leonard is a late arrival after spending time as an exchange student in Europe.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
CHILHOWIE
Coach: Jeff Robinson (ninth season). Record at Chilhowie: 56-36.
Last season: 3-4 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 6; Returning defensive starters: 8
Players to watch: K Daniel Hutton (6-5, 165, sr.), QB-S D.J. Martin (5-9, 175, sr.), RB-S Jonathan Gilley (6-2, 175, sr.), TE-LB Seth Thomas ( 6-5, 275, soph.), RB-CB Chase Lewis (5-9, 145, sr.), RB-LB Marcos Silverio (5-10, 195, soph.), C-DT Joey Widener (6-1, 235, sr.), OT-DT Hunter Powers (5-10, 235, sr.), G-DE Cayden Castle (6-0, 195, soph.), G-DE Conner Castle ( 6-2, 210, soph.).
2020 summary: The Warriors started on a high note with 9-0 home win over J.I. Burton, but they dropped games to Marion (14-5), Rural Retreat (33-11), PH-Glade Spring (38-10) and Holston (35-0). Two wins over Northwood, the latter in a "plus-one" game, salved some of the wounds.
Outlook: Chilhowie is strong at PK with Hutton, who kicked a school-record 44-yard FG as a sophomore and made 4 of 5 attempts last year including a 41-yarder. Lewis and Gilley are both big play threats from the backfield. Good luck one-on-one in the open field with the imposing Thomas should he be a passing target. Beyond a starting 11 for both sides depth is a substantial concern. Martin is an athletic signal caller who struggled in the short campaign after missing the first week of workouts because he was playing basketball. More practice time this preseason has been a plus Expectations are high for his leadership. A strong summer of workouts represents momentum from the spring. With 14 startrs returning, this could be a bounce-back year. Look for the Warriors in November.
RURAL RETREAT
Coach: Jamey Hughes (fourth season). Record at Rural Retreat: 11-15.
Last season: 5-2 (did not make playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 7; Returning defensive starters: 9.
Players to watch: RB-LB Jacob Alford (6-0, 191, sr.), TE-DE Chase Musser (6-3, 232, sr.), LB Eli Fortuner (6-0, 231, sr.), LB-OL Carter Rouse (6-0, 217, sr.), RB-DB Gatlin Hight (6-0, 193, jr.), WR-DB-QB Ely Blevins (5-10, 145, jr.), OL-DL Damien Sage (5-9, 240, sr.), OL-DL Jacob Holston (5-10, 228, sr.), LB-WR Kaiden Atkinson (6-2, 175, jr.), WR-DB Jacob Crouse (5-10, 150, sr.).
2020 summary: The Indians weren't far from a 6-0 season and a playoff berth. Losses to PH-Glade Spring (28-24) and Region 1D champ Holston (30-27) were close. Rural Retreat scored its first win over Chilhowie (33-11) since 2015 along with a season-opening victory over Fort Chiswell (12-6).
Outlook: Rural Retreat has the athletes to contend for the Region 1D title. With 16 returning veterans including three on offense and four defensively who are three-year starters, there’s not much they haven’t seen. Offensively, the Indians pose problems because they operate from multiple sets, meaning it could be a free-wheeling spread team or a power-running I-formation squad in the same possession. Blevins and sophomore Caleb Roberts will each play QB depending on the situation. Roberts has the edge passing, Blevins is an all-around athlete. Fortuner, Rouse, and Atkinson are part of a formidable linebacking corps that will anchor the defense along with a stout front. Like any small school team, Rural Retreat is an injury or illness away from deep trouble. Otherwise, this is a dangerous group.