Timesland early-week football predictions

Prep predictions

NORTHSIDE 27, Staunton River 14 (Tuesday). One more win should be enough for Northside to grab a playoff berth, and the Vikings might not even need that.

ALLEGHANY 28, Bath County 7 (Tuesday). Bath’s scheduled home game last Friday against Craig County was postponed after a construction crew clipped a power line to the stadium lights.

CRAIG COUNTY 34, Montcalm, W.Va. 20 (Tuesday). Montcalm nearly defeated Hundred (W.Va.) by 100 in its season opener, winning 74-0.

GRAHAM 52, Blacksburg 6 (Thursday). Unbeaten Graham put 58 points on Pulaski County last Friday. Next Tuesday, Blacksburg plays Salem.

NORTH CROSS 54, Hargrave Military 7 (Thursday). North Cross looks to clinch the Virginia Independent Conference title.