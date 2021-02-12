 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timesland events Friday postponed by winter weather
0 comments

Timesland events Friday postponed by winter weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

Inclement weather Friday and the threat of more Saturday have postponed much of the postseason schedule for Timesland winter sports teams.

Events postponed Friday with new dates and times include:

Region 5D girls basketball — North Stafford at Patrick Henry, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Region 4D boys basketball — Halifax County at Blacksburg, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Region 4D girls basketball — Amherst County at Pulaski County, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 2C boys basketball — Floyd County at Radford, day and time TBA.

Region 1C boys basketball — Narrows vs. Parry McCluer, at George Wythe, H.S., Sunday, 3 p.m.

Region 1C girls basketball — Parry McCluer at George Wythe, Sunday, 5 p.m.

VACA state boys basketball — Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Timberlake Christian, at Ridgeview Christian, Saturday, 2 p.m.

VACA state girls basketball — Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Timberlake Christian, at Ridgeview Christian, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 3C wrestling — at Western Albemarle H.S., Sunday, noon.

Region 2C wrestling — canceled.

The VHSL has rescheduled all five of its state swim and dive championships, postponing Sunday's Class 3 meet scheduled for Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

The new dates are Class 6, Feb. 19 in Stafford; Class 5, Feb. 18 in Stafford; Class 4, Feb. 13 in Christiansburg, Class 3, Feb. 25 in Christiansburg, Class 2/1, Feb. 18 in Christiansburg.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert