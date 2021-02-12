Timesland events Friday postponed by winter weather

Inclement weather Friday and the threat of more Saturday have postponed much of the postseason schedule for Timesland winter sports teams.

Events postponed Friday with new dates and times include:

Region 5D girls basketball — North Stafford at Patrick Henry, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Region 4D boys basketball — Halifax County at Blacksburg, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Region 4D girls basketball — Amherst County at Pulaski County, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 2C boys basketball — Floyd County at Radford, day and time TBA.

Region 1C boys basketball — Narrows vs. Parry McCluer, at George Wythe, H.S., Sunday, 3 p.m.

Region 1C girls basketball — Parry McCluer at George Wythe, Sunday, 5 p.m.

VACA state boys basketball — Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Timberlake Christian, at Ridgeview Christian, Saturday, 2 p.m.

VACA state girls basketball — Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Timberlake Christian, at Ridgeview Christian, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 3C wrestling — at Western Albemarle H.S., Sunday, noon.

Region 2C wrestling — canceled.