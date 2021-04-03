TIMESLAND FIRST-ROUND FOOTBALL PAIRINGS
- The Roanoke Times
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
VHSL RATING SCALE
After what Northside’s football program has endured so far this season, a two-day delay due to weather was apparently easy to handle for the Vikings.
Just minutes after being introduced to the crowd during pregame ceremonies Friday, Salem running back Zavione Wood quickly set the tone for hi…
NARROWS -- Halee Kast had 15 assists, seven kills and 15 digs; and Mya Robertson came through with 11 kills and 16 digs as Narrows claimed the…
BRIDGEWATER -- Bret McClung rushed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass Thursday night to lift Rockbridge County to a 31-27 footba…
The last decade had not been a kind one to Cave Spring when it came to its football rivalry with its south Roanoke County neighbor Hidden Valley.
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Kaylee Sloss posted nine kills, 12 digs and four aces and Rachael Bruce dished out 17 assists Thursday night for a 25-9, 23-…
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rockbridge County volleyball players hit career milestones as Wildcats improve to 10-0
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer recorded her 1,000th career kill and Krissy Whitesell notched her 1,000th career assist Tuesday night as Rockbridge…
Sanii Nash’Fuell had seven kills and five blocks Wednesday night as Northside continued its strong late-season play with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-22…
GALAX -- Dylan Bailey ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores to lift Fort Chiswell to a 27-22 football victory Monday night over Geo…