Timesland high school football scores for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL

MONDAY

Three Rivers District

Glenvar 24, James River 21

Chilhowie 7, Northwood 0

TUESDAY

Nondistrict

Salem 49, Franklin County 7

George Wythe 41, Rural Retreat 6

WEDNESDAY

Piedmont District

Magna Vista 42, Tunstall 14

THURSDAY

Nondistrict

Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14

FRIDAY

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 42, William Fleming 35

Lord Botetourt 36, Northside 15

Staunton River 26, William Byrd 21

River Ridge District

Hidden Valley 35, Blacksburg 0

Salem 35, Cave Spring 0

Christiansburg 37, Patrick Henry 14

Piedmont District

George Washington 21, Bassett 7

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 32

Seminole District

Heritage 61, Jefferson Forest 8

Liberty Christian 49, Liberty 14

Southwest District

Tazewell 40, Marion 14

Valley District

Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0

Mountain Empire District

Auburn at Galax, canceled

Bland County at George Wythe, canceled

Grayson County 21, Fort Chiswell 0

Pioneer District

Craig County at Bath County, ppd.

Parry McCluer 35, Covington 6

Narrows 46, Eastern Montgomery 14

Three Rivers District

Carroll County 31, Alleghany 27

Radford 42, Floyd County 7

Virginia Independent Conference

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0

Nondistrict

Graham 58, Pulaski County 18

Giles 21, James River 7

SATURDAY

Hogoheegee District

Northwood at Rural Retreat

Nonconference

Roanoke Catholic at St. Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.

