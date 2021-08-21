Timesland high school football season kicks off Friday

The 2021 high school football season in Virginia -- the one originally scheduled for this year -- begins Friday.

The schedule for each Timesland team includes 10 games instead of six or fewer.

Three schools that did not field a varsity team at all last season -- Roanoke Catholic, Martinsville and Craig County -- are back.

A new two-year scheduling cycle in the VHSL begins this fall.

Many teams have a sprinkling of new opponents, some for the first time ever.

The ACC has chased a handful of games off the traditional Friday night time slot.

Two long-time rivals are resuming their series, but this time on a Saturday.

Here are few highlights around Timesland:

n Patrick Henry and William Fleming did not play each other last season for the first time since PH opened in 1961.

The rivalry is back as the Colonels and Patriots will play at PH.

This kickoff will be under the late-summer sun at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18.

PH and Fleming played twice annually from 1983-93 at old Victory Stadium.