Timesland high school football season kicks off Friday

High school football schedules
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Aug. 27;Bassett
Sept. 3;at Salem
Sept. 10;at Liberty Christian
Sept. 17;at Magna Vista
Sept. 24;Hidden Valley
Oct. 8;at Staunton River
Oct. 15;William Byrd
Oct. 22; at William Fleming
Oct. 29;Lord Botetourt
Nov. 5;Northside
---
LORD BOTETOURT
Aug. 27;at E.C. Glass
Sept. 2;at Blacksburg
Sept. 10;Riverheads
Sept. 17;at Appomattox County
Sept. 24;at Princeton, W.Va.
Oct. 8;at William Byrd
Oct. 15;William Fleming
Oct. 22;Northside
Oct. 29;at Franklin County
Nov. 5;Staunton River
---
NORTHSIDE
Aug. 27;Pulaski County
Sept. 2;at Cave Spring
Sept. 10;at Hidden Valley
Sept. 17;Salem
Sept. 24;Patrick Henry
Oct. 8;William Fleming
Oct. 15;at Staunton River
Oct. 22;at Lord Botetourt
Oct. 29;William Byrd
Nov. 5;at Franklin County
---
STAUNTON RIVER
Aug. 27;at William Campbell
Sept. 3;Jefferson Forest
Sept. 10;Liberty
Sept. 17;at Tunstall
Sept. 24;at Alleghany
Oct. 8;Franklin County
Oct. 15;Northside
Oct. 22;at William Byrd
Oct. 29;William Fleming
Nov. 5;at Lord Botetourt
---
WILLIAM BYRD
Aug. 27;Liberty
Sept. 3;Hidden Valley
Sept. 10;at Christiansburg
Sept. 17;at Bassett
Oct. 1;Cave Spring
Oct. 8;Lord Botetourt
Oct. 15;at Franklin County
Oct. 22;Staunton River
Oct. 29;at Northside
Nov. 5; at William Fleming
---
WILLIAM FLEMING
Aug. 27;Heritage
Sept. 3;at Albemarle
Sept. 10;Salem
Sept. 18;at Patrick Henry
Sept. 24;Harrisonburg
Oct. 8;at Northside
Oct. 15;at Lord Botetourt
Oct. 22;Franklin County
Oct. 29;at Staunton River
Nov. 5;at William Byrd
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
BLACKSBURG
Aug. 27;at Giles
Sept. 2;Lord Botetourt
Sept. 10;Amherst County
Sept. 24;Salem
Oct. 1;at Patrick Henry
Oct. 8;at Christiansburg
Oct. 15;Pulaski County
Oct. 22;Hidden Valley
Oct. 29;at Graham
Nov. 5;at Cave Spring
CAVE SPRING
Aug. 27;Hidden Valley
Sept. 2;Northside
Sept. 10;at Glenvar
Sept. 17;Alleghany
Sept. 24;at Pulaski County
Oct. 1;at William Byrd
Oct. 15;at Patrick Henry
Oct. 22;Salem
Oct. 29;at Christiansburg
Nov. 5;Blacksburg
---
CHRISTIANSBURG
Aug. 27;at Floyd County
Sept. 3;at Abingdon
Sept. 10;William Byrd
Sept. 24;Radford
Oct. 1;at Salem
Oct. 8;Blacksburg
Oct. 15;at Hidden Valley
Oct. 22;Patrick Henry
Oct. 29;Cave Spring
Nov. 5;at Pulaski County
---
HIDDEN VALLEY
Aug. 27;at Cave Spring
Sept. 3;at William Byrd
Sept. 10;Northside
Sept. 16;Glenvar
Sept. 24;at Franklin County
Oct. 1;Pulaski County
Oct. 8;Patrick Henry
Oct. 15;Christiansburg
Oct. 22;at Blacksburg
Oct. 29;at Salem
---
PATRICK HENRY
Aug. 27;at Brookville
Sept. 10;Albemarle
Sept. 18;William Fleming
Sept. 24;at Northside
Oct. 1;Blacksburg
Oct. 8;at Hidden Valley
Oct. 15;Cave Spring
Oct. 22;at Christiansburg
Oct. 29;Pulaski County
Nov. 5;at Salem
---
PULASKI COUNTY
Aug. 27;at Northside
Sept. 3;at Tennessee High, Tenn.
Sept. 10;Bluefield, W.Va.
Sept. 24;Cave Spring
Oct. 1;at Hidden Valley
Oct. 8;Salem
Oct. 15;at Blacksburg
Oct. 22;Graham
Oct. 29;at Patrick Henry
Nov. 5;Christiansburg
---
SALEM
Aug. 27;Martinsburg, W.Va.
Sept 3;Franklin County
Sept. 10;at William Fleming
Sept 17;at Northside
Sept. 24;at Blacksburg
Oct. 1;Christiansburg
Oct. 8;at Pulaski County
Oct. 22;at Cave Spring
Oct. 29;Hidden Valley
Nov. 5;Patrick Henry
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
BASSETT
Aug. 27;at Franklin County
Sept. 3;Liberty Christian
Sept. 10;at Dan River
Sept. 17;William Byrd
Oct. 1;at Magna Vista
Oct. 8;Patrick County
Oct. 15;Tunstall
Oct. 22;at George Washington
Oct. 29;at Halifax County
Nov. 5;Martinsville
---
MAGNA VISTA
Aug. 27;at Liberty Christian
Sept. 3;Dan River
Sept 10;at Gretna
Sept. 17;Franklin County
Sept. 24;at Tunstall
Oct. 1;Bassett
Oct. 8;Halifax County
Oct. 15;at Martinsville
Oct. 29;George Washington
Nov. 5; at Patrick County
---
MARTINSVILLE
Sept. 3;Glenvar
Sept. 10;Morehead, N.C.
Sept. 17;at Dan River
Sept. 24;Halifax County
Oct. 1;at George Washington
Oct. 8;at Chatham
Oct. 15;Magna Vista
Oct. 22;at Tunstall
Oct 29;Patrick County
Nov. 5;at Bassett
---
PATRICK COUNTY
Aug. 27;at Carroll County
Sept. 3;Floyd County
Sept. 10;at North Stokes, N.C.
Sept. 17;Chatham
Sept. 24;George Washington
Oct. 1;at Tunstall
Oct. 8;at Bassett
Oct. 22;Halifax County
Oct 29;at Martinsville
Nov. 5;Magna Vista
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
JEFFERSON FOREST
Aug. 27;Gretna
Sept. 3;at Staunton River
Sept. 17;at Brookville
Sept. 24;Amherst County
Oct. 1;Halifax County
Oct. 8;at Liberty Christian
Oct. 15;E.C. Glass
Oct. 22;at Heritage
Oct. 29;Rustburg
Nov. 5;at Liberty
---
LIBERTY
Aug. 27;at William Byrd
Sept. 3;Fort Defiance
Sept. 10;at Staunton River
Sept. 17;at Amherst County
Sept. 24;E.C. Glass
Oct. 8;at Rustburg
Oct. 15;Brookville
Oct. 22;at Liberty Christian
Oct. 29;Heritage
Nov. 5;Jefferson Forest
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
MARION
Aug 27;at Chilhowie
Sept. 3;Central-Wise
Sept. 10;Northwood
Sept. 17;at Gate City
Sept. 24;Grayson County
Oct. 8;at Abingdon
Oct. 15;Richlands
Oct. 22;Tazewell
Oct. 29;at Virginia High
Nov. 5;at Graham
VALLEY DISTRICT
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Aug 27;at Parry McCluer
Sept. 3;at Western Albemarle
Sept. 10;Wilson Memorial
Sept. 17;Staunton
Sept. 24;at Fort Defiance
Oct. 8;Spotswood
Oct. 15;Waynesboro
Oct. 22;at Broadway
Oct. 29;at Harrisonburg
Nov. 5;Turner Ashby
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
CHILHOWIE
Aug. 27;Marion
Sept. 3;at J.I. Burton
Sept. 10;at Narrows
Sept. 17;Lebanon
Sept. 24;at Northwood
Oct. 1;Honaker
Oct. 15;Rural Retreat
Oct. 22;at Virginia High
Oct. 29;at PH-Glade Spring
Nov. 5;Holston
RURAL RETREAT
Aug. 27;Fort Chiswell
Sept. 3;at Eastern Montgomery
Sept 10;Grayson County
Sept. 17;at Bland County
Sept. 24;at George Wythe
Oct. 1;PH-Glade Spring
Oct. 15;at Chilhowie
Oct. 22;Northwood
Oct. 29;at Holston
Nov. 5;Lebanon
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
AUBURN
Aug. 27;Narrows
Sept. 3;at Craig County
Sept. 10;Floyd County
Sept. 17;Eastern Montgomery
Oct. 1;at Fort Chiswell
Oct. 8;Grayson County
Oct. 15;at Bland County
Oct. 22;at Galax
Oct. 29;at Giles
Nov. 5;George Wythe
BLAND COUNTY
Aug. 27;Craig County
Sept. 2;at Narrows
Sept. 10;Rye Cove
Sept. 17;Rural Retreat
Sept. 24;at Eastern Montgomery
Oct. 1;at Castlewood
Oct. 15;Auburn
Oct. 22;at George Wythe
Oct. 29;at Rappahannock Co.
Nov. 5;at Fort Chiswell
---
FORT CHISWELL
Aug. 27;at Rural Retreat
Sept. 2;George Wythe
Sept. 10;Radford
Sept. 17;at Floyd County
Sept. 24;at Giles
Oct. 1;Auburn
Oct. 8;at Galax
Oct. 22;at Grayson County
Oct. 29;Tazewell
Nov. 5;Bland County
---
GALAX
Aug. 27;at Glenvar
Sept. 3;Giles
Sept. 10;Carroll County
Sept. 17;at Radford
Sept. 24;Graham
Oct. 8;Fort Chiswell
Oct. 15;at George Wythe
Oct. 22;Auburn
Oct. 29;at West Stokes, N.C.
Nov. 5;at Grayson County
---
GEORGE WYTHE
Aug. 27;at Radford
Sept. 2;at Fort Chiswell
Sept. 10;Giles
Sept. 17;Carroll County
Sept. 24;Rural Retreat
Oct. 1;Graham
Oct. 15;Galax
Oct. 22;Bland County
Oct. 29;at Grayson County
Nov. 5;at Auburn
---
GILES
Aug. 27;Blacksburg
Sept. 3;at Galax
Sept. 10;atGeorge Wythe
Sept. 17;Narrows
Sept. 24;Fort Chiswell
Oct. 8;North Cross
Oct. 15;at Grayson County
Oct. 22;at James River
Oct. 29;Auburn
Nov. 5;Glenvar
---
GRAYSON COUNTY
Aug. 27;at Alleghany, N.C.
Sept. 3;at Carroll County
Sept. 10;at Rural Retreat
Sept. 24;at Marion
Oct. 1;Covington
Oct. 8;at Auburn
Oct. 15;Giles
Oct. 22;Fort Chiswell
Oct. 29;George Wythe
Nov. 5;Galax
PIONEER DISTRICT
BATH COUNTY
Aug. 27;at Covington
Sept. 3;at Alleghany
Sept. 10;Mtn. View-Quicksburg
Sept. 24;Buffalo Gap
Oct. 1;Page County
Oct. 8;East Hardy, W.Va.
Oct. 15;at Eastern Montgomery
Oct. 22;Craig County
Oct. 29;at Parry McCluer
Nov. 5;Narrows
---
COVINGTON
Aug. 27;Bath County
Aug. 3;at Staunton
Sept. 10;Alleghany
Sept. 17;James River
Sept. 24;James Monroe, W.Va.
Oct. 1;at Grayson County
Oct. 15;at Narrows
Oct. 22;at Parry McCluer
Oct. 29;Eastern Montgomery
Nov. 5;Craig County
---
CRAIG COUNTY
Aug. 27;at Bland County
Sept. 3;Auburn
Sept. 17;Montcalm, W.Va.
Sept. 24;at Twin Valley
Oct. 1;at Roanoke Catholic
Oct. 8;Eastern Montgomery
Oct. 15;Parry McCluer
Oct. 22;at Bath County
Oct. 29;Narrows
Nov. 5;at Covington
---
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Aug. 27;at Holston
Sept. 2;Rural Retreat
Sept. 10;North Cross
Sept. 17;at Auburn
Sept. 24;Bland County
Oct. 8;at Craig County
Oct. 15;Bath County
Oct. 22;at Narrows
Oct. 29;at Covington
Nov. 5;Parry McCluer
---
NARROWS
Aug. 27;at Auburn
Sept. 2;Bland County
Sept. 10;Chilhowie
Sept. 17;at Giles
Oct. 1;at Holston
Oct. 8;Parry McCluer
Oct. 15;Covington
Oct. 22;Eastern Montgomery
Oct. 29;at Craig County
Nov. 5;at Bath County
---
PARRY McCLUER
Aug. 27;Rockbridge County
Sept. 3;at Riverheads
Sept. 10;at James River
Sept. 17;Mtn. View-Quicksburg
Oct. 1;Madison County
Oct. 8;at Narrows
Oct. 15;at Craig County
Oct. 22;Covington
Oct. 29;Bath County
Nov. 5;at Eastern Montgomery
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
ALLEGHANY
Aug. 27;Roanoke Catholic
Sept. 3;Bath County
Sept. 10;at Covington
Sept. 17;at Cave Spring
Sept. 24;Staunton River
Oct. 1;at Radford
Oct. 8;James River
Oct. 15;Glenvar
Oct. 22;Carroll County
Oct. 29;at Floyd County
---
CARROLL COUNTY
Aug. 27;Patrick County
Sept. 3;Grayson County
Sept. 10;at Galax
Sept. 17;at George Wythe
Sept. 24;at Glenvar
Oct. 1;Floyd County
Oct. 8;at Radford
Oct. 22;at Alleghany
Oct. 29;James River
Nov. 5;at Floyd County
---
FLOYD COUNTY
Aug. 27;Christiansburg
Sept. 3;at Patrick County
Sept. 10;at Auburn
Sept. 17;Fort Chiswell
Oct. 1;at Carroll County
Oct. 8;at Glenvar
Oct. 15;James River
Oct. 22;at Radford
Oct. 29;Alleghany
Nov. 5;Carroll County
---
GLENVAR
Aug. 27;Galax
Sept. 3;at Martinsville
Sept. 10;Cave Spring
Sept. 16;at Hidden Valley
Sept. 24;Carroll County
Oct. 1;at James River
Oct. 8;Floyd County
Oct. 15;at Alleghany
Oct. 29;Radford
Nov. 5;at Giles
---
JAMES RIVER
Aug. 27;Buffalo Gap
Sept. 10;Parry McCluer
Sept. 17;at Covington
Sept. 24;at Stuarts Draft
Oct. 1;Glenvar
Oct. 8;at Alleghany
Oct. 15;at Floyd County
Oct. 22;Giles
Oct. 29;at Carroll County
Nov. 5;Radford
---
RADFORD
Aug. 27;George Wythe
Sept. 4;at Gate City
Sept. 10;at Fort Chiswell
Sept. 17;Galax
Sept. 24;at Christiansburg
Oct. 1;Alleghany
Oct. 8;Carroll County
Oct. 22;Floyd County
Oct. 29;at Glenvar
Nov. 5;at James River
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
NORTH CROSS
Aug. 27;at Nansemond-Suffolk
Sept. 4;Norfolk Christian
Sept. 10;at Eastern Montgomery
Sept. 17;at Roanoke Catholic
Sept. 24;St. Anne's-Belfield
Oct. 1;at Blue Ridge
Oct. 8;at Giles
Oct. 22;Fishburne Military
Oct. 28;Hargrave Military
Nov. 5;at Christchurch
INDEPENDENT
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Aug. 27;at Alleghany
Sept. 3;at Atlantic Shores Christian
Sept. 10;at Fuqua
Sept. 17;North Cross
Sept. 24;at Fishburne Military
Oct. 1;Craig County
Oct. 8;Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Oct. 15;Hargrave Military
Oct. 23;at St. Michael the Archangel
Oct. 29;Blue Ridge