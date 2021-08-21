 Skip to main content
Timesland high school football season kicks off Friday
Timesland high school football season kicks off Friday

  • 0
The 2021 high school football season in Virginia -- the one originally scheduled for this year -- begins Friday.

The schedule for each Timesland team includes 10 games instead of six or fewer.

Three schools that did not field a varsity team at all last season -- Roanoke Catholic, Martinsville and Craig County -- are back.

A new two-year scheduling cycle in the VHSL begins this fall.

Many teams have a sprinkling of new opponents, some for the first time ever.

The ACC has chased a handful of games off the traditional Friday night time slot.

Two long-time rivals are resuming their series, but this time on a Saturday.

Here are few highlights around Timesland:

n Patrick Henry and William Fleming did not play each other last season for the first time since PH opened in 1961.

The rivalry is back as the Colonels and Patriots will play at PH.

This kickoff will be under the late-summer sun at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18.

PH and Fleming played twice annually from 1983-93 at old Victory Stadium.

For those counting, PH leads the overall series 36-30-4 with five wins in a row.

n Want to see what a Class 1 powerhouse looks like? Come to Lord Botetourt on Sept. 10 when the Cavaliers play five-time defending champion Riverheads.

In winning five VHSL titles in a row, the Augusta County school has an overall record of 63-4. Riverheads is 85-6 in the last seven years.

That's just half of Lord Botetourt's test against reigning state champs.

The Cavaliers play at two-time defending Class 2 champ Appomattox County on Sept. 17.

The Raiders, who play Heritage on Sept. 10, enter the season on a 21-game winning streak.

n The River Ridge District has balled up its traditional season-ending rivalry games and tossed them.

Gone are the Week 11 games such as Pulaski County vs. Salem, Cave Spring vs. Hidden Valley and Blacksburg vs. Christiansburg.

Cave Spring and Hidden Valley are opening the season against each other at Dwight Bogle Stadium on Friday.

Blacksburg plays at Christiansburg, and Salem goes to Pulaski County on Oct. 8.

The River Ridge's season-ending games this year are Blacksburg at Cave Spring, Christiansburg at Pulaski County, and Patrick Henry at Salem.

n Pulaski County was known to travel to several states for games in the 1980s.

The Cougars will cross the Tennessee line on Sept. 3 when they face Tennessee High of Bristol, which plays at a historic old facility known as the "Stone Castle."

Other first-time pairings this year include:

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass (Aug. 27), Roanoke Catholic at Alleghany (Aug. 27), Glenvar at Martinsville (Sept. 3), Liberty Christian at Bassett (Sept. 3), Central-Wise at Marion (Sept. 3), Mountain View-Quicksburg at Bath County (Sept. 10), Rye Cove at Bland County (Sept. 10), Lord Botetourt at Princeton, W.Va. (Sept. 24), Bland County at Castlewood (Oct. 1), North Cross at Giles (Oct. 8) and Bland County at Rappahannock County (Oct. 29).

n Virginia Tech's ACC home game Sept. 3 against North Carolina has forced Blacksburg to move its home game against Lord Botetourt up to Sept. 2.

A few other schools have opted for the Sept. 2 date as well: Northside at Cave Spring, Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, Bland County at Narrows, and George Wythe at Fort Chiswell.

Radford will play at Gate City on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4.

n George Wythe fans can set up camp at Pendleton Field. The Maroons have six home games in a row from Sept. 10-Oct. 22.

Conversely, five of Lord Botetourt's first six games are on the road. Scrambling to assemble a 10-game schedule left the Cavaliers with just four home games this year.

Grayson County, which did not play a home game last season, must wait until Oct. 1 before its first game at Bill Strong Stadium.

High school football schedules

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Aug. 27;Bassett

Sept. 3;at Salem

Sept. 10;at Liberty Christian

Sept. 17;at Magna Vista

Sept. 24;Hidden Valley

Oct. 8;at Staunton River

Oct. 15;William Byrd

Oct. 22; at William Fleming

Oct. 29;Lord Botetourt

Nov. 5;Northside

---

LORD BOTETOURT

Aug. 27;at E.C. Glass

Sept. 2;at Blacksburg

Sept. 10;Riverheads

Sept. 17;at Appomattox County

Sept. 24;at Princeton, W.Va.

Oct. 8;at William Byrd

Oct. 15;William Fleming

Oct. 22;Northside

Oct. 29;at Franklin County

Nov. 5;Staunton River

---

NORTHSIDE

Aug. 27;Pulaski County

Sept. 2;at Cave Spring

Sept. 10;at Hidden Valley

Sept. 17;Salem

Sept. 24;Patrick Henry

Oct. 8;William Fleming

Oct. 15;at Staunton River

Oct. 22;at Lord Botetourt

Oct. 29;William Byrd

Nov. 5;at Franklin County

---

STAUNTON RIVER

Aug. 27;at William Campbell

Sept. 3;Jefferson Forest

Sept. 10;Liberty

Sept. 17;at Tunstall

Sept. 24;at Alleghany

Oct. 8;Franklin County

Oct. 15;Northside

Oct. 22;at William Byrd

Oct. 29;William Fleming

Nov. 5;at Lord Botetourt

---

WILLIAM BYRD

Aug. 27;Liberty

Sept. 3;Hidden Valley

Sept. 10;at Christiansburg

Sept. 17;at Bassett

Oct. 1;Cave Spring

Oct. 8;Lord Botetourt

Oct. 15;at Franklin County

Oct. 22;Staunton River

Oct. 29;at Northside

Nov. 5; at William Fleming

---

WILLIAM FLEMING

Aug. 27;Heritage

Sept. 3;at Albemarle

Sept. 10;Salem

Sept. 18;at Patrick Henry

Sept. 24;Harrisonburg

Oct. 8;at Northside

Oct. 15;at Lord Botetourt

Oct. 22;Franklin County

Oct. 29;at Staunton River

Nov. 5;at William Byrd

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

BLACKSBURG

Aug. 27;at Giles

Sept. 2;Lord Botetourt

Sept. 10;Amherst County

Sept. 24;Salem

Oct. 1;at Patrick Henry

Oct. 8;at Christiansburg

Oct. 15;Pulaski County

Oct. 22;Hidden Valley

Oct. 29;at Graham

Nov. 5;at Cave Spring

CAVE SPRING

Aug. 27;Hidden Valley

Sept. 2;Northside

Sept. 10;at Glenvar

Sept. 17;Alleghany

Sept. 24;at Pulaski County

Oct. 1;at William Byrd

Oct. 15;at Patrick Henry

Oct. 22;Salem

Oct. 29;at Christiansburg

Nov. 5;Blacksburg

---

CHRISTIANSBURG

Aug. 27;at Floyd County

Sept. 3;at Abingdon

Sept. 10;William Byrd

Sept. 24;Radford

Oct. 1;at Salem

Oct. 8;Blacksburg

Oct. 15;at Hidden Valley

Oct. 22;Patrick Henry

Oct. 29;Cave Spring

Nov. 5;at Pulaski County

---

HIDDEN VALLEY

Aug. 27;at Cave Spring

Sept. 3;at William Byrd

Sept. 10;Northside

Sept. 16;Glenvar

Sept. 24;at Franklin County

Oct. 1;Pulaski County

Oct. 8;Patrick Henry

Oct. 15;Christiansburg

Oct. 22;at Blacksburg

Oct. 29;at Salem

---

PATRICK HENRY

Aug. 27;at Brookville

Sept. 10;Albemarle

Sept. 18;William Fleming

Sept. 24;at Northside

Oct. 1;Blacksburg

Oct. 8;at Hidden Valley

Oct. 15;Cave Spring

Oct. 22;at Christiansburg

Oct. 29;Pulaski County

Nov. 5;at Salem

---

PULASKI COUNTY

Aug. 27;at Northside

Sept. 3;at Tennessee High, Tenn.

Sept. 10;Bluefield, W.Va.

Sept. 24;Cave Spring

Oct. 1;at Hidden Valley

Oct. 8;Salem

Oct. 15;at Blacksburg

Oct. 22;Graham

Oct. 29;at Patrick Henry

Nov. 5;Christiansburg

---

SALEM

Aug. 27;Martinsburg, W.Va.

Sept 3;Franklin County

Sept. 10;at William Fleming

Sept 17;at Northside

Sept. 24;at Blacksburg

Oct. 1;Christiansburg

Oct. 8;at Pulaski County

Oct. 22;at Cave Spring

Oct. 29;Hidden Valley

Nov. 5;Patrick Henry

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

BASSETT

Aug. 27;at Franklin County

Sept. 3;Liberty Christian

Sept. 10;at Dan River

Sept. 17;William Byrd

Oct. 1;at Magna Vista

Oct. 8;Patrick County

Oct. 15;Tunstall

Oct. 22;at George Washington

Oct. 29;at Halifax County

Nov. 5;Martinsville

---

MAGNA VISTA

Aug. 27;at Liberty Christian

Sept. 3;Dan River

Sept 10;at Gretna

Sept. 17;Franklin County

Sept. 24;at Tunstall

Oct. 1;Bassett

Oct. 8;Halifax County

Oct. 15;at Martinsville

Oct. 29;George Washington

Nov. 5; at Patrick County

---

MARTINSVILLE

Sept. 3;Glenvar

Sept. 10;Morehead, N.C.

Sept. 17;at Dan River

Sept. 24;Halifax County

Oct. 1;at George Washington

Oct. 8;at Chatham

Oct. 15;Magna Vista

Oct. 22;at Tunstall

Oct 29;Patrick County

Nov. 5;at Bassett

---

PATRICK COUNTY

Aug. 27;at Carroll County

Sept. 3;Floyd County

Sept. 10;at North Stokes, N.C.

Sept. 17;Chatham

Sept. 24;George Washington

Oct. 1;at Tunstall

Oct. 8;at Bassett

Oct. 22;Halifax County

Oct 29;at Martinsville

Nov. 5;Magna Vista

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

JEFFERSON FOREST

Aug. 27;Gretna

Sept. 3;at Staunton River

Sept. 17;at Brookville

Sept. 24;Amherst County

Oct. 1;Halifax County

Oct. 8;at Liberty Christian

Oct. 15;E.C. Glass

Oct. 22;at Heritage

Oct. 29;Rustburg

Nov. 5;at Liberty

---

LIBERTY

Aug. 27;at William Byrd

Sept. 3;Fort Defiance

Sept. 10;at Staunton River

Sept. 17;at Amherst County

Sept. 24;E.C. Glass

Oct. 8;at Rustburg

Oct. 15;Brookville

Oct. 22;at Liberty Christian

Oct. 29;Heritage

Nov. 5;Jefferson Forest

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

MARION

Aug 27;at Chilhowie

Sept. 3;Central-Wise

Sept. 10;Northwood

Sept. 17;at Gate City

Sept. 24;Grayson County

Oct. 8;at Abingdon

Oct. 15;Richlands

Oct. 22;Tazewell

Oct. 29;at Virginia High

Nov. 5;at Graham

VALLEY DISTRICT

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

Aug 27;at Parry McCluer

Sept. 3;at Western Albemarle

Sept. 10;Wilson Memorial

Sept. 17;Staunton

Sept. 24;at Fort Defiance

Oct. 8;Spotswood

Oct. 15;Waynesboro

Oct. 22;at Broadway

Oct. 29;at Harrisonburg

Nov. 5;Turner Ashby

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

CHILHOWIE

Aug. 27;Marion

Sept. 3;at J.I. Burton

Sept. 10;at Narrows

Sept. 17;Lebanon

Sept. 24;at Northwood

Oct. 1;Honaker

Oct. 15;Rural Retreat

Oct. 22;at Virginia High

Oct. 29;at PH-Glade Spring

Nov. 5;Holston

RURAL RETREAT

Aug. 27;Fort Chiswell

Sept. 3;at Eastern Montgomery

Sept 10;Grayson County

Sept. 17;at Bland County

Sept. 24;at George Wythe

Oct. 1;PH-Glade Spring

Oct. 15;at Chilhowie

Oct. 22;Northwood

Oct. 29;at Holston

Nov. 5;Lebanon

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

AUBURN

Aug. 27;Narrows

Sept. 3;at Craig County

Sept. 10;Floyd County

Sept. 17;Eastern Montgomery

Oct. 1;at Fort Chiswell

Oct. 8;Grayson County

Oct. 15;at Bland County

Oct. 22;at Galax

Oct. 29;at Giles

Nov. 5;George Wythe

BLAND COUNTY

Aug. 27;Craig County

Sept. 2;at Narrows

Sept. 10;Rye Cove

Sept. 17;Rural Retreat

Sept. 24;at Eastern Montgomery

Oct. 1;at Castlewood

Oct. 15;Auburn

Oct. 22;at George Wythe

Oct. 29;at Rappahannock Co.

Nov. 5;at Fort Chiswell

---

FORT CHISWELL

Aug. 27;at Rural Retreat

Sept. 2;George Wythe

Sept. 10;Radford

Sept. 17;at Floyd County

Sept. 24;at Giles

Oct. 1;Auburn

Oct. 8;at Galax

Oct. 22;at Grayson County

Oct. 29;Tazewell

Nov. 5;Bland County

---

GALAX

Aug. 27;at Glenvar

Sept. 3;Giles

Sept. 10;Carroll County

Sept. 17;at Radford

Sept. 24;Graham

Oct. 8;Fort Chiswell

Oct. 15;at George Wythe

Oct. 22;Auburn

Oct. 29;at West Stokes, N.C.

Nov. 5;at Grayson County

---

GEORGE WYTHE

Aug. 27;at Radford

Sept. 2;at Fort Chiswell

Sept. 10;Giles

Sept. 17;Carroll County

Sept. 24;Rural Retreat

Oct. 1;Graham

Oct. 15;Galax

Oct. 22;Bland County

Oct. 29;at Grayson County

Nov. 5;at Auburn

---

GILES

Aug. 27;Blacksburg

Sept. 3;at Galax

Sept. 10;atGeorge Wythe

Sept. 17;Narrows

Sept. 24;Fort Chiswell

Oct. 8;North Cross

Oct. 15;at Grayson County

Oct. 22;at James River

Oct. 29;Auburn

Nov. 5;Glenvar

---

GRAYSON COUNTY

Aug. 27;at Alleghany, N.C.

Sept. 3;at Carroll County

Sept. 10;at Rural Retreat

Sept. 24;at Marion

Oct. 1;Covington

Oct. 8;at Auburn

Oct. 15;Giles

Oct. 22;Fort Chiswell

Oct. 29;George Wythe

Nov. 5;Galax

PIONEER DISTRICT

BATH COUNTY

Aug. 27;at Covington

Sept. 3;at Alleghany

Sept. 10;Mtn. View-Quicksburg

Sept. 24;Buffalo Gap

Oct. 1;Page County

Oct. 8;East Hardy, W.Va.

Oct. 15;at Eastern Montgomery

Oct. 22;Craig County

Oct. 29;at Parry McCluer

Nov. 5;Narrows

---

COVINGTON

Aug. 27;Bath County

Aug. 3;at Staunton

Sept. 10;Alleghany

Sept. 17;James River

Sept. 24;James Monroe, W.Va.

Oct. 1;at Grayson County

Oct. 15;at Narrows

Oct. 22;at Parry McCluer

Oct. 29;Eastern Montgomery

Nov. 5;Craig County

---

CRAIG COUNTY

Aug. 27;at Bland County

Sept. 3;Auburn

Sept. 17;Montcalm, W.Va.

Sept. 24;at Twin Valley

Oct. 1;at Roanoke Catholic

Oct. 8;Eastern Montgomery

Oct. 15;Parry McCluer

Oct. 22;at Bath County

Oct. 29;Narrows

Nov. 5;at Covington

---

EASTERN MONTGOMERY

Aug. 27;at Holston

Sept. 2;Rural Retreat

Sept. 10;North Cross

Sept. 17;at Auburn

Sept. 24;Bland County

Oct. 8;at Craig County

Oct. 15;Bath County

Oct. 22;at Narrows

Oct. 29;at Covington

Nov. 5;Parry McCluer

---

NARROWS

Aug. 27;at Auburn

Sept. 2;Bland County

Sept. 10;Chilhowie

Sept. 17;at Giles

Oct. 1;at Holston

Oct. 8;Parry McCluer

Oct. 15;Covington

Oct. 22;Eastern Montgomery

Oct. 29;at Craig County

Nov. 5;at Bath County

---

PARRY McCLUER

Aug. 27;Rockbridge County

Sept. 3;at Riverheads

Sept. 10;at James River

Sept. 17;Mtn. View-Quicksburg

Oct. 1;Madison County

Oct. 8;at Narrows

Oct. 15;at Craig County

Oct. 22;Covington

Oct. 29;Bath County

Nov. 5;at Eastern Montgomery

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

ALLEGHANY

Aug. 27;Roanoke Catholic

Sept. 3;Bath County

Sept. 10;at Covington

Sept. 17;at Cave Spring

Sept. 24;Staunton River

Oct. 1;at Radford

Oct. 8;James River

Oct. 15;Glenvar

Oct. 22;Carroll County

Oct. 29;at Floyd County

---

CARROLL COUNTY

Aug. 27;Patrick County

Sept. 3;Grayson County

Sept. 10;at Galax

Sept. 17;at George Wythe

Sept. 24;at Glenvar

Oct. 1;Floyd County

Oct. 8;at Radford

Oct. 22;at Alleghany

Oct. 29;James River

Nov. 5;at Floyd County

---

FLOYD COUNTY

Aug. 27;Christiansburg

Sept. 3;at Patrick County

Sept. 10;at Auburn

Sept. 17;Fort Chiswell

Oct. 1;at Carroll County

Oct. 8;at Glenvar

Oct. 15;James River

Oct. 22;at Radford

Oct. 29;Alleghany

Nov. 5;Carroll County

---

GLENVAR

Aug. 27;Galax

Sept. 3;at Martinsville

Sept. 10;Cave Spring

Sept. 16;at Hidden Valley

Sept. 24;Carroll County

Oct. 1;at James River

Oct. 8;Floyd County

Oct. 15;at Alleghany

Oct. 29;Radford

Nov. 5;at Giles

---

JAMES RIVER

Aug. 27;Buffalo Gap

Sept. 10;Parry McCluer

Sept. 17;at Covington

Sept. 24;at Stuarts Draft

Oct. 1;Glenvar

Oct. 8;at Alleghany

Oct. 15;at Floyd County

Oct. 22;Giles

Oct. 29;at Carroll County

Nov. 5;Radford

---

RADFORD

Aug. 27;George Wythe

Sept. 4;at Gate City

Sept. 10;at Fort Chiswell

Sept. 17;Galax

Sept. 24;at Christiansburg

Oct. 1;Alleghany

Oct. 8;Carroll County

Oct. 22;Floyd County

Oct. 29;at Glenvar

Nov. 5;at James River

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

NORTH CROSS

Aug. 27;at Nansemond-Suffolk

Sept. 4;Norfolk Christian

Sept. 10;at Eastern Montgomery

Sept. 17;at Roanoke Catholic

Sept. 24;St. Anne's-Belfield

Oct. 1;at Blue Ridge

Oct. 8;at Giles

Oct. 22;Fishburne Military

Oct. 28;Hargrave Military

Nov. 5;at Christchurch

INDEPENDENT

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Aug. 27;at Alleghany

Sept. 3;at Atlantic Shores Christian

Sept. 10;at Fuqua

Sept. 17;North Cross

Sept. 24;at Fishburne Military

Oct. 1;Craig County

Oct. 8;Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Oct. 15;Hargrave Military

Oct. 23;at St. Michael the Archangel

Oct. 29;Blue Ridge

