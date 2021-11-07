Timesland matchups: VHSL football playoff pairings unveiled

“Friday still stings a little bit. We’ve got some stuff to fix from that but we’re pretty excited,” Jennings said.

The Knights’ highlights have been a 23-8 home win over Pioneer District champion Parry McCluer, a 34-19 victory over Floyd County and a near home upset of Glenvar before losing 24-21.

“This group’s just kind of bought into that ‘us against the world’ kind of thing,” Jennings said. “I used the word ‘titanic’ a couple weeks back talking about the size of the chip [on their shoulder].

“They realize nobody’s giving them a chance and they’ve kind of bought into that. They’re still going to be like that. They’re going to show up Monday even after taking that butt whipping Friday ready to go after it.”

Martinsville’s playoff game will be its first since 2017.

The Bulldogs did not field a team last season as the school’s administration did not allow the team to suit up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the only Timesland school to make that move.

Martinsville coach Bobby Martin has taken William Fleming and George Washington to the postseason in previous head coaching stops.

Timesland matchups