TIMESLAND “PLUS-1” FOOTBALL GAMES

The Roanoke Times
VHSL “PLUS-1” FOOTBALL GAMES
FRIDAY
Bassett at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Northside, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Marion at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie vs. Northwood, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Bland County at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Giles, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Grayson County vs. Eastern Montgomery, site TBA
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
