Titan Toughman wrestling returns: Lord Botetourt holds on for team win after Glenvar push

The competition was tight throughout the weekend at the Titan Toughman as 15 of the 20 participating schools had at least one wrestler qualify for Saturday afternoon’s finals.
Things were just as close at the top of the standings where Lord Botetourt held off a late charge from Glenvar to take the team title at Hidden Valley High School.
The Cavaliers went into the finals with 194 points and a 24-point lead over the Highlanders. Glenvar, however, went a perfect 5-0 in the finals to cut into the deficit.
Lord Botetourt would eventually hold on getting a key pinfall victory from junior Dalton Oxley at 195 late in the meet. Oxley needed just 1:23 to defeat Rustburg’s Jacob Ford to put away any doubt about the final team results.
“I threw him straight to his back. I really didn’t think about what I was doing. It just kind of came natural,” Oxley said of his pinfall win.
The championship was the first Oxley had been part of since returning to the LB squad after skipping his sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic last winter.
“I was just trying to go out and have fun. I can’t tell you how great it is to be back out here,” Oxley said.
Lord Botetourt’s final total of 204 was just enough to edge out Glenvar who finished with 195 points. Salem was third followed by Franklin County and Patrick Henry.
Glenvar’s strong finals’ performance got kick-started at 113 where River Smith picked up a pinfall victory at 3:39 over Liberty Christian Academy’s Chris Schoffstall.
“Right at first I got a takedown, and I knew I had it,” Smith said. “I was just focused on the match and focused on being on the podium.”
Jake Cline, the reigning Class 2 state champion, followed up Smith’s effort with a 6-0 decision over Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick in the 132 final to remain undefeated on the season for the Highlanders.
“I was trying hard to get a pin, but I felt good the whole way. I was ready for it. I got a couple of takedowns in the match and felt in control,” Cline said.
The junior, however, admitted that things do feel different now that he is a defending state champ.
“You definitely feel like you got more of a target on your back. You feel more pressure, but I’m ready to battle,” Cline said.
Glenvar got additional victories from Trey Lawrence (145), Ethan Flowers (152) and Chase Miller (160).
The host school fans had a chance to cheer for one of their own in the 120 final when Hidden Valley’s JB Dragovich won by pinfall at 1:08 over LCA’s Landon Starnes.
“It’s obviously a little more exciting when you have your home crowd, but I take every tournament the same way. I just wrestle hard and see what happens,” Dragovich said.
The Hidden Valley senior, though, admitted it was nice to be able to compete once again in the Titan Toughman after it wasn’t held last year.
“I’m super excited to be back with friends, having a good time and wrestling hard,” Dragovich said.
Pulaski County picked up two victories on the day from Xavier Ramsey (106) and Evan Alger (182).
Blacksburg’s Brandon Henderson won a battle of Montgomery County, defeating Christiansburg’s Evan Mefford by a 2-0 decision in the 126 final.
Caleb Swanson picked up Northside’s lone win of the finals with a pinfall over Lord Botetourt’s Colin Sell at 3:37 in the 138 division.
Patrick Henry was guaranteed a victory at 220 where Patriot teammates Traquan Robertson and Mehsin Al-Shiblawi faced off in the final. Robertson took the win with a pinfall at 3:16.
Cave Spring’s Preston Lonker closed out the meet with a 9-7 decision over Virginia High’s Orrin King in the 285 final. Lonker was declared the winner after it was determined a successful pin by King came just after the final buzzer.