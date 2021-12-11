Titan Toughman wrestling returns: Lord Botetourt holds on for team win after Glenvar push

The competition was tight throughout the weekend at the Titan Toughman as 15 of the 20 participating schools had at least one wrestler qualify for Saturday afternoon’s finals.

Things were just as close at the top of the standings where Lord Botetourt held off a late charge from Glenvar to take the team title at Hidden Valley High School.

The Cavaliers went into the finals with 194 points and a 24-point lead over the Highlanders. Glenvar, however, went a perfect 5-0 in the finals to cut into the deficit.

Lord Botetourt would eventually hold on getting a key pinfall victory from junior Dalton Oxley at 195 late in the meet. Oxley needed just 1:23 to defeat Rustburg’s Jacob Ford to put away any doubt about the final team results.

“I threw him straight to his back. I really didn’t think about what I was doing. It just kind of came natural,” Oxley said of his pinfall win.

The championship was the first Oxley had been part of since returning to the LB squad after skipping his sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic last winter.

“I was just trying to go out and have fun. I can’t tell you how great it is to be back out here,” Oxley said.