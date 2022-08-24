Titans enter season with momentum, mystery

Scott Weaver wants no part of the prediction game.

The veteran Hidden Valley coach finds himself leaking confidence in his ability to forecast. Understandably so.

In the spring of 2021, he thought his Titans had the potential to make a state-title run. They finished that COVID-tinged season 1-5.

Weaver assumed those struggles might carry over into the fall. They didn’t. Hidden Valley bolted out of the gates, made the playoffs and finished 7-4.

“So evidently,” Weaver said this week, “I’ve lost my touch in my old age.”

That mystery is part of the fun for the Titans, who open their season Friday night against rival Cave Spring. A 14-12 victory in that game last fall helped launch them into the program’s first 6-0 start in 15 years.

The Titans will aim for a repeat with a new leader under center. Junior Brayden Moore won the starting quarterback job to replace the graduated Sam Dragovich, who set a school record with more than 2,700 passing yards last season.

“He’s got a good arm and good size,” Weaver said of the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moore. “Kind of like Sam in that COVID year, he just needs reps and experience.”

The Titans only have five seniors, but three of them project as their primary offensive playmakers. Wideout Joey Strong made 58 catches last season, while Max Pardon returns as a physical receiving target at tight end.

Hidden Valley also welcomes back tailback Jadon LaTempa, a downhill runner who figures to get the bulk of the carries.

The offensive line, which was a huge question mark heading into last fall, now has nearly 70 starts of combined experience. That group has a clear leader, too.

“It’s Jay Phelps, for sure,” Weaver said of a 6-foot-2, 265-pound college prospect for the Class of 2024. “He’s started since day one when he was a freshman. He’s our left tackle, and he’s our guy that gets ’em going.”

Pardon, a middle linebacker, leads a defense that returns five members of the front seven but only one starter in the secondary.

“We were really young last year, and honestly, we’re still really young,” Weaver said. “All those guys are sophomores and juniors now instead of freshmen and sophomores, but they played a lot of games. Played in some big games.

“So we’re going to rely on that experience from all those returning starters to help bridge the gap with our secondary and our quarterback as they learn on the go.”

The schedule is unchanged from last year. It includes nondistrict dates with William Byrd, Northside, Glenvar and Franklin County. Given that the River Ridge District is loaded again, a fast start is paramount for the Titans.

Will they get one? That’s a question Weaver might have answered a few years ago, but not now.

“I think it honestly adds a little excitement, because I really don’t know,” he said. “COVID was different all in itself. Then last year – people don’t realize, if the group gets along and works well together, that makes up for a lot.

“For Hidden Valley, with how our enrollment has dipped, winning seven games is like some of these bigger schools winning 10.”