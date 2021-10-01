Titans hold firm on 'D,' stay unbeaten

For Hidden Valley, that big zero in the loss column keeps looking better and better.
Pulaski County made the Titans look a little choppier on offense than usual, but Hidden Valley’s defense dug in well in the second half of a 28-20 victory.
The Titans (6-0) are unbeaten this deep into a season for the first time since 2006.
“We’re really excited about this,” Hidden Valley quarterback Sam Dragovich said. “We’ve been working all week to come out on Fridays and perform. I think the hard work’s paying off. Our defense played great this game, and I’m super proud of them. If they didn’t play like that, we wouldn’t have won. Our offense was struggling a little bit.”
Hidden Valley’s defense opened the second half by forcing a pair of three-and-outs. In the fourth quarter, the Titans stopped the Cougars (3-2) on fourth down three times in Hidden Valley territory.
That last one came with 1:06 remaining and Pulaski County facing a fourth and 9 at the Hidden Valley 21. The Titans got instant and heavy pressure on quarterback Chris Gallimore, who somehow was able to dump the ball off to running back Trevor Burton, who was swallowed up immediately.
“They wanted to run up the middle, and they really couldn’t,” said Hidden Valley defensive lineman Jay Phelps, who was in on a fourth down sack that ended the previous series. “With me and Deantra [Clemont] in, they were not running up the middle.
“In the first half, I was like, ‘Man, they scored. We were supposed to keep them under 14. That was the deal.’ They got to 20, but hey, it’s all good. We won the game. That’s all I’m thinking about. We’re 6-0 now.”
They got there thanks in part to an extraordinary play by running back DJ Banks. With the Titans trailing 14-7 midway through the second quarter, Banks caught a short pass to the right near the line of scrimmage.
“At first, I got to the outside and thought, ‘OK. I’m free,’” Banks said.
Hardly. As a defender darted in from the hash marks, Banks did a limbo move to change direction. He raced all the way to the other side of the field, eluding tacklers in the process, then fought through more defenders at the goal line to tie the game.
“That touchdown run was unbelievable,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said of the 34-yard reception. “It was borderline “Madden” type of stuff that you just don’t believe happened. The kid has worked so hard on the field and in the classroom, and he’s really doing all the right things. It’s great to see the success transfer over for him on Fridays.”
Banks said he got sick shortly after reaching the end zone.
“I’ve never thrown up after running before,” he said with a smile. “I got a little dizzy, a little woozy. I thought I was going to pass out, but I had to keep it together.”
So did the Titans, after Pulaski County refused to let them put this one away with ease.
A Landon Blackshear interception set up the go-ahead score by Jadon LaTempa just before halftime. Dragovich pressed the Hidden Valley lead to 14 with a fourth-quarter touchdown run, but the Titans couldn’t relax even then.
Trailing 28-14 midway through the fourth quarter, Gallimore fired an 11-yard scoring dart to John Lyman on fourth and 10. Though they missed the extra point, the Cougars recovered an onside kick and moved into Hidden Valley territory before stalling.
A strong punt return by Lyman gave Pulaski County one more chance, but Hidden Valley held.
“I thought our kids gave great effort,” Cougars coach Mark Dixon said. “I wish I could have put together a little better game plan for them, but credit to Hidden Valley. They did a great job defensively, took away everything we like to do.
“They just beat us in every category, but really, I thought they kind of out-coached us, and that’s on me. [Weaver] did a heck of a job both sides of the ball with his game plan. I feel bad for our kids because I thought they played tremendously hard. We just couldn’t get them in position to make plays.”