Titans hold firm on 'D,' stay unbeaten

“In the first half, I was like, ‘Man, they scored. We were supposed to keep them under 14. That was the deal.’ They got to 20, but hey, it’s all good. We won the game. That’s all I’m thinking about. We’re 6-0 now.”

They got there thanks in part to an extraordinary play by running back DJ Banks. With the Titans trailing 14-7 midway through the second quarter, Banks caught a short pass to the right near the line of scrimmage.

“At first, I got to the outside and thought, ‘OK. I’m free,’” Banks said.

Hardly. As a defender darted in from the hash marks, Banks did a limbo move to change direction. He raced all the way to the other side of the field, eluding tacklers in the process, then fought through more defenders at the goal line to tie the game.

“That touchdown run was unbelievable,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said of the 34-yard reception. “It was borderline “Madden” type of stuff that you just don’t believe happened. The kid has worked so hard on the field and in the classroom, and he’s really doing all the right things. It’s great to see the success transfer over for him on Fridays.”

Banks said he got sick shortly after reaching the end zone.