Tofano homer helps Cave Spring softball team rally past Staunton River

The pitch was not right over the plate.

Tristyn Tofano sent it over the fence anyway.

Tofano belted a three-run homer to help top-seeded and host Cave Spring rally past fifth-seeded Staunton River 8-5 in a Region 3D softball semifinal Wednesday.

Cave Spring trailed 3-2 when Tofano stepped to the plate with runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.

Staunton River coach Scott Cisco had coached Tofano on his Virginia Scrappers travel-ball team for two years, so he knew she was a dangerous hitter. He did not want Golden Eagles starter Emily Wood to give Tofano a hittable pitch.

“We were trying it pitch away from her, and [Tofano] knew it,” Cisco said before giving Tofano a postgame hug. “She knew I wasn’t going to give her nothing. So if it was anything close, she was going to take advantage of it. And She did. She’s a strong kid.”

Tofano, who had walked her first time up, was determined to hit the ball this time.

“It was an outside pitch … [but] I was like, ‘I have to hit one,’” said Tofano, a rising junior. “I think she meant to throw it way more outside, but she left it where I could reach it.”