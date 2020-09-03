Travel teams: Timesland football squads have history of making long treks

Twenty-five years ago Lebanon High School in Russell County boasted a stellar fullback who planned to continue his football career in the Ivy League.

Before heading to New Jersey he took a summer job working on a road crew on the Interstate 77 corridor near Bluefield.

One co-worker, naturally curious about the big kid’s future plans, approached the teen one day.

“Where are you going to college?” he said.

“Princeton,” came the reply.

“Now son, there are plenty of good schools right here in Virginia,” the man said. “What do you want to go all the way up to West Virginia for?”

The same question could be asked of Timesland schools over the years when it comes to scheduling football games.

There are plenty of good schools right here. Why go out of state?

We’re in Week 2 of what would have been the 2020 high school football season in Virginia. With no games on the horizon until at least Feb. 22, 2021, we will look back at some past schedules that included some unusual matchups and road trips, in and out of state.

Did you know: