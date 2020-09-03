Travel teams: Timesland football squads have history of making long treks

Twenty-five years ago Lebanon High School in Russell County boasted a stellar fullback who planned to continue his football career in the Ivy League.
Before heading to New Jersey he took a summer job working on a road crew on the Interstate 77 corridor near Bluefield.
One co-worker, naturally curious about the big kid’s future plans, approached the teen one day.
“Where are you going to college?” he said.
“Princeton,” came the reply.
“Now son, there are plenty of good schools right here in Virginia,” the man said. “What do you want to go all the way up to West Virginia for?”
The same question could be asked of Timesland schools over the years when it comes to scheduling football games.
There are plenty of good schools right here. Why go out of state?
We’re in Week 2 of what would have been the 2020 high school football season in Virginia. With no games on the horizon until at least Feb. 22, 2021, we will look back at some past schedules that included some unusual matchups and road trips, in and out of state.
Did you know:
- From 1980-2000, Pulaski County played 44 football games against schools from outside Virginia including at least one in all 21 of those seasons.
The Cougars played four out-of-state opponents in 1996 and ’97, covering teams from North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
The 1997 season saw Pulaski sandwich traditional foes Amherst County and Salem inside games against Davie County (N.C.), Anacostia (D.C.), Forest Hills (N.C.) and Cardozo (D.C.).
Pulaski County played Anacostia 15 times between 1982-99, including 11 season openers in a row from 1985-95.
Longtime Anacostia coach Willie Stewart liked the trip to Dublin as every game was played at Dobson Stadium.
Anacostia got to experience Southwest Virginia football Pulaski style, and the Cougars split the considerable gate receipts 50-50 with the D.C. school.
Pulaski also provided the visitors with a pregame meal.
“People always said that I gave them a lot of fatty food that would make them sluggish,” former Cougars coach Joel Hicks joked earlier this week.
No, but something else was on the menu.
Pulaski County won all 15 of those games.
- Patrick Henry began playing football in 1961, and the Patriots’ first game in school history was played out of state, a 13-6 win under head coach Charles Tucker over Page High in Greensboro, North, Carolina.
PH’s next road game also was across the border, in a different state. The Patriots bused to Tennessee, where they fell 20-0 to Tennessee High of Bristol.
PH did pretty well in Virginia in 1973, claiming the Group AAA championship under Merrill Gainer with 10 shutouts in 13 games.
That season started with a trip to the Volunteer State for a 41-0 win at Elizabethton High.
- Roanoke private schools North Cross and Roanoke Catholic annually must traverse the state to fill a football schedule, but long trips in the Old Dominion were commonplace in the early days of some schools.
Andrew Lewis High of Salem, which made more long in-state trips than any Timesland school including charter plane flights to games in 1967 and 1968, journeyed to Hampton Roads in 1929 for a game against Newport News High.
The Wolverines ventured out of state on occasion, including a games in Beckley, West Virginia, in 1969 and in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1970.
Lewis also hit every corner of Virginia from the 1930s through the 1960s, going to Alexandria, Bristol, Fairfax, Grundy, Portsmouth and Richmond, among others.
- William Fleming played a late-season game in Hendersonville, North Carolina, in 1951, falling 21-6 to Hendersonville High.
- Long before Interstate 81 was completed, William Byrd trekked to Wise County in 1939 for a game against Big Stone Gap.
- Northside’s first full varsity season in 1961 included the Vikings’ one and only game against Fries, an 18-0 loss at the Grayson County school.
- Finally, Martinsville and Southampton split back-to-back Group AA championship games in 1975 and 1976, then the two schools made the long trip back and forth on U.S. 58 four times between 1978-81.
Southampton played in a VHSL-record eight consecutive state championship games from 1972-79, capped by a fourth title in ’79, but not before Martinsville ended the Indians’ 69-game regular-season with streak with a 7-0 victory in Courtland.
