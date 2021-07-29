Troy Daniels looking forward to playing in Italy

"I was able to really find who I was and just really be around family a lot. So it was a gift and a curse at the same time."

Daniels has averaged 6.6 points and 14.9 minutes in his NBA career. He has made 555 3-pointers in 339 NBA games.

"COVID … scared the owners a lot, so them taking a chance on a $2 million deal or a $2.5 million deal, they just didn't want to do that," Daniels said. "They'd rather get a two-way guy [who shuffles between the NBA G League and the NBA] and pay him $800,000 instead of paying a vet $2.5 million.

"I would get a phone call almost every week, 'Hey, we've got this team interested. We'll see where it goes,’ and it never went to anything, so it was very tough.

"I worked out every single day in L.A. with a trainer I have out there, and there were other guys that were in my same position.

"[Owners] went younger because it's cheaper, which is fine. COVID … messed up our economy, so it's kind of tough for the owners."

Daniels did not want to play overseas last season because he figured he would eventually land with an NBA team. But after spending that season out of basketball, he instructed his agent to explore the overseas market for the upcoming season.