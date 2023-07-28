Troy Daniels spent the 2022-23 basketball season as a “stay-at-home dad,” not as an NBA guard.

But the William Fleming High School graduate is not ready to put his basketball career to bed just yet.

Daniels, who has returned to William Fleming this week for his “Dream Big” basketball camp, last played in the NBA in the 2019-20 season. He last played professionally in the 2021-22 season, when he was in Italy. But he still has hopes of donning an NBA uniform again.

“I’m not going to retire,” Daniels, 32, said Friday in an interview at his camp. “I’ve got a lot more years left to play ball.

“I’m just at the point in my career where I can kind of make my own decisions. I just don’t want to go back overseas.

“I want to continue to keep playing in the NBA, whether that’s next year or the year after. … I still have the itch to play.”

Daniels, who made his NBA debut in March 2014, has played for seven NBA teams. The 2019-20 season marked his seventh full season in the NBA; he split that season between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

But the former Virginia Commonwealth standout was a free agent after the 2019-20 season, and no team picked him up.

So he headed overseas for the 2021-22 season. He played in Milan for Olimpia Milano after signing a one-year contract.

But Daniels did not like being so far from home.

“I was just so distraught being over there away from my friends and my family for so long with no breaks,” he said. “It was like 10 months straight. … My [fiancee] was pregnant, so it was kind of tough … being way over there.

“I’m a family-oriented guy. [But] it was a great opportunity, a great organization, the money was really good.”

Daniels is engaged to Yris Palmer, the founder of Star Lash Extensions. Daniels and Palmer have a 13-month-old son, Prince.

Daniels also has a 7-year-old daughter, Amiah, from a previous relationship. She lives in Oregon with her mother but spends time with Daniels during school breaks. Amiah was one of the kids at Daniels’ camp Friday.

“I literally get chills seeing her play basketball,” Daniels said.

Palmer has a 6-year-old daughter, Ayla, from a previous relationship.

“So we have three kids total,” Daniels said.

Daniels said he did not talk with Olimpia Milano about returning to that team for the 2022-23 season. He instead spent last season at his Los Angeles home.

“I was working out every day, [and] being a stay-at-home dad,” he said. “There’s no greater feeling than being able to see my son grow up, being able to spend more time with … my daughter. It was an unbelievable experience, being able to do that, because I haven’t been able to do that in a long, long time. I was able to be there for my daughter’s birthday. Stuff that I wouldn’t be able to do if I was actually playing.

“To not play was kind of mentally tough for me, but … what made it better for me was my kids, just being able to be with them.

“I’m in that kind of stage right now where I’m taking them to school all the time and taking them to day care, gymnastics class, basketball practice. That’s really, really fun for me because I wasn’t really able to do that with Amiah when she was a lot younger because I was always busy playing basketball.”

Daniels’ camp began Wednesday and concludes Saturday. This is the fifth time in the last seven years that Daniels has held his camp at William Fleming; the camp was not held last summer.

Daniels said about 140 kids and teens have attended this week’s camp. This is the first year that there is no cost to attend the camp.

“That’s important to my community, not thinking about the burden of paying for something,” he said. “Had a lot of great sponsors. I’m out of pocket as well, my mother as well.

“I just love coming here and seeing the kids’ faces. They’re smiling and happy. …That’s my thank you right there.

“I think next year we might have to do it somewhere bigger, just because of how many people we had sign up. Hopefully we can have over 200 kids next year, maybe at the [Berglund] Center or somewhere else where it’s a bigger gym.”

Daniels has averaged 6.6 points and 14.9 minutes in his NBA career. He has made 555 3-pointers in 339 NBA games.

He spent the first 4 ½ months of the 2019-20 season playing with the Lakers. But Daniels had no guarantees that he would still be with the Lakers come playoff time that season. So in March 2020, Los Angeles agreed to waive him. He joined Denver for the rest of that regular season and for the 2020 playoffs.

The Lakers wound up winning the 2020 NBA championship. The Lakers sent Daniels an NBA championship ring.

Last month, the Nuggets won their first NBA championship.

“I knew they were in the vicinity of winning a championship, just because of the [Denver] team that I was on,” he said.

Daniels got a daily look at Denver star Nikola Jokic when Daniels played for the Nuggets.

“He was absolutely unbelievable, the way he can pass the ball, the way he can dribble the ball, his IQ. He can shoot the ball. He can literally do everything,” Daniels said. “What’s the most amazing part is his frame. No disrespect to him, but his frame is not like a Dwight Howard frame. It’s more of a lazy type of frame … where he doesn’t have muscles.”

Perhaps Daniels himself will be back in the NBA soon.

“Every single NBA team probably at this moment thinks they have the perfect team. And that’s not going to be the case in a couple months,” he said. “So they’ll be looking for other guys. … They’ll understand that you can’t have a whole team full of young guys, you have to get some vets in here. So that’s when my call will … probably come.

“It’s just a matter of getting the opportunity and just being ready.”