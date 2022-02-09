Tuesday basketball roundup: Levine scores 35 as Staunton River girls improve to 20-0

MONETA — Jeni Levine scored 35 points with seven steals and unbeaten Staunton River won for the 20th time Tuesday night with a 68-41 nondistrict girls basketball victory over Jefferson Forest.

Maddie Hamren added 15 points for the Golden Eagles (20-0), who will look to complete a perfect regular season Friday at Northside. Emily Creasey had eight rebounds for Staunton River.

Kennedy Hancock led Jefferson Forest (12-8) with 10 points.

JEFFERSON FOREST

Hill 3, Tate 8, Knight 1, Nasman 2, Hancock 10, Ferrell 7, Dawkins 6, Martin 4.

STAUNTON RIVER

J.Levine 35, C.Levine 1, Jones 8, Hamren 15, Farr 5, Tolley 2, Creasy 2.

Jefferson Forest;6;14;12;9;—;41

Staunton River;12;19;16;21;—;68

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Dawkins 2, Hill, Ferrell). Staunton River 3 (J.Levine 2, Hamren).

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 71, Hidden Valley 30

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-20, 1-11)

Dunnings 7, Patel 3, Guerrero 7, Whittaker 10, T.Smith 3.

CAVE SPRING (20-1, 11-0)

Dawyot 18, Cooper 9, Jones 6, Tinsley 11, Monsour 6, Kennedy 2, Saunders 6, Childs 4, Ihlenburg 4, Enyart 2, Roche 3.

Hidden Valley;11;10;2;7;—;30

Cave Spring;23;26;13;9;—;71

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 5 (Dunnings, Patel, Guerrero, Whittaker, T.Smith), Cave Spring 6 (Dawyot 2, Monsour 2, Tinsley, Roche).

NOTE: Cave Spring wins River Ridge regular-season title outright.

Salem 53, Pulaski County 47

PULASKI COUNTY (10-10, 5-7)

Gulley 23, Bourne 10, Horton 5, Nester 5, Southerland 4.

SALEM (8-12, 3-8)

Bayne 22, Dallas 15, Greer 2, Clemens 3, Yerton 5, Moyer 2, Coe 2, Hill 2.

Pulaski Co.;12;14;11;10;—;47

Salem;7;14;11;21;—;53

3-point goals: Pulaski County 5 (Gulley 3, Bourne, Horton), Salem 4 (Dallas 2, Clemons, Yerton). JV: Salem won.

Blacksburg 73, Christiansburg 45

CHRISTIANBURG (9-13, 4-8)

Purcell 3, Myrthil 4, Moles 6, Evans 1, Gandee 2, Calloway 3, Johnson-Buchannon 9, McCrea 2, Taylor 15.

BLACKSBURG (14-5, 7-4)

Halsey 5, Bland 13, Campbell 1, Miller 15, Walters 16, Shealor 4, Trexell 5, Appea 7, Joyce 5, Davis 2.

Christiansburg;8;9;19;9;—;45

Blacksburg;22;27;11;13;—;73

3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Purcell, Taylor), Blacksburg 9 (Bland 3, Miller 2, Walters 2, Halsey, Trexell). JV: Blacksburg won.

Lord Botetourt 69, William Byrd 61

WILLIAM BYRD (8-13, 3-6)

Ruble 5, Childress 3, Richardson 16, Hendrick 5, E.Hairston 11, Board 6, Eads 8, Divers 7.

LORD BOTETOURT (15-6, 7-2)

Meade 13, Bramblett 16, Salvi 3, Harrison 2, Crawford 15, Bannwart 3, Tilley 15, Lovern 2.

William Byrd;11;11;15;24;—;61

Lord Botetourt;16;15;17;21;—;69

3-point goals: William Byrd 8 (E.Hairston 3, Eads 2, Ruble, Childress, Board), Lord Botetourt 10 (Meade 3, Bramblett 2, Crawford 2, Salvi, Tilley, Bannwart).

Note: Lord Botetourt can force three-way tie for Blue Ridge title with win Thursday vs. William Fleming.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 49, Fort Chiswell 44

FORT CHISWELL (17-4, 8-3)

Shelton 2, Gravely 12, Dunford 5, Norris 6, Watson 19.

AUBURN (13-7, 10-0)

Duncan 3, Wilson 2, E.Millirons 15, N.Millirons 12, Gordon 3, Gill 11.

Fort Chiswell;11;4;14;15;—;44

Auburn;8;6;10;25;—;49

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 1 (Dunford), Auburn 3 (Duncan 2, N.Millirons). JV: Auburn won.

Note: Auburn wins regular-season title outright. Ethan Millirons now tied for school's career assists record.

George Wythe 61, Giles 48

GILES (6-12, 2-8)

Dunford 15, Simmons 12, Myers 10, Parks 5, Hanson 4, Price 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (10-7, 5-4)

Campbell 20, Kirtner 18, Huff 7, Delp 6, B. Rainey 4, T. Rainey 4, Repass 2.

Giles;8;10;9;21;—;48

G.Wythe;15;8;20;18;—;61

3-point goals: Giles 2 (Parks, Myers) George Wythe 4 (Kirtner 2, Delp 2). JV: George Wythe won 53-28.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 68, Craig County 35

CRAIG COUNTY (8-8, 6-5)

Lucas 14, Moore 9, McDowell 3, Peters 3, Huffman 2, Crawford 4.

PARRY McCLUER (16-3, 12-0)

Mitchell 11, Cook 4, Hamilton 27, Snider 11, Tolley 3, Catlett 2, Griffin 2, Schley 1, Perry 2, Houck 5.

Craig County;6;7;12;10;—;35

Parry McCluer;20;15;15;18;—;68

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (Hamilton 3, Houck, Mitchell), Craig County 3 (Lucas, McDowell, Peters).

Notes: Hamilton had 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks. Snider had 8 rebounds, and 4 steals.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 67, Alleghany 44

RADFORD (13-4, 8-1)

Clark 17, Prioleau 5, Austin 4, Cormany 17, Kelly 12, Wesley 4, Thompson 6, Mitchell 2.

ALLEGHANY (13-6, 3-4)

Via 4, Leitch 8, Entsminger 2, Warren 3, Middleton 3, Caldwell 3, Hayslett 6, Moore 8, Webb 5, Lowman 2.

Radford;19;15;25;8;—;67

Alleghany;14;6;10;14;—;44

3-point goals: Radford 7 (Clark 5, Prioleau, Cormany), Alleghany 4 (Leitch, Warren, Caldwell, Webb).

Glenvar 77, Floyd County 68

GLENVAR (14-6, 4-4)

Alexander 6, Barber 29, Housh 3, Johnson 19, Bolling 3, Ford 5, McMahon 2, Simmons 10.

FLOYD COUNTY (9-8, 3-5)

Slusher 9, Agnew 6, Underwood 3, Herrington 9, Bond 11, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 28.

Glenvar;11;19;22;25;—;77

Floyd Co.;12;19;18;19;—;68

3-point goals: Glenvar 9 (Alexander 2, Johnson 2, Simmons 2, Barber, Housh, Ford), Floyd County 9 (Slusher 3, Bond 3, Agnew 2, Underwood).

Narrows 57, Eastern Montgomery 37

NARROWS (13-6, 9-2)

Johnston 18, Pruett 9, Freeman 6, Perdue 6, Shepherd 6, Smith 4, Johnson 3, McGlothlin 3, Middleton 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-20, 0-11)

Sampson 12, Martinez 7, E.Brown 5, Burleson 3, L. Elkins 3, Sutphin 3, A. Elkins 2, Jennins 2

Narrows;17;21;13;6;—;57

EastMont;11;5;7;14;—;37

3-point goals: Narrows 2 (McGlothlin, Pruett), Eastern Montgomery 6 (Sampson 2, Martinez, Sutphin, E.Brown, Burleson). JV: Eastern Montgomery won 40-39.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Martinsville 53, Tunstall 52

MARTINSVILLE (10-8, 6-5)

S.Jones 10, Kirby 8, Long 17, Dickerson 3, Dillard 15.

TUNSTALL (15-3, 10-1)

Zalinski 3, Hammock 5, Edmonds 2, Rodgers 13, Poole 11, Brown 16, Witcher 2.

Martinsville;17;13;9;14;—;53

Tunstall;9;19;9;15;—;52

3-point goals: Martinsville 5 (Long 3, Dickerson, Dillard), Tunstall 4 (Zelinski, Hammock, Rodgers, Poole). JV: Martinsville won 42-39.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Marion 47, Richlands 44

RICHLANDS

Wilson 15, Varney 15, Mullins 4, D.Brown 3, Sullivan 3, Webb 2, B.Brown 2.

MARION

Williams 10, Ford 8, Carroll 7, Osborne 5, Roberts 5, Wolfe 5, Langston 4, Johnson 3.

Richlands;5;16;12;11;—;44

Marion;7;11;14;15;—;47

3-point goals: Richlands 4 (Varney 2, Wilson, Sullivan), Marion 4 (Ford 2, Williams, Carroll). JV game: Richlands won.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 66, Northwood 51

NORTHWOOD

Carter 17, Doane 12, Prater 8, Ayers 5, Debusk 4, Rhea 3, Rolen 2.

CHILHOWIE (12-7, 6-2)

Martin 24, Hall 20, Booth 12, Blevins 4, Sturgill 3, Nash 3.

Northwood;2;21;15;13;—;51

Chilhowie;9;20;16;21;—;66

3-point goals: Northwood 5 (Carter 3, Prater, Ayers), Chilhowie 11 (Booth 4, Martin 3, Hall 2, Sturgill, Nash). JV: Chilhowie won 25-13.

Note: Zac Hall had 15 rebounds.

Lebanon 52, Rural Retreat 46

LEBANON

Hertig 2, Musick 11, Wess 2, Vencill 2, Lambert 11, Keene 11, Tatum 9, Belcher 4.

RURAL RETREAT

Musser 7, Alford 2, Roberts 2, Smith 7, Hight 18, Smelser 10.

Lebanon;11;13;15;13;—;52

Rural Retreat;14;4;14;14;—;46

3-point goals: Lebanon 2 (Musick, Lambert), Rural Retreat 3 (Smelser 2, Smith).

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross 57, New Covenant 30

NORTH CROSS (12-4)

Trail 8, Andrew 10, Trott 14, Owen 13, McCoy 6, Brown 6.

NEW COVENANT (9-10)

Bowman 12, Lilley 3, Foster 9, Powell 6.

North Cross;5;19;14;19;—;57

New Covenant;6;12;5;7;—;30

3-point goals: North Cross 4 (Trail 2, Owen 2), New Covenant 1 (Lilley).

Roanoke Catholic 67, Covenant 27

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Whalen 4, Merchant 9, Johnson 4, Adams 12, Burns 7, Banks 9, Collins 7, Estrada 15.

COVENANT

Chandeysson 2, Burton 3, Coppock 15, Graham 7.

Roanoke Cath.;17;18;23;9;—;67

Covenant;10;9;6;2;—;27

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 9 (Adams 3, Estrada 3, Banks 2, Merchant), Covenant 4 (Coppock 2, Burton, Graham).

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 24

LORD BOTETOURT (16-5, 7-2)

Anderson 6, Kingery 3, Spangler 14, Orange 20, Alfano 3, Wiseman 3, Huffard 8.

WILLIAM BYRD (9-12, 3-6)

McCaskill 14, Fuchs 1, Martin 2, Helton 3, Walls 2, Barler 2.

Northside;12;18;17;10;—;57

William Byrd;6;7;5;6;—;24

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Alfano), William Byrd 4 (Orange 3, McCaskill).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 86, Salem 56

SALEM (15-6, 7-4)

Scales 14, Bowen 3, B.Smith 2, Logan 1, Green 18, Bayne 13, Adkins 2, M.Smith 3.

PULASKI COUNTY (17-3, 11-0)

Fleenor 24, Russell 8, Capps 3, Keefer 5, Huff 12, T.Vest 14, Secrist 16, M.Vest 4.

Salem;14;12;17;13;—;56

Pulaski Co.;23;25;19;19;—;86

3-point goals: Salem 6 (Scales 2, Bayne 2, Bowen, M.Smith), Pulaski County 6 (Huff 2, T.Vest 2, Russell, Capps).

Blacksburg 47, Christiansburg 29

CHRISTIANSBURG (6-14, 2-9)

Akers 2, Williams 5, Hoover 19, Tuck 1, Harris 2.

BLACKSBURG (11-10, 6-5)

Ferguson 10, Brawley 3, Morgan Cheynet 10, McKenzie Cheynet 9, Anderson 2, Mathena 4, Jones 9.

Christiansburg;4;5;11;9;—;29

Blacksburg;12;9;11;15;—;47

3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Hoover 1), Blacksburg 2 (Ferguson 2).

Cave Spring 48, Hidden Valley 23

CAVE SPRING (9-11, 4-6)

Holland 3, Jones 5, Carroll 18, Hibbs 10, Mills 5, Anderson 6, Cox 1.

HIDDEN VALLEY (1-21, 0-12)

Woods 3, Tanis 12, Swank 2, Pearson 5, James 1.

Cave Spring;4;12;22;10;—;48

Hidden Valley;10;4;5;4;—;23

3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Carroll 3, Woods), Hidden Valley 3 (Tanis 2, Mills). JV: Cave Spring won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 66, Fort Chiswell 36

FORT CHISWELL (10-11, 6-5)

Brown 3, M King 7, Robinson 3, Roark 12, Jackson 9, Adams 2.

AUBURN (13-5, 10-0)

Lafon 5, Huffman 15, Martin 21, Terry 11, Rorrer 11, Mundy 3.

Fort Chiswell;5;14;6;11;—;36

Auburn;17;24;16;9;—;66

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 5 (Roark 2, Brown, King, Jackson), Auburn 2 (Lafon, Terry). JV: Auburn won 29-16.

George Wythe 63, Giles 26

GEORGE WYTHE

Leonard 2, Cannoy 2, Berry 16, Scott 2, Tate 7, Faulkner 8, Patel 19, Malavolti 7.

GILES (2-15, 1-9)

Simmons 3, Reed 7, Young 2, Blankenship 5, Merrix 9.

G.Wythe;15;19;15;14;—;63

Giles;13;10;0;3;—;26

3-point goals: George Wythe 7 (Patel 5, Berry, Malavolti), Giles 3 (Simmons, Blankenship, Merrix). JV: Giles won 41-24.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 62, Craig County 24

PARRY MCCLUER (18-1)

K.Grow 4, Lewis 5, M.Henson 2, A.Claytor 19, Roberts 4, Hamilton 1, Emore 4, G.Henson 1, K.Claytor 19, Taylor 3.

CRAIG COUNTY (4-13)

Caldwell 3, Ratliff 1, Gregory 2, Jones 7, Taylor 6, Mays 3, Brookman 2.

Parry McCluer;21;12;17;12;—;62

Craig County;5;7;8;4;—;24

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (Taylor, A. Claytor, K.Claytor) Craig County 1 (Caldwell).

Eastern Montgomery 43, Narrows 40

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (13-8, 9-2)

Underwood 18, Bruce 13, Bahnken 7, Boone 4, Halloway 1.

NARROWS (11-5, 7-3)

Bishop 13, Robertson 12, Helvey 8, Lawrence 6, Spencer 1.

EastMont;14;6;14;9;—;43

Narrows;5;19;11;5—;40

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Narrows 4 (Helvey 2, Robertson, Bishop).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 59, James River 19

JAMES RIVER (7-10, 1-6)

Liming 7, Chocklett 3, Crowder 3, Ballard 2, Brogan 2, Kessler 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (10-10, 4-5)

Hylton 16, K.Nichols 12, Harman 9, J. Nichols 6, Hamlin 6, Blevins 4, M.Thompson 4, C.Thompson 2.

James River;2;5;8;4;—;19

Floyd County;15;15;15;14;—;59

3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (Harman 2, K.Nichols 2). JV: Floyd County won.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Marion 64, Richlands 29

RICHLANDS

Perkins 3, Queen 3, Guillermo 2, Altizer 5, R.Rife 4, Bales 4, N.Rife 8.

MARION

Pennington 2, Witt 2, Moss 14, Hagy 9, Kimberlin 14, Farris 7, Terry 16.

Richlands;7;5;10;7;—;29

Marion;17;29;15;3;—;64

3-point goals: Richlands 2 (Queen, Bales), Marion 3 (Kimberlin 2, Hagy). JV: Richlands won 38-36.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Rural Retreat 68, Lebanon 44

LEBANON

Varney 8, Gray 4, A.Horne 8, M.Keys 3, Hess 2, S.Keys 2, L.Boothe 17.

RURAL RETREAT

M.Fiscus 16, A.Fiscus 8, Cox 5, Bailey 6, Williams 5, B.Moore 7, Crigger 10, C.Miller 7, Yontz 1, T.Moore 2, Fortuner 1.

Lebanon;6;14;16;8;—;44

Rural Retreat;25;16;16;11;—;68

3-point goals: Lebanon 1 (M.Keys), Rural Retreat 4 (M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus, Williams).

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Faith Christian 29

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-2)

Angelina Jones 24, Mioduszewski 16, C.Ferguson 2, E.Ferguson 4, Woffard 4, Law 4.

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Williams 12, Childress 6, Sessor 5, Eanes 4, Ridinger 2.

Roanoke Valley Chr.;12;14;18;10;—;54

Faith Christian;4;10;7;8;—;29

3 point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Jones 6).

Note: Amber Mioduszewski had 10 rebounds.

NONDISTRICT

Patrick Henry 55, Liberty Christian 18

PATRICK HENRY (18-2)

Cook 10, Baker 3, Penn 12, N.Childress 9, Breedlove 9, S.Childress 12.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN

Hesse 2, Jenkins 3, Laslie 6, Robbins 7.

Patrick Henry;15;14;16;10;—;55

Liberty Christian;5;4;7;2;—;18

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 6 (Cook 2, N.Childress 2, S.Childress 2), Liberty Christian 1 (Jenkins).