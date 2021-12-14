Tuesday high school basketball box scores

BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 72, Salem 55
SALEM (1-2)
Bayne 13, Dallas 12, Greer 5, Green 2, Davidson 6, Hill 11, Coe 4, Keffer 2.
PATRICK HENRY (4-1)
Faulkner 8, Calloway 13, Yarmah 17, Derey 14, Smith 6, F.Beasley 8, Roberson 4, J.Beasley 2.
Salem;14;14;15;12;--;55
Patrick Henry;21;23;21;7;--;72
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Bayne 2, Greer). Patrick Henry 5 (Faulkner 2, Calloway, Yarmah, Derey).
Pulaski County 61, Christiansburg 57
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-1)
Russell 8, Moles 8, Evans 5, Gandee 2, Tuck 2, Calloway 3, Johnson-Buchannon 11, Taylor 18.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-0)
Gulley 22, Horton 4, O'Neal 11, Nester 18, Underwood 2, Sutherland 4.
Christiansburg;14;18;12;13;--;57
Pulaski County;15;22;13;11;--;61
3-point goals: Christiansburg 5 (Russell 2, Moles, Evans, Calloway), Pulaski County 6 (Nester 4, Gulley, O'Neal).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 73, Bland County 48
BLAND COUNTY (4-3)
Walters 7, James 18, Boone 2, Smith 3, Nolley 6, Thompson 12.
AUBURN (1-1)
Warren 5, Sutphin 5, Duncan 14, Wilson 14, E.Millirons 17, Tickle 4, Sparrer 5, Gill 9.
Bland County;15;13;10;10;--;48
Auburn;24;14;18;17;--;73
3 Point Goals: Auburn 9 (Duncan 4, E.Millirons 3, Warren, Sutphin), Bland County 9 (Thompson 4, James 2, Nolley 2, Smith). JV: Auburn won
Note: Ethan Millirons had 10 Assists, 7 Rebounds.
Fort Chiswell 61, Grayson County 41
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3)
Cassell 14, Shaffner 11, Jones 9, Cheeks 6, Sindler 1.
FORT CHISWELL (4-1)
Watson 27, Selfe 10, Norris 4, Dunford 4, Gravely 4, Varney 3, Cooper 3, Vaught 2, Tomlinson 2, Crigger 2.
Grayson County;8;11;8;14;--;41
Fort Chiswell;18;15;13;15;--;61
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 1 (Watson), Grayson County 2 (Cheeks, Shaffner). JV: Fort Chiswell won 42-17.
Notes: Andrew Shelton 5 assists, Siler Watson 4 steals.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Highland 44, Eastern Montgomery 28
HIGHLAND (2-2)
Ethan Moore 15, Campbell 9, Roberson 8, Williams 6, Eli Moore 4, Wagner 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-6)
Martinez 12, Burleson 8, E.Brown 5, L.Elkins 3.
Highland;12;10;7;15;--;44
Eastern Montgomery;3;2;10;13;--;28
3-point goals: Highland 2 (Campbell 2), Eastern Montgomery 5 (Martinez 4, E.Brown).
Craig County 45, Bath County 15
BATH COUNTY (0-8)
Gordon 5, Hyler 3, Turner 4, Gordzinski 3.
CRAIG COUNTY (1-1)
Lucas 12, M.Huffman 5, Taylor 2, L.Huffman 2, Crawford 9, Fisher 11, Reynolds 4.
Bath County;3;3;2;7;--;15
Craig County;15;10;9;11;--;45
3-point goals: Craig County (M.Huffman). JV: Craig County won 37-28.
Note: Fisher had 14 rebounds.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 54
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-1)
Phillips 11, Somers 9, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 7, Nelson 11, Chou 22.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (5-4)
Davis 19, Harper 2, Gaudio 22, Sandridge 11.
Roanoke Valley Christian;10;18;13;21;--;62
Smith Mountain Lake Christian;13;16;16;9;--;54
NONDISTRICT
William Fleming 52, Heritage 32
HERITAGE (3-2)
Ferguson 16, McMillian 5, Jones 3, Brown 3, Williams 2, Freeman 2, Anderson 1.
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-2)
Mitchell 21, Walker 8, Robertson 8, Higgs 6, Walton 5, English 2, Ward 2.
Heritage;11;5;8;8;--;32
William Fleming;16;12;15;9;--;52
3-point goals: Heritage 4 (Ferguson 4), William Fleming 4 (Mitchell 3, Walton). JV: Heritage won.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-3)
K.Swortzel 21, Agnew 17, Cantrell 7, Underwood 6, Harrington 6, R.Swortzel 4, Bond 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-1)
Crawford 21, Tilley 13, Bramblett 13, Salvi 11, Meade 10, Bannwart 2, Lovern 2.
Floyd; 11;12;22;19;--;64
Lord Botetourt; 17,12,25,18;--;72
3-point goals: Floyd County 9 (Agnew 5,Underwood 2, Cantrell, Bond) Lord Botetout 8 (Meade 3, Bramblett 2, Salvi, Crawford, Tilley). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
James River 62, Staunton River 19
JAMES RIVER (4-1)
Steger 20, Andrews 6, Bell 6, Clevenger 12, Easton 14, Eastman 2, Fowler 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-3)
Gibson 2, Eggleston 4, Steele 3, Bruns 3, Overstreet 5, Childress 2.
James River;14;28;12;10;--;62
Staunton River;4;0;10;5;--;19
3-point goals: James River 5 (Easton 4, Steger), Staunton River 2 (Steele, Bruns). JV: Staunton River won 36-28.
Marion 62, Northwood 50
MARION (5-2)
Langston 8, Keheley 3, Osborne 3, Williams 22, Thomas 11, Wolfe 5, Carroll 10.
NORTHWOOD (2-2)
Rolen 18, Ray 2, Carter 11, Prater 5, Doane 6, Ayers 8.
Marion;20;12;17;13;--;62
Northwood;13;17;11;9;--;50
3-point goals: Marion 7 (Langston 2, Williams 2, Carroll 2, Osborne), Northwood 5 (Ayers 2, Prater, Carter, Rolen). JV: Marion 43-22.
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 51, Hidden Valley 15
BLACKSBURG (2-2)
Mann 3, Jones 15, Brawley 2, Ferguson 7, Morgan Cheynet 9, McKenzie Cheynet 9, Veney 2, Anderson 4.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-6)
Furkatova 2, Tanis 13.
Blacksburg;8;9;20;14;--;51
Hidden Valley;6;5;0;4;--;15
3-point goals: Blacksburg 5 (Jones 2, Ferguson, Morgan Cheynet, McKenzie Cheynet), Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis). JV: Blacksburg won.
Pulaski County 68, Christiansburg 14
PULASKI COUNTY
Fleenor 15, Russell 14, Keefer 7, Lawson 16, Secrist 10, Huff 6.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Lowe 2, Wilburn 4, Hoover 6, Banks 2.
Pulaski County;14;25;21;8;--;68
Christiansburg;5;7;2;0;--;14
3-point goals: Pulaski County 1 (Russell). JV: Pulaski County won 67-29.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 56, Giles 16
GILES (0-6)
Reed 9, Blankenship 2, Lucas 5.
GEORGE WYTHE (5-3)
Berry 3, Cannoy 4, Faulkner 6, Malavolti 8, Patel 15, Tate 20.
Giles;2;6;6;2;--;16
George Wythe;18;24;14;0;--;56
3-point goals – Giles 1 (Reed), George Wythe 10 (Patel 5, Malavolti 2, Berry, Cannoy, Tate). JV game: George Wythe won.
Fort Chiswell 45, Grayson County 38
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-4)
S Pope 5, K Pope 9, Conklin 2, Covington 8, Phipps 9, Clontz 5.
FORD CHISWELL (2-3)
Jackson 10, Brown 2, King 7, Roark 7, Adams 6, Underwood 5, Patel, 6, Caldwell 2.
Grayson County;9;10;9;10;--;38
Fort Chiswell;8;17;13;7;--;45
3-point goals: Grayson County 1 (S.Pope), Fort Chiswell 2 (King, Roark). JV: Fort Chiswell won 23-22.
Auburn 39, Bland County 31
BLAND COUNTY (3-4)
M.Tindall 13, C.Tindall 2, R.Dillow 4, C.Dillow 3, Hall 4, Sanders 5.
AUBURN (3-3)
Lewis 2, Lafon 7, Lytton 2, Huffman 4, Martin 9, Terry 4, Rorrer 5, Mundy 6.
Bland County;1;7;4;19;--;31
Auburn;11;6;12;10;--;39
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 47, Highland 9
HIGHLAND (0-3)
Wilfong 1, Wood 2, Summers 2, Armstrong 4.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-3)
Bruce 19, Underwood 8, Bahnken 8, Boone 4, Bower 2, Holloway 2, Shelor 2, Felty 2.
Highland;2;2;4;1;—;9
Eastern Montgomery;16;11;13;7;—;47
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce 2).
Parry McCluer 50, Covington 17
COVINGTON (0-5, 0-1)
Persinger 9, Bragg 3, Reynolds 2, Bartley
PARRY McCLUER (4-0, 1-0)
Grow 2, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 8, G.Henson 12, K.Claytor 21, S.Taylor 2.
Covington;2;9;3;3;--;17
Parry McCluer;7;17;20;6;--;50
3-point goals: Covington 2 (Bragg, Bartley), Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor, M. Henson). JV: Buffalo Gap 26, Parry McCluer 17.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 24
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Angelina Jones 27, Mioduszewski 17, Alessandra Jones 10, Burnett 5, Wofford 2, Bowman 2, Law 2.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (2-4)
Keep 12, Smith 6, Raylea 4.
Roanoke Valley Christian;21;11;14;19;—;65
Smith Mountaini Lake Christian;9;1;12;2;—;24
3 point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Angelina Jones 3, Alessandra Jones 2, Burnett 1).
Notes: Bowman 4 steals, Ferguson 3 steals.
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 71, William Byrd 22
WILLIAM BYRD (2-3)
Stover 2, Firebaugh 2, Chrisley 7, McCaskill 2, M.Rosser 2, Fuchs 7.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-1)
Ervin 18, Hagee 5, Easter 14, Richardson 6, Stockner 2, Alley 2, Gardner 3, Lam 9, Crotts 10, Lyons 2.
William Byrd;5;9;4;4;--;22
Carroll County;27;11;25;8;--;71
3-point goals: William Byrd 1 (Chrisley), Carroll County 7 (Lam 3, Ervin 2, Gardner, Hagee).
Note: Crotts had 5 blocked shots.
Lord Botetourt 59, Cave Spring 36
LORD BOTETOURT (5-0)
Henderson 8, Spangler 15, Orange 4, Alfano 7, Wissemann 9, Huffard 16.
CAVE SPRING (2-2)
Jones 15, Carroll 2, Hibbs 3, Mills 12, Anderson 4.
Lord Botetourt;14;18;14;13;--;59
Cave Spring;15;6;7;8;--;36
3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Jones 3, Hibbs, Mills), Lord Botetourt 3 (Henderson 2, Alfano ). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
Chilhowie 41, Tazewell 33
CHILHOWIE (3-2)
Lane 14, Sheets 12, Dancy 2, Goodwin 5, Barr 10.
TAZEWELL (2-2)
Day 11, Hancock 4, Brown 3, Whittaker 2, Rowe 9, Gillespie 2.
Chilhowie;5;12;14;10;--;41
Tazewell;3;11;7;12;--;33
3-point goals: Chilhowie 2 (Lane, Barr), Tazewell 5 (Day 3, Hancock, Rowe). JV: Tazewell won.
Marion 65, Northwood 8
MARION (6-1)
Farris 14, Hagy 11, Moss 10, Witt 7, Halsey 4, Greer 7, Kimberlin 9, Terry 3.
NORTHWOOD (2-2)
Lowe 1, Jones 2, Hayden 2, Blackburn 3.