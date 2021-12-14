Tuesday high school basketball schedule

Tuesday prep schedule
BOYS
River Ridge District
Hidden Valley (0-5) at Blacksburg (2-0)
Christiansburg (2-0) at Pulaski County (2-0)
Salem (1-1) at Patrick Henry (3-1)
Piedmont District
Tunstall (4-1) at Bassett (1-1)
Magna Vista (3-1) at George Washington (0-3)
Patrick County (0-4) at Halifax County (2-3)
Mountain Empire District
Bland County (4-2) at Auburn (0-1)
Grayson County (1-2) at Fort Chiswell (3-1)
Giles (2-3) at George Wythe (1-3)
Pioneer District
Bath County (0-7) at Craig County (0-1)
Highland (1-2) at Eastern Montgomery (0-5)
Parry McCluer (1-0) at Covington (1-2)
VACA Southwest
Roanoke Valley Christian (4-1) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (5-3)
Nondistrict
Heritage (3-1) at William Fleming (3-2)
Cave Spring (4-1) at Glenvar (6-0)
Floyd County (1-2) at Lord Botetourt (2-1)
James River (3-1) at Staunton River (0-2)
Alleghany (3-1) at Stuarts Draft (0-3)
Marion (4-2) at Northwood (2-1)
Dan River (1-2) at Martinsville (2-1)
Chilhowie (2-2) at Tazewell (0-2)
GIRLS
River Ridge District
Blacksburg (1-2) at Hidden Valley (0-5)
Pulaski County (2-1) at Christiansburg (1-1)
Patrick Henry (4-0) at Salem (4-0)
Piedmont District
Bassett (1-4) at Tunstall (0-4)
George Washington at Magna Vista (4-0)
Halifax County (4-1) at Patrick County (1-1)
Mountain Empire District
Bland County (2-4) at Auburn (2-3)
Grayson County (1-3) at Fort Chiswell (1-3)
Giles (0-5) at George Wythe (4-3)
Pioneer District
Craig County (0-2) at Bath County (0-5)
Covington (0-4) at Parry McCluer (3-0)
Highland (0-2) at Eastern Montgomery (3-2)
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant (3-3) at Carlisle (0-1)
VACA Southwest
Roanoke Valley Christian (3-0) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (2-3)
Nondistrict
Heritage (0-5) at William Fleming (2-2)
William Byrd (2-2) at Carroll County (2-1)
Lord Botetourt (4-0) at Cave Spring (3-1)
Marion (5-1) at Northwood (2-1)
Martinsville (0-2) at Dan River (1-2)
Chilhowie (2-2) at Tazewell (2-1)
State Line Rush (0-3) at SWVa Home School (1-5)
