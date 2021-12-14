 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday high school basketball schedule
0 comments

Tuesday high school basketball schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

Tuesday prep schedule

 

Tuesday prep schedule

BOYS

River Ridge District

Hidden Valley (0-5) at Blacksburg (2-0)

Christiansburg (2-0) at Pulaski County (2-0)

Salem (1-1) at Patrick Henry (3-1)

Piedmont District

Tunstall (4-1) at Bassett (1-1)

Magna Vista (3-1) at George Washington (0-3)

Patrick County (0-4) at Halifax County (2-3)

Mountain Empire District

Bland County (4-2) at Auburn (0-1)

Grayson County (1-2) at Fort Chiswell (3-1)

Giles (2-3) at George Wythe (1-3)

Pioneer District

Bath County (0-7) at Craig County (0-1)

Highland (1-2) at Eastern Montgomery (0-5)

Parry McCluer (1-0) at Covington (1-2)

VACA Southwest

Roanoke Valley Christian (4-1) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (5-3)

Nondistrict

Heritage (3-1) at William Fleming (3-2)

Cave Spring (4-1) at Glenvar (6-0)

Floyd County (1-2) at Lord Botetourt (2-1)

James River (3-1) at Staunton River (0-2)

Alleghany (3-1) at Stuarts Draft (0-3)

Marion (4-2) at Northwood (2-1)

Dan River (1-2) at Martinsville (2-1)

Chilhowie (2-2) at Tazewell (0-2)

GIRLS

River Ridge District

Blacksburg (1-2) at Hidden Valley (0-5)

Pulaski County (2-1) at Christiansburg (1-1)

Patrick Henry (4-0) at Salem (4-0)

Piedmont District

Bassett (1-4) at Tunstall (0-4)

George Washington at Magna Vista (4-0)

Halifax County (4-1) at Patrick County (1-1)

Mountain Empire District

Bland County (2-4) at Auburn (2-3)

Grayson County (1-3) at Fort Chiswell (1-3)

Giles (0-5) at George Wythe (4-3)

Pioneer District

Craig County (0-2) at Bath County (0-5)

Covington (0-4) at Parry McCluer (3-0)

Highland (0-2) at Eastern Montgomery (3-2)

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant (3-3) at Carlisle (0-1)

VACA Southwest

Roanoke Valley Christian (3-0) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (2-3)

Nondistrict

Heritage (0-5) at William Fleming (2-2)

William Byrd (2-2) at Carroll County (2-1)

Lord Botetourt (4-0) at Cave Spring (3-1)

Marion (5-1) at Northwood (2-1)

Martinsville (0-2) at Dan River (1-2)

Chilhowie (2-2) at Tazewell (2-1)

State Line Rush (0-3) at SWVa Home School (1-5)

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert