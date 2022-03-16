 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday high school scores, Wednesday schedule

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Lord Botetourt 10, Patrick Henry 0, 6 innings

Jefferson Forest 15, Charlottesville 6

Pulaski County 11, Floyd County 5

Salem 5, Bassett 0

William Byrd 5, Carroll County 3

Cave Spring 12, Northside 2

Christiansburg 10, Glenvar 0, 5 innings

Rockbridge County 8, James River 6

Staunton River 14, Altavista 8

Riverheads 11, Alleghany 10

Marion 11, George Wythe 1

Radford 12, Giles 1

Rural Retreat 3, Bland County 1

Covington 17, Roanoke Catholic 1

North Cross 17, Hargrave Military 1

Forsyth Home Educators (N.C.) 7, Carlisle 4

SOFTBALL

Pulaski County 7, Floyd County 0

Lord Botetourt 10, Salem 1

Cave Spring at Northside, ppd., April 11

Christiansburg 12, Craig County 2, 5 innings

Glenvar 6, Hidden Valley 3

James River 9, Rockbridge County 0

Staunton River 11, Altavista 1

Alleghany 10, Riverheads 9

Marion 9, John Battle 6

Radford at Giles, ppd., TBA

Fort Chiswell 8, Chilhowie 0

Covington 12, Roanoke Catholic 3

George Wythe 21, Eastern Montgomery 1

Rural Retreat 4, Galax 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry 30, Blacksburg 1

E.C. Glass 18, William Byrd 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Blacksburg 8, Patrick Henry 7

BOYS SOCCER

Salem 2, Franklin County 1

Charlottesville 2, William Fleming 0

Pulaski County 3, Carroll County 0

Bassett 3, Staunton River 0

Northside 1, Cave Spring 0

Abingdon 1, Christiansburg 1, tie

Glenvar 2, Lord Botetourt 1

William Byrd 5, Hidden Valley 1

Marion 7, Holston 0

Appomattox County 2, Martinsville 1

George Wythe 11, Rural Retreat 0

Lebanon 7, Grayson County 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Carroll County 5, Pulaski County 1

Staunton River 3, Bassett 0

Hidden Valley 1, William Byrd 0

North Cross 4, Northside 1

Appomattox County 10, Martinsville 0

Eastern Montgomery 8, George Wythe 0

BOYS TENNIS

Charlottesville 9, Jefferson Forest 0

Floyd County 5, Pulaski County 4

Northside 6, Cave Spring 3

Carroll County at Christiansburg

Hidden Valley 9, William Byrd 0

Lord Botetourt 9, Glenvar 0

Alleghany 9, Narrows 0

North Cross 9, Hargrave Military 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Floyd County 9, Pulaski County 0

Cave Spring 8, Northside 1

Christiansburg 9, Carroll County 0

Hidden Valley 8, William Byrd 1

Narrows 9, Alleghany 0

Fort Chiswell 8, Rural Retreat 1

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

William Fleming at Northside

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass

Morehead (N.C.) at Magna Vista

Marion at Fort Chiswell

Patrick County at Gretna

North Cross at Auburn

Rural Retreat at Bland County

Eastern Montgomery at Giles

Graham at Galax

SOFTBALL

William Byrd at Patrick Henry

Northside at William Fleming

Auburn at Blacksburg

Carroll County at Bassett

Liberty at Staunton River

Graham at Galax

Patrick County at Gretna

BOYS LACROSSE

North Cross at Salem

Christiansburg at Cave Spring

Rockbridge County at Charlottesville

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hidden Valley at Franklin County

Christiansburg at Cave Spring

Charlottesville at Rockbridge County

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin County at Jefferson Forest

Radford at Blacksburg

Giles at Eastern Montgomery

GIRLS SOCCER

Alleghany at William Fleming

Radford at Blacksburg

Lord Botetourt at Brookville

Bland County at Marion

Dan River at Patrick County

BOYS TENNIS

North Cross at Blacksburg

Magna Vista at Staunton River

Giles at Glenvar

Graham at George Wythe

GIRLS TENNIS

George Washington at Jefferson Forest

Staunton River at Magna Vista

Glenvar at Galax

George Wythe at Graham

Richlands at Grayson County

 

