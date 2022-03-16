Tuesday high school scores, Wednesday schedule

TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Lord Botetourt 10, Patrick Henry 0, 6 innings
Jefferson Forest 15, Charlottesville 6
Pulaski County 11, Floyd County 5
Salem 5, Bassett 0
William Byrd 5, Carroll County 3
Cave Spring 12, Northside 2
Christiansburg 10, Glenvar 0, 5 innings
Rockbridge County 8, James River 6
Staunton River 14, Altavista 8
Riverheads 11, Alleghany 10
Marion 11, George Wythe 1
Radford 12, Giles 1
Rural Retreat 3, Bland County 1
Covington 17, Roanoke Catholic 1
North Cross 17, Hargrave Military 1
Forsyth Home Educators (N.C.) 7, Carlisle 4
SOFTBALL
Pulaski County 7, Floyd County 0
Lord Botetourt 10, Salem 1
Cave Spring at Northside, ppd., April 11
Christiansburg 12, Craig County 2, 5 innings
Glenvar 6, Hidden Valley 3
James River 9, Rockbridge County 0
Staunton River 11, Altavista 1
Alleghany 10, Riverheads 9
Marion 9, John Battle 6
Radford at Giles, ppd., TBA
Fort Chiswell 8, Chilhowie 0
Covington 12, Roanoke Catholic 3
George Wythe 21, Eastern Montgomery 1
Rural Retreat 4, Galax 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry 30, Blacksburg 1
E.C. Glass 18, William Byrd 1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Blacksburg 8, Patrick Henry 7
BOYS SOCCER
Salem 2, Franklin County 1
Charlottesville 2, William Fleming 0
Pulaski County 3, Carroll County 0
Bassett 3, Staunton River 0
Northside 1, Cave Spring 0
Abingdon 1, Christiansburg 1, tie
Glenvar 2, Lord Botetourt 1
William Byrd 5, Hidden Valley 1
Marion 7, Holston 0
Appomattox County 2, Martinsville 1
George Wythe 11, Rural Retreat 0
Lebanon 7, Grayson County 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Carroll County 5, Pulaski County 1
Staunton River 3, Bassett 0
Hidden Valley 1, William Byrd 0
North Cross 4, Northside 1
Appomattox County 10, Martinsville 0
Eastern Montgomery 8, George Wythe 0
BOYS TENNIS
Charlottesville 9, Jefferson Forest 0
Floyd County 5, Pulaski County 4
Northside 6, Cave Spring 3
Carroll County at Christiansburg
Hidden Valley 9, William Byrd 0
Lord Botetourt 9, Glenvar 0
Alleghany 9, Narrows 0
North Cross 9, Hargrave Military 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Floyd County 9, Pulaski County 0
Cave Spring 8, Northside 1
Christiansburg 9, Carroll County 0
Hidden Valley 8, William Byrd 1
Narrows 9, Alleghany 0
Fort Chiswell 8, Rural Retreat 1
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
William Fleming at Northside
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass
Morehead (N.C.) at Magna Vista
Marion at Fort Chiswell
Patrick County at Gretna
North Cross at Auburn
Rural Retreat at Bland County
Eastern Montgomery at Giles
Graham at Galax
SOFTBALL
William Byrd at Patrick Henry
Northside at William Fleming
Auburn at Blacksburg
Carroll County at Bassett
Liberty at Staunton River
Graham at Galax
Patrick County at Gretna
BOYS LACROSSE
North Cross at Salem
Christiansburg at Cave Spring
Rockbridge County at Charlottesville
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hidden Valley at Franklin County
Christiansburg at Cave Spring
Charlottesville at Rockbridge County
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin County at Jefferson Forest
Radford at Blacksburg
Giles at Eastern Montgomery
GIRLS SOCCER
Alleghany at William Fleming
Radford at Blacksburg
Lord Botetourt at Brookville
Bland County at Marion
Dan River at Patrick County
BOYS TENNIS
North Cross at Blacksburg
Magna Vista at Staunton River
Giles at Glenvar
Graham at George Wythe
GIRLS TENNIS
George Washington at Jefferson Forest
Staunton River at Magna Vista
Glenvar at Galax
George Wythe at Graham
Richlands at Grayson County