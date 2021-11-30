 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUESDAY HS BASKETBALL BOXES
0 comments

TUESDAY HS BASKETBALL BOXES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

BOYS

Cave Spring 65, William Byrd 51

CAVE SPRING (1-0)

Griffiths 4, Lilley 11, Dawyot 20, Bryant 3, Cooper 3, Jones 14, Saunders 10.

WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)

Ruble 16, Marvin 5, Childress 6, Richardson 5, Hendrick 3, Hairston 4, Board 8, Divers 4.

Cave Spring;16;16;10;23;--;65

William Byrd;10;2;17;22;--;51

3-point goals: Cave Spring William Byrd 11 (Ruble 4, Childress 2, Board 2, Richardson, Hendrick).

Salem 76, Liberty 38

SALEM (1-0)

Bayne 13, Dallas 30, Green 11, Davidson 7, Hill 15, Clemens 2, Yerton 2, Wilkes 2.

LIBERTY (0-1)

Mines 4, Sigei 2, Hurt 2, Holden 6, Brown 9, Crider 17.

Salem;15;18;18;25;--;76

Liberty;17;9;8;4;--;38

3-point goals:

Salem 11 (Dallas 4, Hill 3, Green 2, Bayne, Davidson).

Liberty 1 (Brown 1).

JV: Salem won.

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48

PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)

Gulley 15, Bourne 22, McDaniel 5, Horton 2, O'Neal 2, Nester 15, Sutherland 2.

CARROLL COUNTY

Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 5, Reitzel 14, Campbell 2, Brayden Smoot 2, Cox 19.

Pulaski County;15;21;11;16;--;63

Carroll County;6;15;9;18;--;48

3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Gulley 2, Bourne 2, McDaniel, Nester), Carroll County 3 (Bryce Smoot, Reitzel, Cox).

Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46

FORT DEFIANCE (0-1)

Simmons 2, Garber 6, Veney 23, Liskey 3, Gutshall 12.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-0)

Mays 4, Higgins 6, A.Poindexter 1, Owens 9, I.Poindexter 9, Lambert 8, Sikara 14, Mulitato 2.

Fort Defiance;8;18;13;7;--;46

Rockbridge County;13;17;10;13;--;53

3-point goals: Fort Defiance 2 (Veney, Liskey).

Bland County 65, Rural Retreat 42

BLAND COUNTY (1-0)

Walters 15, Johnson 3, James 11, Boone 17, Nolley 4, Thompson 11, Chewning 4.

RURAL RETREAT (1-1)

Alford 2, Smith 9, Hight 13, Musser 6, Smelser 8, Crockett 4.

Bland County;13;19;17;16;--;65

Rural Retreat

3-point goals: Bland County 7 (James 3, Boone 2, Nolley, Thompson), Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Musser).

Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43

CHILHOWIE (0-1)

Martin 11, Nash 8, Blevins 8, Hall 7, Sturgill 4, Booth 3, Sauls 2.

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)

Gillespie 22, Cassell 19, Shaffner 9, Cheeks 6, Jones 4, Dowell 4, Goad 3, Sindler 2

Chilhowie;14;4;13;12;—;43

Grayson County;27;17;13;12–;69

3-Point Goals: Chilhowie 2 (Nash, Booth), Grayson County 4 (Cassell 3, Cheeks).

JV: Chilhowie won.

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50

PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)

Huff 18, Secrist 17, Lawson 16, Keefer 12, Fleenor 6, Russell 3, Vest 2, Cregger 1.

ABINGDON (0-1)

Green 6, O'Quinn 5, Waters 4, Jennings 6, Seymore 9, Williams 20.

Pulaski County;26;20;11;18;--;75

Abingdon;12;11;13;14;--;50

3-point goals: Pulaski County 9 (Huff 4, Lawson 4, Secrist), Abingdon 7 (Williams 4, Green 2, Seymore).

JV: Pulaski County won 48-19.

William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28

WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)

Priest 18, Dolue 16, Hankins 12, Patterson 8, Webb 5, Morris 4, Manning 4, Battle 2, Jones 1.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-1)

Hemphill 8, O’Herron 8, Drapac 7, Nance 3, Holmgren 2.

William Fleming;17;19;19;15;--;70

Roanoke Catholic ;8;8;8;4;--;28

3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (Hankins 2), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 1, Drapac 2).

Note: Grace Dolue 10 rebounds, Deasia Priest 10 assists.

Lord Botetourt 43, Blacksburg 31

LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)

Anderson 2, Spangler 12, Orange 9, Alfano 3, Morgan 5, Wisemann 3, Griffin 2, Huffard 7.

BLACKSBURG (0-1)

Brooks 8, Mann 3, Mathena 6, Jones 5, Brawley 6, Ferguson 3.

Lord Botetourt;8;11;13;11;--;43

Blacksburg;4;8;10;9;--;31

3-point goals: Blacksburg 4 (Brooks 2, Jones, Ferguson), Lord Botetourt 2 (Orange, Alfano).

JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-18.

Cave Spring 54, Wililam Byrd 51

CAVE SPRING (1-0)

Cavicchio 2, Jones 6, Robertson 2, Smith 12, Carroll 11, Mills 4, Anderson 13, Cox 4.

WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)

Chrisley 18, Helton 8, Martin 2, Walls 4, McCaskill 9, M Rosser 4, Fuchs 6.

CS;9;16;16;13;--;54

Byrd;9;12;8;22;--;51

3-point goals: CS 4 (Smith 2, Carroll 2), Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, Helton 1, McCaskill 1).

JV: Cave Spring won in double OT.

Bassett 47, James River 44

BASSETT (1-0)

Mays 20, Manns 16, Ratcliff 7, Whitfield 4.

JAMES RIVER (0-1)

Harless 8, Mer. Brogan 1, McCullough 10, Liming 11, Canada 14.

Bassett;9;12;12;14;--;47

James River;13;8;10;13;--;44

3-point goals: Bassett 5 (Mays 4, Manns 1).

JV: Bassett won 31-20.

Note: Liming, McCullough 12 rebounds.

North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (0-3)

Crumpton 11, White 6, Evans 11, Hodges 2, Motley 3.

NORTH CROSS (2-0)

Garrison 7, Cook 1, Teter 13, Daniels 2, Schaefer 12, Hash 4, Brown 2.

Westover Christian;12;6;6;9;--;33

North Cross;17;5;9;10;--;41

3-point goals: Westover 3 (Crumpton 2, Motley) North Cross 3 (Teter 3).

Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)

Angelina Jones 27, Mioduszewski 11, Alessandra Jones 7, Burnett 7.

RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (0-1)

Corbin 15, McClure 10, Glover 9, Woody 6, Walters 5.

RVCS;9;13;13;16–;52

Ridgeview;11;12;10;12;—;45

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (An. Jones, Al. Jones, Burnett), Ridgeview 5 (Corbin 2, McClure 2, Glover).

Note: Mioduszewski 15 rebounds.

Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24

CHILHOWIE (1-0)

Lane 9, Sheets 4, Goodwin 7, Barr 20.

GRAYSON COUNTY (0-1)

S Pope 10, Halsey 2, Conklin 2, Wilson 4, Bennett 4, Phipps 2.

Chilhowie;10;16;6;8;--;40

Grayson County;3;6;3;12;--;24

3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Lane 1).

JV: Grayson County won 31-9.

Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34

FORT CHISWELL (1-0)

Brown 5, Roark 13, Jackson 4, King 8, Adams 2, Underwood 3, Patel 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)

Underwood 11, Shelor 2, Holloway 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 6, Bruce 9.

Fort Chiswell;5;9;13;10;--;37

EastMont;9;9;6;10;--;34

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell (Roark 3, Brown, Jackson, Underwood) EastMont 1 (Bruce).

Galax 65, Northwood 12

GALAX (1-0)

S.Leonard 13 , Hash 5, J.Leonard 11, King 5, E.Edwards 5, Sturgill 10, P.Edwards 8, Miller 8.

NORTHWOOD (0-1)

Kimberlin 2, Debusk 3, Turley, 2, Blackburn 4, Hayden 1.

Galax;17;22;14;10;--;65

Northwood;6;6;0;0;--;12

3-point goals: Galax 5, (J. Leonard 3, E.Edwards, Hash).

JV: Galax won

Alleghany 81, Bath County 15

BATH COUNTY (0-1)

Tingler 6, Legg 4, Cauley 3, Hazelwood 2.

ALLEGHANY (1-0)

Nicely 23, Keene 18, Cash 14, Fridley 14, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Hayslett 3.

Bath County;2;4;2;7;--;15

Alleghany;29;20;20;12;--;81

3-point goals: Alleghany 2 (Keene 2).

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert