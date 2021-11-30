TUESDAY HS BASKETBALL BOXES

BOYS
Cave Spring 65, William Byrd 51
CAVE SPRING (1-0)
Griffiths 4, Lilley 11, Dawyot 20, Bryant 3, Cooper 3, Jones 14, Saunders 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Ruble 16, Marvin 5, Childress 6, Richardson 5, Hendrick 3, Hairston 4, Board 8, Divers 4.
Cave Spring;16;16;10;23;--;65
William Byrd;10;2;17;22;--;51
3-point goals: Cave Spring William Byrd 11 (Ruble 4, Childress 2, Board 2, Richardson, Hendrick).
Salem 76, Liberty 38
SALEM (1-0)
Bayne 13, Dallas 30, Green 11, Davidson 7, Hill 15, Clemens 2, Yerton 2, Wilkes 2.
LIBERTY (0-1)
Mines 4, Sigei 2, Hurt 2, Holden 6, Brown 9, Crider 17.
Salem;15;18;18;25;--;76
Liberty;17;9;8;4;--;38
3-point goals:
Salem 11 (Dallas 4, Hill 3, Green 2, Bayne, Davidson).
Liberty 1 (Brown 1).
JV: Salem won.
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48
PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)
Gulley 15, Bourne 22, McDaniel 5, Horton 2, O'Neal 2, Nester 15, Sutherland 2.
CARROLL COUNTY
Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 5, Reitzel 14, Campbell 2, Brayden Smoot 2, Cox 19.
Pulaski County;15;21;11;16;--;63
Carroll County;6;15;9;18;--;48
3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Gulley 2, Bourne 2, McDaniel, Nester), Carroll County 3 (Bryce Smoot, Reitzel, Cox).
Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46
FORT DEFIANCE (0-1)
Simmons 2, Garber 6, Veney 23, Liskey 3, Gutshall 12.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-0)
Mays 4, Higgins 6, A.Poindexter 1, Owens 9, I.Poindexter 9, Lambert 8, Sikara 14, Mulitato 2.
Fort Defiance;8;18;13;7;--;46
Rockbridge County;13;17;10;13;--;53
3-point goals: Fort Defiance 2 (Veney, Liskey).
Bland County 65, Rural Retreat 42
BLAND COUNTY (1-0)
Walters 15, Johnson 3, James 11, Boone 17, Nolley 4, Thompson 11, Chewning 4.
RURAL RETREAT (1-1)
Alford 2, Smith 9, Hight 13, Musser 6, Smelser 8, Crockett 4.
Bland County;13;19;17;16;--;65
Rural Retreat
3-point goals: Bland County 7 (James 3, Boone 2, Nolley, Thompson), Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Musser).
Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43
CHILHOWIE (0-1)
Martin 11, Nash 8, Blevins 8, Hall 7, Sturgill 4, Booth 3, Sauls 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)
Gillespie 22, Cassell 19, Shaffner 9, Cheeks 6, Jones 4, Dowell 4, Goad 3, Sindler 2
Chilhowie;14;4;13;12;—;43
Grayson County;27;17;13;12–;69
3-Point Goals: Chilhowie 2 (Nash, Booth), Grayson County 4 (Cassell 3, Cheeks).
JV: Chilhowie won.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50
PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)
Huff 18, Secrist 17, Lawson 16, Keefer 12, Fleenor 6, Russell 3, Vest 2, Cregger 1.
ABINGDON (0-1)
Green 6, O'Quinn 5, Waters 4, Jennings 6, Seymore 9, Williams 20.
Pulaski County;26;20;11;18;--;75
Abingdon;12;11;13;14;--;50
3-point goals: Pulaski County 9 (Huff 4, Lawson 4, Secrist), Abingdon 7 (Williams 4, Green 2, Seymore).
JV: Pulaski County won 48-19.
William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)
Priest 18, Dolue 16, Hankins 12, Patterson 8, Webb 5, Morris 4, Manning 4, Battle 2, Jones 1.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-1)
Hemphill 8, O’Herron 8, Drapac 7, Nance 3, Holmgren 2.
William Fleming;17;19;19;15;--;70
Roanoke Catholic ;8;8;8;4;--;28
3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (Hankins 2), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 1, Drapac 2).
Note: Grace Dolue 10 rebounds, Deasia Priest 10 assists.
Lord Botetourt 43, Blacksburg 31
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Anderson 2, Spangler 12, Orange 9, Alfano 3, Morgan 5, Wisemann 3, Griffin 2, Huffard 7.
BLACKSBURG (0-1)
Brooks 8, Mann 3, Mathena 6, Jones 5, Brawley 6, Ferguson 3.
Lord Botetourt;8;11;13;11;--;43
Blacksburg;4;8;10;9;--;31
3-point goals: Blacksburg 4 (Brooks 2, Jones, Ferguson), Lord Botetourt 2 (Orange, Alfano).
JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-18.
Cave Spring 54, Wililam Byrd 51
CAVE SPRING (1-0)
Cavicchio 2, Jones 6, Robertson 2, Smith 12, Carroll 11, Mills 4, Anderson 13, Cox 4.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Chrisley 18, Helton 8, Martin 2, Walls 4, McCaskill 9, M Rosser 4, Fuchs 6.
CS;9;16;16;13;--;54
Byrd;9;12;8;22;--;51
3-point goals: CS 4 (Smith 2, Carroll 2), Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, Helton 1, McCaskill 1).
JV: Cave Spring won in double OT.
Bassett 47, James River 44
BASSETT (1-0)
Mays 20, Manns 16, Ratcliff 7, Whitfield 4.
JAMES RIVER (0-1)
Harless 8, Mer. Brogan 1, McCullough 10, Liming 11, Canada 14.
Bassett;9;12;12;14;--;47
James River;13;8;10;13;--;44
3-point goals: Bassett 5 (Mays 4, Manns 1).
JV: Bassett won 31-20.
Note: Liming, McCullough 12 rebounds.
North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Crumpton 11, White 6, Evans 11, Hodges 2, Motley 3.
NORTH CROSS (2-0)
Garrison 7, Cook 1, Teter 13, Daniels 2, Schaefer 12, Hash 4, Brown 2.
Westover Christian;12;6;6;9;--;33
North Cross;17;5;9;10;--;41
3-point goals: Westover 3 (Crumpton 2, Motley) North Cross 3 (Teter 3).
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Angelina Jones 27, Mioduszewski 11, Alessandra Jones 7, Burnett 7.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Corbin 15, McClure 10, Glover 9, Woody 6, Walters 5.
RVCS;9;13;13;16–;52
Ridgeview;11;12;10;12;—;45
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (An. Jones, Al. Jones, Burnett), Ridgeview 5 (Corbin 2, McClure 2, Glover).
Note: Mioduszewski 15 rebounds.
Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24
CHILHOWIE (1-0)
Lane 9, Sheets 4, Goodwin 7, Barr 20.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-1)
S Pope 10, Halsey 2, Conklin 2, Wilson 4, Bennett 4, Phipps 2.
Chilhowie;10;16;6;8;--;40
Grayson County;3;6;3;12;--;24
3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Lane 1).
JV: Grayson County won 31-9.
Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34
FORT CHISWELL (1-0)
Brown 5, Roark 13, Jackson 4, King 8, Adams 2, Underwood 3, Patel 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)
Underwood 11, Shelor 2, Holloway 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 6, Bruce 9.
Fort Chiswell;5;9;13;10;--;37
EastMont;9;9;6;10;--;34
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell (Roark 3, Brown, Jackson, Underwood) EastMont 1 (Bruce).
Galax 65, Northwood 12
GALAX (1-0)
S.Leonard 13 , Hash 5, J.Leonard 11, King 5, E.Edwards 5, Sturgill 10, P.Edwards 8, Miller 8.
NORTHWOOD (0-1)
Kimberlin 2, Debusk 3, Turley, 2, Blackburn 4, Hayden 1.
Galax;17;22;14;10;--;65
Northwood;6;6;0;0;--;12
3-point goals: Galax 5, (J. Leonard 3, E.Edwards, Hash).
JV: Galax won
Alleghany 81, Bath County 15
BATH COUNTY (0-1)
Tingler 6, Legg 4, Cauley 3, Hazelwood 2.
ALLEGHANY (1-0)
Nicely 23, Keene 18, Cash 14, Fridley 14, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Hayslett 3.
Bath County;2;4;2;7;--;15
Alleghany;29;20;20;12;--;81
3-point goals: Alleghany 2 (Keene 2).