TUESDAY HS FOOTBALL: Rockbridge County, Staunton River pick up wins
TUESDAY HS FOOTBALL: Rockbridge County, Staunton River pick up wins

LEXINGTON — Andre Poindexter ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns Tuesday night to lead Rockbridge County to a 35-14 nondistrict football victory over Wilson Memorial.

Isaiah Poindexter scored the first TD for the Wildcats (4-2), who will go for their third win in eight days when they face Waynesboro at home Friday.

Miller Jay threw a 24-yard TD pass to Garrett Stillwell for Rockbridge’s other score.

Wilson Memorial;0;0;0;14;—;14

Rockbridge County;6;8;0;21;—;35

Rock — I.Poindexter 4 run (kick blocked)

Rock — Stillwell 24 pass from Jay (I.Poindexter pass from Jay)

Rock — A.Poindexter 11 run (Clement kick)

WM — Whiting 2 run (kick blocked)

Rock — A.Poindexter 48 run (kick failed)

WM — Rodgers 41 pass from Podgorski (Podgorski run)

Rock — A.Poindexter 15 run (A.Poindexter run)

Staunton River 37, Alleghany 6

Staunton River;14;9;0;14;—;37

Alleghany;0;0;0;6;—;6

SR — Gregory 55 pass from Overstreet (Gibson kick)

SR — Gregory 34 pass from Overstreet (Gibson kick)

SR — Overstreet 6 run (kick blocked)

SR — FG Gibson 23

SR — Joshua Bisnett 25 pass from Overstreet (Gibson kick)

SR — Martin 46 run (Gibson kick)

All — Garrett Via 5 pass from Kole Caldwell (no attempt)

Highlights: Lucas Overstreet completed 11 of 13 passes for 217 yards and three TDs, and he added a TD run for Staunton River. Overstreet hit Malakhi Gregory with TD throws of 55 an 34 yards for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Gregory caught 3 passes for 118 yards. He also had a TD pass to Joshua Bisnett in the fourth quarter. JaiLin Martin added 94 yards rushing and a 46-yard TD. Alleghany scored on the final play of the game on a 5-yard pass from Kole Caldwell to Garrett Via.

Records: Staunton River (3-2). Alleghany (1-5).

Lee 53, Eastern Montgomery 34

Eastern Montgomery;6;8;6;14;--;34

Lee;21;22;0;14;--;53

Lee -- Huff 11 run (Dinsmore kick)

EM -- Akers 1 run (pass failed)

Lee -- Huff 4 run (Dinsmore kick)

Lee -- Regan 40 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

Lee -- Perkins 46 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

EM -- Brown 96 run (Burleson pass rom Akers)

Lee -- Regan 21 pass from Pendergraft (Rutherford run)

Lee -- Perkins 62 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

EM -- Brown 1 run (run failed)

Lee -- Huff 6 run (Dinsmore kick)

EM -- Burleson 20 run (Burleson run)

Lee -- Fischer 6 run (Dinsmore kick)

EM -- Via 23 run (Burleson run)

Highlights: Lee QB Brynnen Pendergraft hit 10 of 15 passes for 240 yards and 4 TDs with two apiece going to Jace Perkins and Dustin Regan. Perkins had 6 catches for 158 yards. Grayson Huff ran for 78 yards and 3 TDs on 11 carries for the Generals. EastMont's Eli Brown had 138 yards and 2 TDs on 10 carries, including a 96-yard TD. Seth Burleson ran 21 times for 123 yards and a TD. Mustangs QB Gage Akers picked up 79 yards on 9 carries with a TD.

Records: Eastern Montgomery 2-4, Lee 3-3.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

