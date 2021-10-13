TUESDAY HS FOOTBALL: Rockbridge County, Staunton River pick up wins

Highlights: Lucas Overstreet completed 11 of 13 passes for 217 yards and three TDs, and he added a TD run for Staunton River. Overstreet hit Malakhi Gregory with TD throws of 55 an 34 yards for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Gregory caught 3 passes for 118 yards. He also had a TD pass to Joshua Bisnett in the fourth quarter. JaiLin Martin added 94 yards rushing and a 46-yard TD. Alleghany scored on the final play of the game on a 5-yard pass from Kole Caldwell to Garrett Via.