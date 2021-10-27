 Skip to main content
TUESDAY HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Webb, Abshire lead Northside past Staunton River 40-27
TUESDAY HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Webb, Abshire lead Northside past Staunton River 40-27

MONETA — Sydney Webb and Cameron Abshire combined for four touchdowns and Northside rolled up 518 yards total offense Tuesday night in a 40-27 Blue Ridge District football victory over Staunton River.

Webb tossed TD passes of 6 and 17 yards to Abshire and finished with 236 yards passing on 11 of 18 throws. Webb also ran 16 times for 108 yards with a 63-yard TD run.

Abshire caught seven passes for 136 yards and returned a punt 60-yards for a TD that gave the Vikings (3-5, 2-1) a 34-14 halftime lead.

Northside also got a 7-yard TD pass from Landon Saul to Lawrence Cole and a 1-yard TD run by Azyon Brooks. Cole had four catches for 76 yards.

Austtin Powell scored on runs of 1, 30 and 4 yards for Staunton River (4-3, 1-2). JaiLin Martin led the Golden Eagles with 85 rushing yards on 17 carries and a 28-yard TD run.

Northside;12;22;6;0;—;40

Staunton River;7;7;0;13;—;27

Scoring

Nor — Abshire 6 pass from Webb (kick failed)

SR — Powell 1 run (Gibson kick)

Nor — Cole 7 pass from Landon Saul (run failed)

Nor — Brooks 1 run (Webb run)

SR — Martin 28 run (Gibson kick)

Nor — Webb 63 run (Abshire pass from Webb)

Nor — Abshire 60 punt return (kick blocked)

Nor — Abshire 17 pass from Webb (pass failed)

SR — Powell 30 run (Gibson kick)

SR — Powell 4 run (kick failed)

Martinsville 28, Tunstall 8

Martinsville;8;7;13;0;--;28

Tunstall;0;0;8;0

Scoring

Mart -- Campbell 4 run (Hairston run)

Mart -- Dickerson 8 run (Jones kick)

Mart -- Hairston 27 pass from Dickerson (Jones kick)

Mart -- Long 32 interception return (Hairston run)

Tun -- Poole 1 run (Poole kick)

Highlights: Ray Dickerson ran for an 8-yard TD and threw a 27-yard TD pass to Cash Hairston as Martinsville notched its first Piedmont District win since 2018. C.J. Campbell's 4-yard run opened the scoring. Jaylen Long added a 32-yard interception return for a 28-0 lead.

Records: Martinsville 1-3, 4-4. Tunstall 0-3, 1-6.

Craig County 40, Montcalm (W.Va.) 8

Montcalm;0;0;8;0;—;8

Craig County;14;14;6;6;—;40

Scoring

CC — Francisco 5 run (run failed)

CC — Crawford 55 run (Frango run)

CC — Frango 4 run (run failed)

CC — Frango 8 run (Frango run)

CC — Crawford 20 run (run failed)

Mont — Hart 4 pass from Robertson (Green pass from Robertson)

CC — Crawford 8 run (run failed)

Highlights: Dylan Crawford rushed for 202 yards on 17 carries and scored 3 TDs, and Brayden Frango added 2 scores and 66 yards on the ground as Craig County reached three wins in a season for the first time since 2012. Crawford had TD runs of 55, 20 and 8 yards. He also made 11 tackles with two TFLs and one sack. Trevyn Francisco scored the first TD on a 5-yard run.

Records: Montcalm 2-6. Craig County 3-4.

Alleghany 31, Bath County 0

Bath County;0;0;0;0;—;0

Alleghany;6;19;0;6;—;31

Scoring

All — Howell 19 run (kick failed)

All — W.Campbell 1 run (W.Campbell kick)

All — Nicely 3 run (kick failed)

All — Howell 99 fumble return (kick blocked)

All — Howell 27 pass from Caldwell (run failed)

Highlights: Matt Howell scored 3 TDs including a 99-yard fumble return that gave Alleghany a 25-0 halftime lead. Howell scored the first TD on a 19-yard run and caught a 27-yard TD pass from Kole Caldwell for the only points of the second half. Garrett Via had 84 of Alleghany’s 200 rushing yards on just 4 carries. Waylon Campbell had the other TD on a 1-yard run. The Mountaineers limited Bath County 96 yards total offense with 88 yards rushing on 53 attempts.

Records: Bath County 0-6. Alleghany 2-7.

 

Tags

