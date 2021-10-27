TUESDAY HS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Webb, Abshire lead Northside past Staunton River 40-27

Highlights: Dylan Crawford rushed for 202 yards on 17 carries and scored 3 TDs, and Brayden Frango added 2 scores and 66 yards on the ground as Craig County reached three wins in a season for the first time since 2012. Crawford had TD runs of 55, 20 and 8 yards. He also made 11 tackles with two TFLs and one sack. Trevyn Francisco scored the first TD on a 5-yard run.