TUESDAY HS VOLLEYBALL: Auburn, Floyd County remain unbeaten

WYTHEVILLE -- Anna McGuire had 29 assists and Allyson Martin put down 23 kills Tuesday night as Auburn ran its volleyball record to 20-0 with a 25-10, 25-11 25-16 Mountain Empire District win over George Wythe.

Martin also had 12 digs, while McGuire had eight digs and five aces. Avery Zuckerwar added eight kills and 11 digs for the Eagles (20-0, 9-0), while Madeline Lavergne had four kills, two aces and nine digs.