Tuesday HS volleyball scores; Wednesday, Thursday schedule

TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0
Northside 3, William Fleming 0
River Ridge District
Christiansburg 3, Cave Spring 2
Hidden Valley 3, Salem 0
Patrick Henry 3, Pulaski County 0
Piedmont District
Bassett 3, George Washington 0
Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0
Seminole District
Rustburg 3, Liberty 0
Mountain Empire District
Auburn 3, Grayson County 0
Giles def. Fort Chiswell
Pioneer District
Eastern Montgomery 3, Parry McCluer 0
Blue Ridge Conference
Roanoke Catholic 3, Chatham Hall 0
Nondistrict
Floyd County 3, Patrick County 1
Marion 3, Chilhowie 1
Narrows 3, Tazewell 0
WEDNESDAY
Blue Ridge District
Lord Botetourt at William Byrd
River Ridge District
Pulaski County at Hidden Valley
Nondistrict
Glenvar at Auburn
James River at Stuarts Draft
Martinsville at Morehead (N.C.)
George Wythe at Graham
THURSDAY
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County at William Fleming
Northside at Lord Botetourt
William Byrd at Staunton River
River Ridge District
Salem at Blacksburg
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring
Piedmont District
Bassett at Halifax County
Magna Vsita at Patrick County
Seminole District
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest
Mountain Empire District
Auburn at Fort Chiswell
Bland County at George Wythe
Pioneer District
Eastern Montgomery at Covington
Narrows at Craig County
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic
VACA Southwest
Dayspring Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
Nondistrict
Alleghany at Parry McCluer
Radford at Virginia High