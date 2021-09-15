 Skip to main content
Tuesday HS volleyball scores; Wednesday, Thursday schedule
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0

Northside 3, William Fleming 0

River Ridge District

Christiansburg 3, Cave Spring 2

Hidden Valley 3, Salem 0

Patrick Henry 3, Pulaski County 0

Piedmont District

Bassett 3, George Washington 0

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0

Seminole District

Rustburg 3, Liberty 0

Mountain Empire District

Auburn 3, Grayson County 0

Giles def. Fort Chiswell

Pioneer District

Eastern Montgomery 3, Parry McCluer 0

Blue Ridge Conference

Roanoke Catholic 3, Chatham Hall 0

Nondistrict

Floyd County 3, Patrick County 1

Marion 3, Chilhowie 1

Narrows 3, Tazewell 0

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt at William Byrd

River Ridge District

Pulaski County at Hidden Valley

Nondistrict

Glenvar at Auburn

James River at Stuarts Draft

Martinsville at Morehead (N.C.)

George Wythe at Graham

THURSDAY

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County at William Fleming

Northside at Lord Botetourt

William Byrd at Staunton River

River Ridge District

Salem at Blacksburg

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring

Piedmont District

Bassett at Halifax County

Magna Vsita at Patrick County

Seminole District

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest

Mountain Empire District

Auburn at Fort Chiswell

Bland County at George Wythe

Pioneer District

Eastern Montgomery at Covington

Narrows at Craig County

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic

VACA Southwest

Dayspring Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian

Nondistrict

Alleghany at Parry McCluer

Radford at Virginia High

 

