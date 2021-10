TUESDAY HS VOLLEYBALL, SOCCER: Auburn's Martin records 1,000th career kill for undefeated Eagles

RINER -- Auburn senior Allyson Martin recorded her 1,000th career kill Tuesday night leading the undefeated Eagles to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-9 Mountain Empire District volleyball victory over Fort Chiswell.

Martin had 10 kills and now has 1,006 in her career. She added five aces and nine digs.

Anna McGuire set up 23 assists and added three aces for Auburn (21-0, 9-0). Madeline Lavergne contributed five kills, five aces and five digs, while Avery Zuckerwar had four kills and one ace.

Fort Chiswell;5;9;9

Auburn;25;25;25

Statistics

Auburn: Martin 10 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs, Zuckerwar 4 kills, 1 ace, Lavergne, 5 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs, McGuire 23 assists, 3 aces.

Franklin County 3, Lord Botetourt 0

Lord Botetourt;18;17;15

Franklin County;25;25;25

Statistics

Lord Botetourt: Nora Spickard 9 kills, 10 digs, Sydney Whorley 7 kills, Skylar Morris 20 assists, 6 digs.