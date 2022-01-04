Tuesday prep basketball boxes: PH girls top Cave Spring; Fleming boys stop Franklin County

GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 58, Cave Spring 31
CAVE SPRING (4-7)
Jones 5, Hibbs 2, Mills 5, Anderson 18, Cox 1
PATRICK HENRY (7-1)
Cook 17, Baker 2, Beasley 3, Penn 3, Nichols 5, N.Childress 11, Breedlove 8, S.Childress 9.
Patrick Henry;12;21;10;15;—;58
Cave Spring;11;13;4;3;—;31
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 7 (N.Childress 3, Cook, Beasley, Breedlove, S.Childress), Cave Spring 3 (Jones, Mills, Anderson).
Blacksburg 58, Salem 43
SALEM (6-4)
Scales 9, Wynn 5, Logan 3, Green 12, Adkins 5, Smith 9.
BLACKSBURG (7-4)
Ferguson 4, Jones 10, Brawley 10, Mo Cheynet 8, Mc Cheynet 12, Brooks 14,
Salem;10;13;8;12;--;43
Blacksburg;10;13;16;19;--;58
3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Brooks, Jones), Salem 3 (Wynn, Adkins, Smith). JV: Salem won 37-15.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 63, Fort Chiswell 54
AUBURN (7-3)
Martin 33, Huffman 14, Terry 6, Lafon 6, Mundy 6, Rorrer 2.
FORT CHISWELL (5-7)
Roark 18, Brown 5, M.King 5, K.King 9, Jackson 12, Underwood 2, Patel 3.
Auburn;19;11;19;14;--:63
Fort Chiswell;6;14;15;20;--;54
3-point goals: Auburn 2 (Martin, Huffman), Fort Chiswell 9 (Roark 5, Brown, M.King, K.King, Patel). JV: Fort Chiswell won 26-23.
Galax 37, Grayson County 27
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-7)
S.Poe 4, K.Poe 4, Conklin 4, Cunningham 7, Bennett 4, Phipps 4.
GALAX (3-6)
S.Leonard 14 ,Hash 9,, Sturgill 3, Moraski 2, J.Leonard 7, King 2
Grayson County;4;6;5;12;—;27
Galax;9;7;5;16;—;37
3-point goals: Galax 2 ( Hash, Leonard) Grayson 1 (Cunningham). JV: Grayson County won.
George Wythe 64, Bland County 38
BLAND COUNTY
Sandlin 2, M.Tindall 4, C.Tindall 3, R. Dillow 6, Holston 5, C.Dillow 7, Sanders 5, Meadows 5, Galyon 1.
GEORGE WYTHE
Leonard 4, Cannoy 5, Berry 11, Scott 9, Tate 12, Faulkner 6, Patel 5, Malavolti 10, Wolfe 2.
Bland County;10;15;7;6;—;38
George Wythe;11;19;19;15;—;64
3-point goals: Bland County 3 (C.Tindall, Holston, C.Dillow), George Wythe 2 (Berry, Patel). JV: George Wythe won.
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg 43, Bassett 38
BASSETT (2-9)
Whitfield 4, Ratcliff 13, Witcher 3, Osgood 4, Pitzer 2, Manns 8.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-6)
Lowe 2, Kane 5, Akers 4, Wilburn 7, Williams 2, Hoover 10, Banks 11, Sherrman 2.
Bassett;10;9;7;12;—;38
Christiansburg;7;6;13;17;—;43
3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Manns), sChristiansburg 1 (Kane).
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 68, Franklin County 38
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-6)
Lee 7, Kasey 6, McGhee 6, Harvey 5, Clark 4, Mullins 4, Stockton 3, Holland 2, Fouts 1.
WILLIAM FLEMING (8-2)
Walker 16, Robertson 11, Mitchell 11, Higgs 11, English 7, Venable 3, Jones 2, Ward 2, Boston 2, Robertson 1.
Franklin County;4;7;7;20;—;38
William Fleming;18;19;18;13;—;68
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (Lee, Harvey), William Fleming 5 (Mitchell 3, Walker, Venable). JV: Franklin County won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 58, Salem 44
SALEM (3-5)
Bayne 10, Dallas 21, Greer 5, Green 5, Clemens 3.
BLACKSBURG (7-2)
Halsey 14, Campbell 3, Miller 6, Davis 4, Garza 3, Walters 20, Appea 4, Joyce 4.
Salem;8;16;10;10;—;44
Blacksburg;9;20;21;8;—;58
3-point goals: Salem 4 (Dallas, Greer, Green, Clemens), Blacksburg 3 (Halsey 2, Walters). JV: Blacksburg won.
Pulaski County 44, Hidden Valley 38
PULASKI COUNTY (6-3)
Gulley 8, Bourne 8, McDaniel 9, Horton 2, O’Neal 9, Nester 6, Underwood 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-10)
Dunnings 2, Johnson 14, Guerrerro 2, Whittaker 19.
Pulaski County;14;9;13;8;—;44
Hidden Valley;6;9;12;11;—;38
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 1 (Whittaker).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 67, Carroll County 50
CARROLL COUNTY (4-5)
Phillips 2, Smoot 17, Reitzel 16, Smoot 1, Cox 3, Montgomery 11
GLENVAR (9-2)
Alexander 9, Barber 20, Housh 5, Johnson 14, Bolling 6, Ford 5, Veverka 5, McMahon 1, Simmons 2
Carroll County;13;8;6;23;--;50
Glenvar;13;14;19;21;--;67
3-point goals: Carroll County 6 (Reitzel 4, Smoot 2), Glenvar 6 (Alexander 3, Johnson 2, Housh). JV: Glenvar won 54-27.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 66, Fort Chiswell 38
AUBURN (?-?)
Duncan 23, E.Millirons 20, Gill 10, Wilson 6, N.Millirons 3, Sparrer 2, Gordon 2,
FORT CHISWELL (10-2)
Norris 13, Watson 11, Gravely 5, Dunford 4, Vaught 3, Tomlinson 2.
Auburn;15;16;12;24;—;66
Fort Chiswell;17;6;7;8;—;38
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 4, E.Millirons 3), Fort Chiswell 3 (Norris 3). JV: Auburn won 55-34.
Galax 47, Grayson County 43
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-5)
Gillespie 10, Jones 9, Cassell 10, Cheeks 8, Shaffner 6.
GALAX (2-4)
Ashworth 11, Bagley 8, Jemison 8, Peterkin 7, Dillon 6, Cox 4, Mejia 3.
Grayson County;10;7;14;12;—;44
Galax;9;9;10;20;—;47
3-point goals: Grayson County 5 (Gillespie 2, Cheeks 2, Jones), Galax 3 (Dillon 2, Ashworth). JV: Galax won.
Note: Bagley hit two free throws to ice the game.
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 85, Carlisle 65
CARLISLE
Stewart 34, Davis 22, Cunningham 8, Tarpley 1.
NORTH CROSS
Trail 12, Carter 4, Andrew 14, Trott 13, Mendoza 17, Owen 14, Qin 2, Kappas 2, Brown 7.
Carlisle;14;20;9;22;—;65
North Cross;21;23;25;16;—;85
3-point goals: Carlisle 7 (Davis 4, Stewart 3), North Cross 8 (Trail 2, Andrew 2, Mendoza 2, Owen 2).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (6-3)
Phillips 9, Somers 9, Gutierrez 9, Nelson 7, Chou 20, Gay 4.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Murdock 12, S.Epps 2, W.Epps 4, Thomas 8, Liu 17, Colbert 6, Son 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian;9;7;12;30;—;58
Timberlake Christian;12;12;14;17;—;55
Note: RVC took first lead with under one minute to play.