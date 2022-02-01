Tuesday prep basketball boxes: Pulaski County boys top Blacksburg 48-46

BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 48, Blacksburg 46
PULASKI COUNTY (10-8, 5-5)
Gulley 18, Bourne 16, O'Neal 3, Nester 9, Sutherland 2.
BLACKSBURG (12-4, 5-3)
Halsey 7, Miller 5, Davis 11, Walter 12, Shealor 1, Trexell 8, Joyce 2.
Pulaski County;14;13;11;10;--;48
Blacksburg;18;10;7;11;--;46
3-point goals: Pulaski County (Gulley 3, Nester 3, Bourne 2), Blacksburg 7 (Davis 3, Trexell 2, Halsey, Miller.
Cave Spring 79, Salem 56
CAVE SPRING (17-1, 9-0)
Griffiths 4, Lilley 2, Dawyot 20, Bryant 3, Cooper 7, Jones 18, Tinsley 5, Saunders 18, Ihlenburg 2.
SALEM (6-10, 2-7)
Bayne 2, Dallas 23, Hill 6, Green 5, Clemens 2, Yerton 6, Moyer 8, Keffer 2, Benne 2
Cave Spring;23;25;18;11;--;79
Salem;10;13;15;18;--;56
3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Dawyot 2, Jones 2, Bryant, Cooper, Saunders), Salem 6 (Yerton 2, Moyer 2, Dallas 2).
Patrick Henry 77, Christiansburg 54
PATRICK HENRY (14-5, 8-2)
Faulkner 28, Calloway 8, Yarmah 10, Derey 9, F.Beasley 15, Saunders 3, Roberson 2, J.Beasley 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (8-12, 3-7)
Johnson-Buchannon 4, Taylor 5, Myrthil 7, Moles 17, Calloway 6, Purcell 4, Tuck 5, McCrea 6
Patrick Henry;15;26;21;15;--;77
Christiansburg;9;14;15;16;--;54
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 16 (Faulkner 6, Yarmah 3, Derey 3, Calloway 2, F.Beasley 2). Christiansburg (Moles 2, Tuck, Taylor). JV: Patrick Henry won 70-35.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 62, William Byrd 53
WILLIAM BYRD (6-11, 1-5)
Ruble 13, Childress 8, Richardson 9, Hendrick 9, Hairston 2, Divers 12.
NORTHSIDE (16-2, 6-1)
Journiette 16, Cole 10, Hardy 5, Abshire 9, Harvey 4, Webb 14, J.Smith 4.
William Byrd;7;16;18;12;--;53
Northside;13;15;13;21;--;62
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Ruble, Childress, Richardson), Northside 6 (Journiette, Cole, Hardy, Abshire, Harvey, Webb).
Note: Journiette had 9 rebounds on Senior Night. Cameron Abshire had a fourth-quarter 3-pointer as Northside finished on 21-12 run. JV: Northside won 62-31.
William Fleming 56, Staunton River 25
STAUNTON RIVER (0-18, 0-7)
Overstreet 9, Steele 5, Eggleston 3, Childress 3, Chewning 3, Burns 2.
WILLIAM FLEMING (14-3, 6-1)
Robertson 17, Mitchell 9, Higgs 9, Walker 7, English 6, Robertson 3, Wilson 2, Ward 2, Boston 1.
Staunton River;8;9;5;3;--;25
William Fleming;11;16;15;14;--;56
3-point goals: Staunton River 4 (Overstreet 2, Steele, Chewning), William Fleming 3 (English, Walker, Robertson). JV: William Fleming won.
Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 55
LORD BOTETOURT (13-5, 5-2)
Bramblett 17, Meade 12, Bannwart 10, Crawford 10, Harrison 9, Tilley 7, Toliver 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-12, 3-5)
Clark 15, Foutz 14, Hering 8, Harvey 6, McGhee 4, N.Holland 3, Mullins 3, Wright 2.
Lord Botetourt;18;21;14;14;-;67
Franklin County;12;9;14;20;-;55
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 10 (Bramblett 2, Bannwart 2, Crawford 2, Meade 2, Harrison, Tilley), Franklin County 8 (Foutz 2, Harvey 2, Hering 2, Clark, N.Holland). JV: Franklin County won 51-38.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 69, Giles 33
AUBURN (11-6, 8-0)
E.Millirons 25, Duncan 10, N.Millirons 9, Gill 8, Wilson 4, Tickle 4, Warren 3, Sparrer 2, Gordon 2, Sutphin 2.
GILES (6-10, 2-6)
Myers 13, Dunford 11, Williams 3, Simmons 2, Pennington 2, Parks 2.
Auburn;24;20;19;6;--;69
Giles;7;11;6;9--;33
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (E.Millirons 4, Duncan 2, Warren), Giles 3 (Myers, Dunford, Williams), JV: Auburn won 55-45.
Grayson County 64, Bland County 42
BLAND COUNTY (8-10, 3-6)
Johnson 7, James 9, Boone 9, Smith 2, Nolley 2, Thompson 5, Boone 8.
GRAYSON COUNTY (8-6, 4-3)
Gillespie 17, Cassell 15, Cheeks 3, Jones 4, Shaffner 12, Dowell 10, Sindler 3.
Bland County;4;6;19;13;--;42
Grayson County;18;25;16;5;--;64
3-point goals: Bland County 4 (Boone 2, James, Thompson, Boone), Grayson County 5 (Cassell 3, Gillespie, Cheeks ). JV: Grayson County won 43-42.
Note: Gillespie had 7 assists.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington 57, Craig County 55, 2 OT
COVINGTON
Williams 4, Dressler 19, Howard 10, Turner 13, Cook 4, Weinger 7.
CRAIG COUNTY (6-6, 4-3)
Lucas 21, Moore 2, M.Huffman 3, Peters 7, Crawford 7, Fisher 15.
Covington;10;13;14;11;2;7;--;57
Craig County;18;8;13;9;2;5;--;55
3 point goals Covington 6 (Dressler 5, Turner), Craig County 2 (M.Huffman, Peters). JV: Craig County won.
VIC DIVISION 2
Roanoke Catholic 55, New Covenant 19
NEW COVENANT (7-9, 1-3)
Kitrell 2, Bowman 4, Gorman 1, Libby 3, Foster 5, Powell 4.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9-10, 4-1)
Merchant 13, Johnson 3, Adams 8, Beck 2, Burns 3, Banks 19, Estrada 7.
New Covenant;7;6;2;4;--;19
Roanoke Catholic;15;22;13;5;--;55
3-point goals: New Covenant 2 (Libby, Foster), Roanoke Catholic 4 (Merchant 2, Johnson, Banks).
NONCONFERENCE
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 45
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (4-13)
Murdock 29, Epps 2, Clark 3, Colbert 11.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-7)
Phillips 8, Somers 1, Gutierrez 8, Nelson 13, Chou 19.
Timberlake Christian;12;5;16;12;--;45
Roanoke Valley Christian;12;9;13;15;--;49
3-point goals: Timberlake Christian 4 (Murdock 2, Clark, Colbert), Roanoke Valley Christian.
Westover Christian 62, North Cross 60
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (12-4)
Van Eimo 7, Salmon 9, Burton 9, Bortz 3, Hughes 2, Lewis 32.
NORTH CROSS (8-4)
Trail 5, Andrew 17, Trott 18, Mendoza 2, Owen 15, McCoy 3.
Westover Christian;17;17;13;15;--;62
North Cross;18;20;18;4;--;60
3-point goals: Westover Christian 5 (Salmon 3, Van Elmo, Burton), North Cross 8 (Owen 5, Trail, Andrew, McCoy).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 67, Blacksburg 52
BLACKSBURG (10-8, 5-3)
Mathena 5, Jones 8, Brawley 5, Ferguson 17, Morgan Cheynet 7, McKenzie Cheynet 8, Anderson 2.
PULASKI COUNTY (15-3, 9-0)
Fleenor 18, Russell 4, Huff 15, Lawson 5, T.Vest 3, Secrist 19, M.Vest 3.
Blacksburg;7;11;13;21;--;52
Pulaski County;15;21;17;14;--;67
3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, Jones), Pulaski County 6 (Huff 3, Secrist 3).
JV: Pulaski County won 43-32.
Patrick Henry 57, Christiansburg 18
CHRISTIANSBURG (4-12, 1-8)
Williams 2, Hoover 12, Harris 4.
PATRICK HENRY (16-2, 8-2)
Cook 22, Baker 4, Beasley 4, Whorley 2, Penn 5, Nichols 2, N.Childress 3, Breedlove 3, S.Childress 10, Merchant 2.
Christiansburg;6;10;0;2;--;18
Patrick Henry;18;16;13;10;--57
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (S.Childress 2, Cook, N.Childress, Breedlove). JV: Patrick Henry won 66-17.
Salem 69, Cave Spring 49
CAVE SPRING (8-10, 3-6)
Holland 4, Cavicchio 2, Jones 11, Carroll 9, Hibbs 13, Mills 2, Anderson 6, Cox 2.
SALEM (12-5, 5-3)
Scales 13, Wynn 3, B.Smith 6, Logan 2, Green 20, Bayne 16, M.Smith 9.
Cave Spring;13;15;7;14;--;49
Salem;22;21;10;16;--;69
3-point goals: Salem 7 (M.Smith 3, Bayne 2, Scales), Cave Spring 6 (Hibbs 3, Carroll 3). JV: Salem won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 64, William Fleming 40
WILLIAM FLEMING (6-9, 2-4)
Webb 7, Hankins 4, Morris 5, Battle 8, Priest 5, Dolue 11.
STAUNTON RIVER (17-0, 7-0)
J.Levine 21, C.Levine 18, Jones 6, Hamren 14, Creasey 2, Farr 3.
William Fleming;16;7;9;8;--;40
Staunton River;20;25;10;9;--;64
3-point goals: William Fleming 1 (Priest), Staunton River 6 (C.Levine 4, J.Levine, Hamren).
Lord Botetourt 55, Franklin County 43
FRANKLIN CO (4-10, 1-4)
L.Board 6, K.Board 13, Hypes 2, Caron 6, Copeland 16.
LORD BOTETOURT(15-3)
Anderson 11, Spangler 22, Orange 4, Alfano 3, Morgan 4, Griffin 1, Huffard 10
Franklin Co;11;10;7;15;—;43
Lord Botetourt;19;9;8;19;—;55
3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (L.Board, K.Board, Copeland), Lord Botetourt 4 (Spangler 2, Orange, Anderson). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
Note: Gracie Huffard had 12 rebounds.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 67, James River 31
JAMES RIVER (6-8, 1-4)
Kessler 6, Brown 2, Liming 15, Hester 4, Canada 2, Francis 2.
RADFORD (7-5, 2-3)
Phillips 6, Dean 6, Conner 14, Carrow 5, Newcome 6, Hanah Whitt 5, Haley Whitt 10, L.Cline 10, H.Cline 1, Walters 2, Fender 2.
James River;4;7;11;9;--;31
Radford;23;23;14;7;--;67
3-point goals: James River 3 (Kessler 2, Hester), Radford 10 (Conner 4, Haley Whitt 2, Carrow, Hanah Whitt).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 56, Narrows 18
NARROWS (8-4, 4-2)
Helvey 7, Lawrence 1, Robertson 4, Spencer 3, Bishop 2, Cook 1
PARRY McCLUER (14-1, 6-0)
A.Grow 2, K.Grow 2, Lewis 2, M.Henson 6, A.Claytor 22, Hamilton 3, G.Henson 6, K.Claytor 13.
Narrows;5;8;4;1;--;18
Parry McCluer;19;16;19;2;--;56
3-point goals: Narrows 1 (Helvey), Parry McCluer 1 (K.Claytor). JV: Narrows won 19-17.
Eastern Montgomery 48, Bath County 5
BATH COUNTY (0-16, 0-6)
Armstrong 2, Jenkins 3.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-6, 8-1)
Boone 10, Underwood 7, Shelor 6, Bower 6, Holloway 3, Bahnken 5, Gadd 2, Felty 2, Bruce 7.
Bath County;2;3;0;0;--;5
Eastern Montgomery;15;19;11;3;--;48
3-point goals: none.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 76, Giles 39
AUBURN (9-5, 7-0)
Lafon 18, Huffman 17, Martin 29, Terry 6, Rorrer 2, Mundy 4.
GILES (2-12, 1-6)
Simmons 7, Reed 15, Gusler 2, Young 2, Harvey 3, Blankenship 8, Merrix 2.
Auburn;28;14;21;13;--;76
Giles;11;10;12;6;--;39
3-point goals: Auburn 2 (Lafon, Martin), Giles 5 (Reed 2, Simmons, Harvey, Blankenship). JV: Auburn won 37-36.
Galax 37, Fort Chiswell 34
FORT CHISWELL (9-9, 5-3)
King 5, Robinson 3, Roark 4, Jackson 7, Underwood 9, Patel 6.
GALAX (5-8, 3-5)
S.Leonard 9, Hash 4, Sturgill 9, J.Leonard 2, King 12, Edwards 1.
Fort Chiswell;3;8;5;18;--;34
Galax;9;10;8;12;--;37
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (King, Robinson, Roark, Patel), Galax 1 (King). JV: Fort Chiswell won.
Bland County 45, Grayson County 31
BLAND COUNTY (7-9, 4-4)
Sandlin 2, M.Tindall 16, Dillow 2, Holston 8, Hall 6, Sanders 2, Meadows 6, Morehead 3
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-13, 1-7)
S.Pope 3, K.Pope 10, Halsey 2, Conklin 3, Bennett 8, Phipps 3, Clontz 2
Bland County;10;10;7;18;--;45
Grayson County;8;7;10;6;--;31
3-goals: Bland County 4 (Holston 2, Hall, Morehead), Grayson County 2 (K.Pope, Bennett).
JV: Bland County won 31-30.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 53, Tunstall 18
PATRICK COUNTY (10-4, 6-2)
Penn 13, Hazard 9, Harris 7, Mitchell 5, Quesinberry 5, Brown 4, Cobbler 4, Epperson 2, Wimbush 2, Moore 2
TUNSTALL
Elliott 10, Thomas 4, Tarpley 2, Ellis 1, Towler 1.
Patrick County;19,12,16,6;--;53
Tunstall;0,8,4,6;--;18
3-pont goals: Patrick County 6 (Penn 3, Mitchell, Quesinberry, Hazard), Tunstall 2 (Elliott 2). JV: Patrick County won 47-0.
Note: Brown had 10 rebounds.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 69, Brookville 39
LIBERTY (9-7, 6-4)
Sigei 17, Adams 16, Whorley 7, Gonzalez 2, St. John 17, Gordon 2, Brown 8.
BROOKVILLE
Dobyns 14, Reynoso 7, Bonds 2, Stinnett 10, Yancey 2, Pennington 4.
Liberty;14;20;17;18;--69
Brookville;11;11;8;9;--39
3-point goals: Liberty 7 (Sigei 3, St. John 3, Whorley), Brookville 4 (Dobyns 4).