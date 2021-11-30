 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday prep basketball roundup: Fleming boys open with win over Roanoke Catholic
0 comments

Tuesday prep basketball roundup: Fleming boys open with win over Roanoke Catholic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

Elijah Mitchell scored 17 points and Zaquan Robertson added 15 as William Fleming put four players in double figures in a 65-48 season-opening boys basketball victory at Roanoke Catholic.

Jaron Walker added 12 for Fleming, while Louis English scored 11.

Jacob Estrada hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Catholic. Jalen Merchant added 11.

William Fleming 65, Roanoke Catholic 48

WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)

Mitchell 17, Robertson 15, Walker 12, English 11, Walton 8, Higgs 2.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-1)

Estrada 17, Merchant 11, Adams 8, Banks 8, Collins 3, Burns 1.

William Fleming;17;16;14;18;--;65

Roanoke Catholic;11;15;3;19;--;48

3-point goals: William Fleming 4 (Mitchell 2, English, Walton), Roanoke Catholic 8 (Estrada 4, Merchant 3, Collins).

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Cave Spring 65, William Byrd 51

CAVE SPRING (1-0)

Griffiths 4, Lilley 11, Dawyot 20, Bryant 3, Cooper 3, Jones 14, Saunders 10.

WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)

Ruble 16, Marvin 5, Childress 6, Richardson 5, Hendrick 3, Hairston 4, Board 8, Divers 4.

Cave Spring;16;16;10;23;--;65

William Byrd;10;2;17;22;--;51

3-point goals: Cave Spring William Byrd 11 (Ruble 4, Childress 2, Board 2, Richardson, Hendrick). JV: Cave Spring won.

Salem 76, Liberty 38

LIBERTY (0-1)

Mines 4, Sigei 2, Hurt 2, Holden 6, Brown 9, Crider 17.

SALEM (1-0)

Bayne 13, Dallas 30, Green 11, Davidson 7, Hill 15, Clemens 2, Yerton 2, Wilkes 2.

Liberty;17;9;8;4;--;38

Salem;15;18;18;25;--;76

3-point goals: Salem 11 (Dallas 4, Hill 3, Green 2, Bayne, Davidson), Liberty 1 (Brown 1). JV: Salem won.

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48

PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)

Gulley 15, Bourne 22, McDaniel 5, Horton 2, O'Neal 2, Nester 15, Sutherland 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (0-1)

Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 5, Reitzel 14, Campbell 2, Brayden Smoot 2, Cox 19.

Pulaski County;15;21;11;16;--;63

Carroll County;6;15;9;18;--;48

3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Gulley 2, Bourne 2, McDaniel, Nester), Carroll County 3 (Bryce Smoot, Reitzel, Cox).

Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46

FORT DEFIANCE (0-1)

Simmons 2, Garber 6, Veney 23, Liskey 3, Gutshall 12.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-0)

Mays 4, Higgins 6, A.Poindexter 1, Owens 9, I.Poindexter 9, Lambert 8, Sikara 14, Mulitato 2.

Fort Defiance;8;18;13;7;--;46

Rockbridge County;13;17;10;13;--;53

3-point goals: Fort Defiance 2 (Veney, Liskey).

Bland County 65, Rural Retreat 42

BLAND COUNTY (1-0)

Walters 15, Johnson 3, James 11, Boone 17, Nolley 4, Thompson 11, Chewning 4.

RURAL RETREAT (1-1)

Alford 2, Smith 9, Hight 13, Musser 6, Smelser 8, Crockett 4.

Bland County;13;19;17;16;--;65

Rural Retreat;8;13;11;10;--;42

3-point goals: Bland County 7 (James 3, Boone 2, Nolley, Thompson), Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Musser).

Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43

CHILHOWIE (0-1)

Martin 11, Nash 8, Blevins 8, Hall 7, Sturgill 4, Booth 3, Sauls 2.

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)

Gillespie 22, Cassell 19, Shaffner 9, Cheeks 6, Jones 4, Dowell 4, Goad 3, Sindler 2

Chilhowie;14;4;13;12;—;43

Grayson County;27;17;13;12–;69

3-Point Goals: Chilhowie 2 (Nash, Booth), Grayson County 4 (Cassell 3, Cheeks). JV: Chilhowie won.

RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (0-1)

L.Nice 26, I.Nice 7, Rodgers 10, Walters 2, Elijah 2.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-0)

Phillips 6, Somers 8, Gutierrez 5, Nelson 6, Chou 26, Gay 2.

Ridgeview Christian;5;12;10;20;--;47

Roanoke Valley Christian;12;17;10;14;--;53

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50

PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)

Huff 18, Secrist 17, Lawson 16, Keefer 12, Fleenor 6, Russell 3, Vest 2, Cregger 1.

ABINGDON (0-1)

Green 6, O'Quinn 5, Waters 4, Jennings 6, Seymore 9, Williams 20.

Pulaski County;26;20;11;18;--;75

Abingdon;12;11;13;14;--;50

3-point goals: Pulaski County 9 (Huff 4, Lawson 4, Secrist), Abingdon 7 (Williams 4, Green 2, Seymore). JV: Pulaski County won 48-19.

William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28

WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)

Priest 18, Dolue 16, Hankins 12, Patterson 8, Webb 5, Morris 4, Manning 4, Battle 2, Jones 1.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-1)

Hemphill 8, O’Herron 8, Drapac 7, Nance 3, Holmgren 2.

William Fleming;17;19;19;15;--;70

Roanoke Catholic ;8;8;8;4;--;28

3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (Hankins 2), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 1, Drapac 2).

Note: Grace Dolue 10 rebounds, Deasia Priest 10 assists.

Lord Botetourt 43, Blacksburg 31

LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)

Anderson 2, Spangler 12, Orange 9, Alfano 3, Morgan 5, Wisemann 3, Griffin 2, Huffard 7.

BLACKSBURG (0-1)

Brooks 8, Mann 3, Mathena 6, Jones 5, Brawley 6, Ferguson 3.

Lord Botetourt;8;11;13;11;--;43

Blacksburg;4;8;10;9;--;31

3-point goals: Blacksburg 4 (Brooks 2, Jones, Ferguson), Lord Botetourt 2 (Orange, Alfano). JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-18.

Cave Spring 54, William Byrd 51

CAVE SPRING (1-0)

Cavicchio 2, Jones 6, Robertson 2, Smith 12, Carroll 11, Mills 4, Anderson 13, Cox 4.

WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)

Chrisley 18, Helton 8, Martin 2, Walls 4, McCaskill 9, M Rosser 4, Fuchs 6.

Cave Spring;9;16;16;13;--;54

William Byrd;9;12;8;22;--;51

3-point goals: CS 4 (Smith 2, Carroll 2), Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, Helton 1, McCaskill 1). JV: Cave Spring won in double OT.

Bassett 47, James River 44

BASSETT (1-0)

Mays 20, Manns 16, Ratcliff 7, Whitfield 4.

JAMES RIVER (0-1)

Harless 8, Mer. Brogan 1, McCullough 10, Liming 11, Canada 14.

Bassett;9;12;12;14;--;47

James River;13;8;10;13;--;44

3-point goals: Bassett 5 (Mays 4, Manns 1). JV: Bassett won 31-20.

Note: Liming, McCullough 12 rebounds.

North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (0-3)

Crumpton 11, White 6, Evans 11, Hodges 2, Motley 3.

NORTH CROSS (2-0)

Garrison 7, Cook 1, Teter 13, Daniels 2, Schaefer 12, Hash 4, Brown 2.

Westover Christian;12;6;6;9;--;33

North Cross;17;5;9;10;--;41

3-point goals: Westover 3 (Crumpton 2, Motley) North Cross 3 (Teter 3).

Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)

Angelina Jones 27, Mioduszewski 11, Alessandra Jones 7, Burnett 7.

RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (0-1)

Corbin 15, McClure 10, Glover 9, Woody 6, Walters 5.

Roanoke Valley Christian;9;13;13;17–;52

Ridgeview Christian;11;12;10;12;—;45

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (An. Jones, Al. Jones, Burnett), Ridgeview 5 (Corbin 2, McClure 2, Glover).

Note: Mioduszewski 15 rebounds.

Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24

CHILHOWIE (1-0)

Lane 9, Sheets 4, Goodwin 7, Barr 20.

GRAYSON COUNTY (0-1)

S Pope 10, Halsey 2, Conklin 2, Wilson 4, Bennett 4, Phipps 2.

Chilhowie;10;16;6;8;--;40

Grayson County;3;6;3;12;--;24

3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Lane 1). JV: Grayson County won 31-9.

Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34

FORT CHISWELL (1-0)

Brown 5, Roark 13, Jackson 4, King 8, Adams 2, Underwood 3, Patel 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)

Underwood 11, Shelor 2, Holloway 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 6, Bruce 9.

Fort Chiswell;5;9;13;10;--;37

EastMont;9;9;6;10;--;34

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell (Roark 3, Brown, Jackson, Underwood) EastMont 1 (Bruce).

Galax 65, Northwood 12

GALAX (1-0)

S.Leonard 13 , Hash 5, J.Leonard 11, King 5, E.Edwards 5, Sturgill 10, P.Edwards 8, Miller 8.

NORTHWOOD (0-1)

Kimberlin 2, Debusk 3, Turley, 2, Blackburn 4, Hayden 1.

Galax;19;22;14;10;--;65

Northwood;6;6;0;0;--;12

3-point goals: Galax 5, (J. Leonard 3, E.Edwards, Hash).

JV: Galax won

Alleghany 81, Bath County 15

BATH COUNTY (0-1)

Tingler 6, Legg 4, Cauley 3, Hazelwood 2.

ALLEGHANY (1-0)

Nicely 23, Keene 18, Cash 14, Fridley 14, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Hayslett 3.

Bath County;2;4;2;7;--;15

Alleghany;29;20;20;12;--;81

3-point goals: Alleghany 2 (Keene 2).

Parry McCluer 49, Amherst County 27

PARRY McCLUER (1-0)

K.Grow 2, Mohler 2, A.Claytor 12, Roberts 4, Emore 1, G. Henson 10, K.Claytor 13, Taylor 3.

AMHERST COUNTY (0-1)

West 2, Lloyd 3, Padgett 11, Hooper 6, Massie 2, Hamilton 3.

Parry McCluer;7;16;18;8;--;49

Amherst County;4;5;7;11;--;27

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 1 (Mohler 5), Amherst 3 (Hooper 2, Padgett). JV: Amherst County won 23-13.

Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 39

BLAND COUNTY (0-1)

M.Tindall 10, C.Tindall 2, R.Dillow 14, C.Dillow 6, Hall 1, Sanders 7.

RURAL RETREAT (1-0)

M.Fiscus 14, A.Fiscus 12, Cox 6, Williams 2, B.Moore 13, T.Moore 4.

Bland County;16;14;7;2;--;39

Rural Retreat;22;11;10;8;--;51

Note: B.Moore 11 rebounds.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert