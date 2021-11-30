Tuesday prep basketball roundup: Fleming boys open with win over Roanoke Catholic

Elijah Mitchell scored 17 points and Zaquan Robertson added 15 as William Fleming put four players in double figures in a 65-48 season-opening boys basketball victory at Roanoke Catholic.
Jaron Walker added 12 for Fleming, while Louis English scored 11.
Jacob Estrada hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Catholic. Jalen Merchant added 11.
William Fleming 65, Roanoke Catholic 48
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)
Mitchell 17, Robertson 15, Walker 12, English 11, Walton 8, Higgs 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-1)
Estrada 17, Merchant 11, Adams 8, Banks 8, Collins 3, Burns 1.
William Fleming;17;16;14;18;--;65
Roanoke Catholic;11;15;3;19;--;48
3-point goals: William Fleming 4 (Mitchell 2, English, Walton), Roanoke Catholic 8 (Estrada 4, Merchant 3, Collins).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 65, William Byrd 51
CAVE SPRING (1-0)
Griffiths 4, Lilley 11, Dawyot 20, Bryant 3, Cooper 3, Jones 14, Saunders 10.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Ruble 16, Marvin 5, Childress 6, Richardson 5, Hendrick 3, Hairston 4, Board 8, Divers 4.
Cave Spring;16;16;10;23;--;65
William Byrd;10;2;17;22;--;51
3-point goals: Cave Spring William Byrd 11 (Ruble 4, Childress 2, Board 2, Richardson, Hendrick). JV: Cave Spring won.
Salem 76, Liberty 38
LIBERTY (0-1)
Mines 4, Sigei 2, Hurt 2, Holden 6, Brown 9, Crider 17.
SALEM (1-0)
Bayne 13, Dallas 30, Green 11, Davidson 7, Hill 15, Clemens 2, Yerton 2, Wilkes 2.
Liberty;17;9;8;4;--;38
Salem;15;18;18;25;--;76
3-point goals: Salem 11 (Dallas 4, Hill 3, Green 2, Bayne, Davidson), Liberty 1 (Brown 1). JV: Salem won.
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 48
PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)
Gulley 15, Bourne 22, McDaniel 5, Horton 2, O'Neal 2, Nester 15, Sutherland 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (0-1)
Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 5, Reitzel 14, Campbell 2, Brayden Smoot 2, Cox 19.
Pulaski County;15;21;11;16;--;63
Carroll County;6;15;9;18;--;48
3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (Gulley 2, Bourne 2, McDaniel, Nester), Carroll County 3 (Bryce Smoot, Reitzel, Cox).
Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46
FORT DEFIANCE (0-1)
Simmons 2, Garber 6, Veney 23, Liskey 3, Gutshall 12.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-0)
Mays 4, Higgins 6, A.Poindexter 1, Owens 9, I.Poindexter 9, Lambert 8, Sikara 14, Mulitato 2.
Fort Defiance;8;18;13;7;--;46
Rockbridge County;13;17;10;13;--;53
3-point goals: Fort Defiance 2 (Veney, Liskey).
Bland County 65, Rural Retreat 42
BLAND COUNTY (1-0)
Walters 15, Johnson 3, James 11, Boone 17, Nolley 4, Thompson 11, Chewning 4.
RURAL RETREAT (1-1)
Alford 2, Smith 9, Hight 13, Musser 6, Smelser 8, Crockett 4.
Bland County;13;19;17;16;--;65
Rural Retreat;8;13;11;10;--;42
3-point goals: Bland County 7 (James 3, Boone 2, Nolley, Thompson), Rural Retreat 4 (Smith 2, Hight, Musser).
Grayson County 69, Chilhowie 43
CHILHOWIE (0-1)
Martin 11, Nash 8, Blevins 8, Hall 7, Sturgill 4, Booth 3, Sauls 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)
Gillespie 22, Cassell 19, Shaffner 9, Cheeks 6, Jones 4, Dowell 4, Goad 3, Sindler 2
Chilhowie;14;4;13;12;—;43
Grayson County;27;17;13;12–;69
3-Point Goals: Chilhowie 2 (Nash, Booth), Grayson County 4 (Cassell 3, Cheeks). JV: Chilhowie won.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (0-1)
L.Nice 26, I.Nice 7, Rodgers 10, Walters 2, Elijah 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Phillips 6, Somers 8, Gutierrez 5, Nelson 6, Chou 26, Gay 2.
Ridgeview Christian;5;12;10;20;--;47
Roanoke Valley Christian;12;17;10;14;--;53
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Pulaski County 75, Abingdon 50
PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)
Huff 18, Secrist 17, Lawson 16, Keefer 12, Fleenor 6, Russell 3, Vest 2, Cregger 1.
ABINGDON (0-1)
Green 6, O'Quinn 5, Waters 4, Jennings 6, Seymore 9, Williams 20.
Pulaski County;26;20;11;18;--;75
Abingdon;12;11;13;14;--;50
3-point goals: Pulaski County 9 (Huff 4, Lawson 4, Secrist), Abingdon 7 (Williams 4, Green 2, Seymore). JV: Pulaski County won 48-19.
William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 28
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)
Priest 18, Dolue 16, Hankins 12, Patterson 8, Webb 5, Morris 4, Manning 4, Battle 2, Jones 1.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (0-1)
Hemphill 8, O’Herron 8, Drapac 7, Nance 3, Holmgren 2.
William Fleming;17;19;19;15;--;70
Roanoke Catholic ;8;8;8;4;--;28
3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (Hankins 2), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 1, Drapac 2).
Note: Grace Dolue 10 rebounds, Deasia Priest 10 assists.
Lord Botetourt 43, Blacksburg 31
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Anderson 2, Spangler 12, Orange 9, Alfano 3, Morgan 5, Wisemann 3, Griffin 2, Huffard 7.
BLACKSBURG (0-1)
Brooks 8, Mann 3, Mathena 6, Jones 5, Brawley 6, Ferguson 3.
Lord Botetourt;8;11;13;11;--;43
Blacksburg;4;8;10;9;--;31
3-point goals: Blacksburg 4 (Brooks 2, Jones, Ferguson), Lord Botetourt 2 (Orange, Alfano). JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-18.
Cave Spring 54, William Byrd 51
CAVE SPRING (1-0)
Cavicchio 2, Jones 6, Robertson 2, Smith 12, Carroll 11, Mills 4, Anderson 13, Cox 4.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-1)
Chrisley 18, Helton 8, Martin 2, Walls 4, McCaskill 9, M Rosser 4, Fuchs 6.
Cave Spring;9;16;16;13;--;54
William Byrd;9;12;8;22;--;51
3-point goals: CS 4 (Smith 2, Carroll 2), Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, Helton 1, McCaskill 1). JV: Cave Spring won in double OT.
Bassett 47, James River 44
BASSETT (1-0)
Mays 20, Manns 16, Ratcliff 7, Whitfield 4.
JAMES RIVER (0-1)
Harless 8, Mer. Brogan 1, McCullough 10, Liming 11, Canada 14.
Bassett;9;12;12;14;--;47
James River;13;8;10;13;--;44
3-point goals: Bassett 5 (Mays 4, Manns 1). JV: Bassett won 31-20.
Note: Liming, McCullough 12 rebounds.
North Cross 41, Westover Christian 33
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Crumpton 11, White 6, Evans 11, Hodges 2, Motley 3.
NORTH CROSS (2-0)
Garrison 7, Cook 1, Teter 13, Daniels 2, Schaefer 12, Hash 4, Brown 2.
Westover Christian;12;6;6;9;--;33
North Cross;17;5;9;10;--;41
3-point goals: Westover 3 (Crumpton 2, Motley) North Cross 3 (Teter 3).
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Ridgeview Christian 45
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Angelina Jones 27, Mioduszewski 11, Alessandra Jones 7, Burnett 7.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Corbin 15, McClure 10, Glover 9, Woody 6, Walters 5.
Roanoke Valley Christian;9;13;13;17–;52
Ridgeview Christian;11;12;10;12;—;45
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (An. Jones, Al. Jones, Burnett), Ridgeview 5 (Corbin 2, McClure 2, Glover).
Note: Mioduszewski 15 rebounds.
Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 24
CHILHOWIE (1-0)
Lane 9, Sheets 4, Goodwin 7, Barr 20.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-1)
S Pope 10, Halsey 2, Conklin 2, Wilson 4, Bennett 4, Phipps 2.
Chilhowie;10;16;6;8;--;40
Grayson County;3;6;3;12;--;24
3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Lane 1). JV: Grayson County won 31-9.
Fort Chiswell 37, Eastern Montgomery 34
FORT CHISWELL (1-0)
Brown 5, Roark 13, Jackson 4, King 8, Adams 2, Underwood 3, Patel 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)
Underwood 11, Shelor 2, Holloway 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 6, Bruce 9.
Fort Chiswell;5;9;13;10;--;37
EastMont;9;9;6;10;--;34
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell (Roark 3, Brown, Jackson, Underwood) EastMont 1 (Bruce).
Galax 65, Northwood 12
GALAX (1-0)
S.Leonard 13 , Hash 5, J.Leonard 11, King 5, E.Edwards 5, Sturgill 10, P.Edwards 8, Miller 8.
NORTHWOOD (0-1)
Kimberlin 2, Debusk 3, Turley, 2, Blackburn 4, Hayden 1.
Galax;19;22;14;10;--;65
Northwood;6;6;0;0;--;12
3-point goals: Galax 5, (J. Leonard 3, E.Edwards, Hash).
JV: Galax won
Alleghany 81, Bath County 15
BATH COUNTY (0-1)
Tingler 6, Legg 4, Cauley 3, Hazelwood 2.
ALLEGHANY (1-0)
Nicely 23, Keene 18, Cash 14, Fridley 14, Phillips 5, Harden 4, Hayslett 3.
Bath County;2;4;2;7;--;15
Alleghany;29;20;20;12;--;81
3-point goals: Alleghany 2 (Keene 2).
Parry McCluer 49, Amherst County 27
PARRY McCLUER (1-0)
K.Grow 2, Mohler 2, A.Claytor 12, Roberts 4, Emore 1, G. Henson 10, K.Claytor 13, Taylor 3.
AMHERST COUNTY (0-1)
West 2, Lloyd 3, Padgett 11, Hooper 6, Massie 2, Hamilton 3.
Parry McCluer;7;16;18;8;--;49
Amherst County;4;5;7;11;--;27
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 1 (Mohler 5), Amherst 3 (Hooper 2, Padgett). JV: Amherst County won 23-13.
Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 39
BLAND COUNTY (0-1)
M.Tindall 10, C.Tindall 2, R.Dillow 14, C.Dillow 6, Hall 1, Sanders 7.
RURAL RETREAT (1-0)
M.Fiscus 14, A.Fiscus 12, Cox 6, Williams 2, B.Moore 13, T.Moore 4.
Bland County;16;14;7;2;--;39
Rural Retreat;22;11;10;8;--;51
Note: B.Moore 11 rebounds.