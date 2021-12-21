Tuesday prep basketball roundup: Fleming boys win in 2 OTs; Carroll girls advance in Tennessee; Marion girl hits 8 3-pointers

LYNCHBURG -- Jaron Walker hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds to play Tuesday night, lifting William Fleming to a 62-59 double-overtime boys basketball victory at Heritage.

Elijah Mitchell led Fleming with 28 points and had the assist to Walker for the game-winning shot.

Louis English added 17 points for Fleming (6-2), which trailed by 13 points in the third quarter.

Fleming is idle until next week when the Colonels play Independence at Cave Spring High School.

WILLIAM FLEMING (6-2)

Wilson 2, English 17, Walker 7, Robertson 6, Mitchell 28, Higgs 2.

HERITAGE (3-5)

Brown 8, Williams 10, Ferguson 15, McMillan 2, Banks 3, Washington 7, Jones 4, Freeman 8, Anderson 2.

William Fleming;12;10;20;7;6;7;—;62

Heritage;18;14;6;11;6;4;—;59

3-point goals: William Fleming 5 (Mitchell 2, English 2, Walker), Heritage 8 (Brown 2, Williams 2, Ferguson 2, Banks, Washington).

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 72, Christiansburg 47

CHRISTIANSBURG (4-3)

Purcell 6, Myrthil 2, Moles 6, Evans 6, Gandee 1, Tuck 4, Calloway 2, Johnson-Buchannon 5, Alderman 3, McCrea 4, Taylor 8.

CAVE SPRING (7-1)

Lilley 10, Dawyot 15, Cooper 5, Jones 12, Tinsley 10, Monsour 3, Saunders 13, Ihlenburg 4.

Christiansburg;9;18;9;11;--;47

Cave Spring;17;20;20;15;--;72

3-point goals: Christiansburg 9 (Purcell 2, Moles 2, Evans 2, Taylor 2, Alderman), Cave Spring 8 (Dawyot 3, Lilley, Jones, Tinsley, Monsour, Saunders).

Salem 57, Hidden Valley 50

HIDDEN VALLEY (1-9)

Dunnings 19, Strong 2, Johnson 13, Whittaker 6, T.Smith 2, P.Smith 8.

SALEM (2-3)

Bayne 2, Dallas 23, Greer 6, Green 8, Yerton 2, Moyer 4, Clemens 3, Coe 9.

Hidden Valley;13;18;15;4;--;50

Salem;17;13;10;17;--;57

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 8 (Dunnings 4, Johnson 2, Whittaker, P.Smith), Salem 2 (Dallas, Clemens). JV: Hidden Valley won.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 62, Eastern Montgomery 14

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-7)

Sampson 2, L.Elkins 4, Mendoza 3, X.Brown 5.

PARRY McCLUER (4-1)

Mitchell 4, Cook 2, Catlett 6, Schley 2, Snider 13, Hamilton 25, Perry 6, Griffin 2, Secrist 2.

Parry McCluer;23;14;12;13;--;62

Eastern Montgomery;6;5;0;3;--;14

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Catlett 2), Eastern Montgomery (Mendoza).

NOTE: Spencer Hamilton 8 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Narrows 80, Highland 26

NARROWS (5-2)

Blankenship 5, Johnston 19, Perdue 9, McGlothlin 8, L Smith 13, Pruett 10, Middleton 10, Johnson 1, C Smith 5.

HIGHLAND (2-3)

Campbell 2, E Moore 11, Roberson 5, Williams 4, Moyers 4.

Narrows;18;27;18;17;--80

Highland6;2;9;9;--;26

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 68, George Wythe 65, OT

GEORGE WYTHE (2-4)

Delp 24, Campbell 12, Green 8, Kirtner 6, Ramey 6, Luttrell 4, Scott 3, Hale 2.

GALAX (1-3)

Peterkin 20, Ashworth 15, Jemison 15, Bagley 10, Stuart 8.

George Wythe;12;11;15;20;7;--;65

Galax;20;2;21;15;10;--;68

3-point goals: George Wythe 6 (Delp 5, Scott), Galax 3 (Peterkin 2, Ashworth 1). JV: George Wythe won.

Fort Chiswell 77, Giles 56

FORT CHISWELL (5-1)

Watson 31, Dunford 14, Norris 13, Selfe 6, Crigger 4, Cooper 3, Varney 2, McHone 2, Vaught 2.

GILES (2-6)

Dunford 19, Parks 8, Myers 8, Simmons 8, Williams 6, Hanson 5, Orey 2.

Fort Chiswell;17;27;16;17--;77

Giles;18;17;14;7--;56

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 3 (Dunford, Watson, Cooper), Giles 5 (Myers 2, Williams 2, Parks). JV: Fort Chiswell won 62-54.

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 73, Bassett 57

FLOYD COUNTY (2-3)

Slusher 7, Agnew 12, Herrington 2, Bond 16, R.Swortzel 6, K.Swortzel 30.

BASSETT

J.Hairston 13, Tinsley 10, Stokes 7, Robertson 2, Leduc-Mattox 20, Kallam 5.

Floyd County;12;21;15;25;--;73

Bassett;13;17;7;20;--;57

3-point goals: Floyd County 8 (Agnew 3, Bond 3, Slusher, R.Swortzel), Bassett 7 (J.Hairston 3, Tinsley 2, Stokes, Kallam).

Blacksburg 64, Lord Botetourt 58

BLACKSBURG (4-1)

Halsey 21, Miller 6, Walters 18, Trexell 4, Appea 9, Joyce 6.

LORD BOTETOURT (5-2)

Meade 15, Bramblett 4, Salvi 6, Harrison 3, Crawford 25, Toliver 5.

Blacksburg;14;13;22;15;--;64

Lord Botetourt;14;12;13;19;--;58

3-point goals: Blacksburg 6 (Halsey 5, Walters), Lord Botetourt 9 (Meade 5, Crawford 4).

Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 45

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-4)

Mays 9, Higgins 4, A.Poindexter 4, Owens 6, I.Poindexter 8, Sikora 12, Mulitalo 2.

FORT DEFIANCE (2-3)

Simmons 11, Johnson 3, Jones 15, Patterson 2, Garber 4, Veney 20, Hebb 3, Liskey 3, Gutshall 2.

Rockbridge County;8;10;19;8;--;45

Fort Defiance;11;16;14;12;--;53

3-point goals: Rockbridge County 5 (Sikora 2, Mays, Owens, I.Poindexter), Fort Defiance 6 (Veney 4, Simmons, Garber).

GIRLS

DANNY JONAS MEMORIAL

Radford 62, Tazewell 37

TAZEWELL

Taylor 3, Brown 7, Day 9, Gillespie 7, Hancock 5, Whittaker 6.

RADFORD

Phillips 2, Dean 10, Conner 8, Carrow 2, Newcome 2, Hanah Whitt 3, Haley Whitt 14, L.Cline 12, H.Cline 6, Wellons 3.

Tazewell;10;11;1;15;--;37

Radford;22;19;9;12;--;62

3-point goals: Tazewell 1 (Hancock), Radford 8 (Hanah Whitt 4, Conner 2, Dean, Haley Whitt).

Fort Chiswell 58, Northwood 16

FORT CHISWELL (3-4)

Jackson 14, Roark 13, King 10, Brown 8, Adams 2, Underwood 6, Patel 3, Caldwell 2.

NORTHWOOD (2-4)

Cullop 2, DeBusk 5, Blackburn 3, Jones 2, Hayden 4.

Fort Chiswell;22:20;7;9;--;58

Nothwood;2;2;12;0;--;16

3-point Field Goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Brown 2, Jackson 2, Roark, Patel), Northwood 2 (Debusk, Blackburn). JV: Fort Chiuswell won

Note: Underwood 9 rebounds, Jackson 5 steals, Roark 5.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe 47, Galax 31

GEORGE WYTHE (3-3)

Cannoy 6, Berry 6, Tate 18, Patel 10, Malavolti 7.

GALAX (3-5)

Leonard 12, Hash 4, Sturgill 4, P.Edwards 2, E.Edwards 5, Moraski 2, J.Leonard 2.

George Wythe;7;19;16;7;--;47

Galax;8;8;7;8;--;31

3-point goals: George Wythe 4 (Berry 2, Patel 2). JV: George Wythe won.

Auburn 56, Grayson County 37

AUBURN (5-2)

Lafon 14, Huffman 10, Martin 12, Terry 10, Rorrer 5, Mundy 5.

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-5)

S.Pope 4, K.Pope 13, Halsey 2, Conklin 1, Bennett 3, Phipps 11, Clontz 3.

Auburn;18;16;11;11;--;56

Grayson County;7;6;9;15;--;37

3-points goals: Auburn 6 (Lafon 2, Huffman, Martin, Rorrer, Mundy), Grayson 3 (K.Pope). JV: Grayson County won 30-20.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 62, Highland 21

NARROWS (6-1)

Bishop 19, Robertson 10, Middleton 8, Stables 7, Hanshoe 5, Cook 5, Lawrence 4, Ludwig 2, Howard 2.

HIGHLAND

Wilfong 10, Wood 5, Douglas 2, Good 2, Armstrong 2

Narrows;12;19;20;11;--;62

Highland;5;6;2;8;--;21

3-point goals: Narrows 2 (Hanshoe, Robertson), Highland 1 (Wood).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 58, Christiansburg 48

CAVE SPRING (4-3)

Holland 3, Jones 8, Carroll 12, Hibbs 18, Mills 2, Anderson 13, Cox 2

CHRISTIANSBURG (1-4)

Lowe 3, Kane 6, Akers 7, Hoover 10, Banks 14, Sherman 6, Harris 2.

Cave Spring;12;10;16;20;--;58

Christiansburg;8;13;11;14;--;48

3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 4, Hibbs 2, Holland), Christiansburg 2 (Akers, Hoover).

SMOKY MOUNTAIN CLASSIC

Carroll County 54, Sevier County (Tenn.) 38

CARROLL COUNTY (5-1)

Ervin 12, Easter 9, Richardson 2, Hagee 23, Crotts 2, Alley 6.

SEVIER COUNTY

Owens 2, Shultz 8, Penland 11, Loveday 6, Fowler 5, Townsend 3, Williams 3.

Carroll County;11;18;15;10;--;54

Sevier County;16;7;12;3;--;38

3-point goals: Carroll County 3 (Hagee 2, Easter), Sevier County 4 (Shultz 2, Penland, Fowler).

NONDISTRICT

William Fleming 59, Heritage 11

WILLIAM FLEMING (3-3)

Hankins 6, Patterson 12, Morris 7, Battle 9, A. Henderson 2, Manning 2, Priest 19, Dolue 2.

HERITAGE (0-7)

Miller 3, Alexander 6, C.Howard 2.

William Fleming;22;23;10;4;—;59

Heritage;0;6;5;0;—;11

3-point goals: William Fleming 4 (Priest 3, Hankins). Heritage 1 (Miller).

James River 46, Craig County 32

CRAIG COUNTY

Jones 12, Caldwell 6, Brookman 6, Mays 4, Underwood 2, Ratliff 1, Wolfe 1.

JAMES RIVER (2-1)

Canada 25, Liming 12, McCullough 5, Harless 3, Kessler 1.

Craig County;5;7;4;16;--;32

James River;17;9;13;7;--;46

JV: James River won 42-20.

Patrick County 44, North Stokes (N.C.) 33

PATRICK COUNTY (5-1)

Epperson 10, Hazard 9, Mitchell 9, Penn 8, Wimbush 6, Quesinberry 2.

NORTH STOKES, N.C.

Wyrick 6, K.Collins 6, C.Mabe 5, McQuinn 4, James 4, K.Mabe 3, Knight 3, S.Collins 2.

Patrick County;9,17,14,4;--;44

North Stokes, N.C.;12,6,8,7;--;33

3-pont goals: Patrick County 1 (Mitchell), North Stokes 1 (Wyrick 1). JV: Patrick County won 53-13.

Marion 65, Chilhowie 43

MARION (8-1)

Halsey 1, Moss 10, Greer 5, Haga 9, Kimberlin 24, Farris 4, Terry 12.

CHILHOWIE (3-4)

Lane 4, Sheets 11, Goodwin 5, Barr 22, Dancy 1.

Marion;12;18;22;;13;--65

Chilhowie;9;12;8;14;--;43

3-point goals: Marion 9 (Kimberlin 8, Haga).