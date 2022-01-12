Tuesday prep basketball roundup: George Wythe's Patel sinks 10 3-pointers in girls win over Grayson County

INDEPENDENCE -- Hailey Patel came within two 3-pointers of a VHSL single-game record Tuesday night when she made 10 from long range to lead George Wythe to a 50-30 Mountain Empire District girls basketball victory over Grayson County.
Patel finished with 32 points for the Maroons (8-5, 4-1).
George Wythe 50, Grayson County 30
GEORGE WYTHE (8-5, 4-1)
Cannoy 2, Berry 2, Scott 2, Tate 5, Patel 32, Malavolti 7
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-10, 0-5)
S.Pope 2, K.Pope 3, Halsey 2, Conklin 4, Cunningham 2, Bennett 7, Phipps 9, Clontz 1.
George Wythe;12;12;18;8;--;50
Grayson County;10;2;14;4;--;30
3-point goals: George Wythe 11 (Patel 10, Tate), Grayson County 1 (K.Pope).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 66, William Fleming 40
STAUNTON RIVER (11-0, 3-0)
J.Levine 30, C.Levine 13, Jones 10, Farr 8, Hamren 5.
WILLIAM FLEMING (3-7, 0-3)
Morris 10, Hankins 8, Battle 8, Manning 6, Webb 5, Henderson 2, Priest 1.
Staunton River;23;20;11;12;--;66
William Flemin23g;9;11;11;9;--;40
3-point goals: Staunton River 5 (J.Levine 2, Jones 2, C.Levine), William Fleming 2 (Hankins, Webb). JV: Staunton River won 58-11.
William Byrd 55, Northside 46
WILLIAM BYRD (6-6, 1-2)
Chrisley 13, Helton 5, S.Martin 9, McCaskill 20, Fuchs 8.
NORTHSIDE (6-7, 0-3)
Kidd 7, N.Martin 4, Gates 12, Adebiyi 6, Waller 14, Bratton 3.
William Byrd;19;9;11;16;--;55
Northside;10;16;7;13;--;46
3-point goals: William Byrd 5 (McCaskill 3, Chrisley 2), Northside 6 (Waller 4, Kidd, Bratton).
Lord Botetourt 41, Franklin County 33
LORD BOTETOURT (10-1, 3-0)
Anderson 6, Spangler 12, Orange 7, Wissemann 2, Griffin 3, Huffard 11.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-5, 1-1)
Board 7, Lester 5, Caron 4, Copeland 17.
Lord Botetourt;11;11;10;9;—;41
Franklin County;4;6;10;13;—;33
3-point goals: Franklin County 5 (Copeland 3, Board 2), Lord Botetourt 1 (Orange). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 51, Blacksburg 29
BLACKSBURG (7-5, 3-1)
Mann 6, Mathena 6, Jones 5, Ferguson 3, Morgan Cheynet 6, McKenzie Cheynet 3.
PATRICK HENRY (9-1, 4-1)
Cook 6, Baker 8, Penn 6, Nichols 6, N.Childress 3, Breedlove 4, M.Childress 18.
Blacksburg;5;10;6;8;--;29
Patrick Henry;9;16;16;10;--;51
3-point goals: Blacksburg 5 (Mann 2, Jones, Ferguson, McKenzie Cheynet), Patrick Henry 3 (M.Childress 2, N.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won 48-16.
Christiansburg 58, Hidden Valley 22
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-10, 0-4)
Woods 3, Tanis 9, Monard 1, Pearson 5, Guerrero 2, James 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (3-7, 1-3)
Lowe 4, Kane 6, Akers 6, Wilburn 5, Williams 2, Hoover 22, Banks 9, Harris 4.
Hidden Valley;7;0;5;10;--;22
Christiansburg;9;17;16;16;--;58
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 1 (Woods), Christiansburg 1 (Hoover).
Pulaski County 84, Cave Spring 37
CAVE SPRING (5-8, 1-4)
Cavicchio 2, Jones 9, Carroll 7, Hibbs 8, Mills 2, Anderson 2, Cox 7.
PULASKI COUNTY (7-3, 4-0)
Fleenor 11, Russell 8, Keefer 8, Huff 15, Lawson 21, Vest 7, Secrist 14.
Cave Spring;8;11;9;9;--;37
Pulaski County;29;27;23;5;--;84
3-point goals: Cave Spring 3 (Jones, Carroll, Hibbs), Pulaski County 8 (Lawson 5, Huff 2, Secrist).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 78, James River 13
CARROLL COUNTY (10-1, 2-0)
Hagee 16, Ervin 15, Lam 14, Easter 13, Richardson 5, Stockner 4, Crotts 4, Alderman 3, Lyons 2, Gardner 2.
JAMES RIVER (6-3, 1-1)
Canada 5, Liming 4, McCullough 3, Barry 1.
Carroll County;26;21;21;10;--;78
James River;5;4;3;1;--;13
3-point goals: Carroll 10 (Lam 4, Easter 3, Alderman, Richardson, Ervin). JV: James River won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 58, George Washington 41
GEORGE WASHINGTON
Cobbs 14, Harrell 14, Darden 11, Dobbins 2.
PATRICK COUNTY (7-3, 2-1)
Epperson 11, Michell 9, Wimbush 9, Penn 7, Hazard 7, Harris 6, Brown 6, Quesinberry 3.
George Washington;6;8;13;14;--;41
Patrick County;15;10;18;15;--;58
3-pont goals: George Washington 3 (Cobbs 2, Darden), Patrick County 3 (Hazard, Quesinberry, Wimbush). JV: Patrick County won 44-21.
Note: Brown 10 rebounds, Hazard 7 assists.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 48, New Covenant 30
NEW COVENANT
J.Walker 3, B.Walker 13, Kidd 3, Burton 11.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-3, 3-0)
Aaron 2, Nance 17, Drapac 4, Hemphill 10, O'Herron 13, Llavore 2.
New Covenant;2;11;7;10;--;30
Roanoke Catholic;17;10;9;12;--;48
3-point goals: New Covenant 6 (Burton 3, J.Walker, B.Walker, Kidd), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Nance 5, Hemphill 2).
Alex Nance had 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Narrows 50, Covington 41
NARROWS (7-2, 3-0)
Robertson 11, Bishop 10, Stables 8, Helvey 8, Howard 8, Ludwig 3, Spencer 2.
COVINGTON (2-9, 2-2)
L.Bragg 19, Persinger 7, Bartley 6, Terrell 4, B.Reynolds 3, H.Reynolds 2.
Narrows;13;5;11;21;--;50
Covington;2;13;11;15;--;41
3-point goals: Covington 3 (Bartley 2, Bragg), Narrows 1 (Stables).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 63, Bath County 10
BATH COUNTY (0-13, 0-4)
Legg 2, Oliver 2, Tingler 6.
PARRY McCLUER (10-1, 3-0)
Grow 2, Lewis 2, Mohler 7, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 12, Roberts 4, Hamilton 9, Tyree 4, Emore 1, G.Henson 9, K.Claytor 9.
Parry McCluer;26;16;13;8;--;63
Rockbridge County;4;0;3;3;--;10
3-point goals: Bath County 2 (Tingler), Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, G.Henson).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 55, Chilhowie 51
RURAL RETREAT (7-3, 1-0)
M.Fiscus 7, A.Fiscus 18, Williams 6, Moore 11, Crigger 4, Miller 9.
CHILHOWIE (4-7, 0-1)
Lane 2, Sheets 7, Goodwin 10, Barr 32.
Rural Retreat;15;13;13;14;--;55
Chilhowie;17;12;11;11;--;51
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (A.Fiscus, Williams), Chilhowie 2 (Barr 2).
NONCONFERENCE
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 44
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-0)
Mioduszewski 19, Angelina Jones 14, Alessandra Jones 11, Ferguson 4.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN
Corbin 17, Glover 10, Woods 7, Walters 4, McClure 4, Hall 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian;14;9;14;12;—;49
Ridgeview Christian;5;16;6;17;—-;44
3 point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 4 (Angelina Jones 3, Alessandra Jones), Ridgeview Christian 1 (Corbin).
Note: Mioduszewski 16 rebounds.
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 71, William Byrd 50
NORTHSIDE (13-1, 3-1)
Journiette 16, Cole 4, Abshire 11, Crawford 4, Harvey 11, Webb 14, Logan 7, Anthony 2, Smith 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-9)
Ruble 8, Marvin 8, I.Hairston 4, Childress 10, Hendrick 5, E.Hairston 5, Eads 2, Divers 8.
Northside;18;14;15;24;--;71
William Byrd;10;15;11;14;--;50
3-point goals: Northside 7 (Journiette 2, Webb 2, Crawford, Harvey, Logan), William Byrd 3 (Marvin 2, E.Hairston). JV: Northside won.
Lord Botetourt 66, Franklin County 52
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-7, 2-2)
Kasey 5, N.Holland 5, Stockton 3, Lee 3, McGee 2, J.Holland 2, Wright 2, Harvey 5, Clark 10, Foutz 15.
LORD BOTETOURT (8-3, 2-1)
Meade 15, Bramblett 17, Salvi 3, Crawford 25, Bannwart 2, Tilley 2, Terry 2.
Franklin County;10;17;9;16;--;52
Lord Botetourt;14;17;15;20;--;66
3-point goals: Franklin County 5 (N.Holland, Stockton, Lee, Harvey, Foutz), Lord Botetourt 9 (Meade 4, Bramblett 3, Crawford 2).
William Fleming 59, Staunton River 18
WILLIAM FLEMING (9-2, 3-0)
Wilson 7, English 4, Walker 17, Robertson 3, Jones 3, Robertson 2, Mitchell 11, Walton 3, Higgs 4, Venable 3, Ward 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-11, 0-3)
Gibson 2, Eggleston 2, Steele 3, Overstreet 7, Childress 4.
William Fleming;26;19;10;4;--;59
Staunton River;6;8;4;0;--;18;
3-point goals: William Fleming 7 (Walker 2, English, Jones, Mitchell, Walton, Venable), Staunton River 2 (Steele, Overstreet). JV: William Fleming won 34-19.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 59, Floyd County 54
FLOYD COUNTY (4-7, 0-2)
Agnew 11, Herrington 7, Bond 19, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 15.
RADFORD (3-2, 1-0)
Clark 12, Prioleau 2, Austin 2, Cormany 15, Kelly 15, Wesley 10, Kanipe 3.
Floyd County;16;11;9;18;--;54
Radford;8;19;16;16;--;59
3-point goals: Floyd County 6 (Agnew 3, Bond 3), Radford 1 (Clark).
Note: Clark had 5 steals. Cormany had 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 62, Eastern Mennonite 52
NORTH CROSS (4-2)
Trail 15, Carter 2, Trott 17, Mendoza 1, Owen 18, Brown 4, McCoy 5.
EASTERN MENNONITE (4-2)
A Hatter 13, D.Hatter 12, Gillenwater 13, Johnson 8, Harmison 6.
North Cross;20:14:15:13;--;62
Eastern Mennonite;10:20:12:10;--;52
3-point goals: North Cross 8 (Owen 4, Trail 3, McCoy), Eastern Mennonite 8 (A.Hatter 2, Johnson 2, Harmison 2, D.Hatter, Gillenwater).
Roanoke Catholic 67, New Covenant 17
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-7, 3-0)
Banks 11, Collins 14, Merchant 10, Estrada 9, Adams 8, Burns 6, Whalen 5, Beck 4.
NEW COVENANT
Bowman 3, Foster 5, Vollmer 2, Powell 7.
Roanoke Catholic;26;20;13;8;--;67
New Covenant;7;7;3;0;--;17
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 10 (Collins 4, Merchant 2, Adams 2, Estrada, Whalen), New Covenant 2 (Bowman, Foster).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Giles 51, Galax 50
GALAX (2-5, 2-2)
Bagley 16, Ashworth 10, Jemison 10, Stuart 5, Dillon 5, Peterkin 3, Cox 1.
GILES (5-6, 1-3)
Myers 15, Simmons 14, Parks 8, Dunford 7, Hanson 5, Price 2.
Galax;7;19;11;13;--;50
Giles;19;5;13;14;--;51
3-point goals: Giles 5 (Myers 2, Parks, Hanson, Simmons), Galax 1 (Dillon). JV: Giles won 45-38.
Note: Jackson Parks had 7 assists and 4 steals. Caden Myers hit the game-winner with 5 seconds left.
Grayson County 64, George Wythe 50
GEORGE WYTHE (3-7, 2-3)
T.Rainey 7, Kirtner 2, Delp 9, B.Rainey 15, Campbell 14, Repass 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY (6-5, 3-2)
Gillespie 14, Cassell 11, Cheeks 2, Shaffner 30, Dowell 7.
George Wythe;9;11;13;17;--;50
Grayson County;8;21;20;15;--;64
3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (T.Rainey, Delp, Repass), Grayson County 2 (Shaffner, Gillespie). JV: George Wythe won 44-33.
Bland County 85, Fort Chiswell 81
FORT CHISWELL (4-2, 11-3)
Dunford 8, Watson 35, Vaught 14, Norris 9, Shelton 2, Gravely 7, Varney 4, Crigger 2.
BLAND COUNTY (2-3, 7-6)
James 22, Nolley 6, Pauley 21, D.Boone 4, Thompson 13, Burton 1, Johnson 2, Chewning 16.
Fort Chiswell;24;14;18;18;7;--;81
Bland County;13;19;20;22;11;--;85
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Watson 2, Vaught 2, Norris 2), Bland County 10 (Pauley 3, Thompson 3, James 2, Nolley 2). JV: Fort Chiswell won 44-21.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 74, Covington 73
COVINGTON (3-7, 2-2)
Yancey 16, Dressler 6, Howard 9, Turner 15, Cook 16, Rodgers 8, Malone 3.
NARROWS (7-3, 3-0)
Johnston 21, Perdue 5, L.Smith 9, Pruett 27, Shepherd 9, Johnson 3.
Covington;16;11;17;29;--;73
Narrows;13;11;29;21;--;74
JV: Narrows won.
Parry McCluer 76, Bath County 13
PARRY McCLUER (7-2, 4-0)
Perry 3, Mitchell 6, Cook 7, Houck 12, Catlett 2, Hamilton 26, Griffin 2, Snider 7, Secrist 11.
BATH COUNTY (0-14, 0-4)
Loudermilk 2, Hyler 1, Jackson 3, Tucker 1, Gardzinski 2, Long 4.
Parry McCluer;21;24;24;7;--;76
Bath County;0;8;0;5;--;13
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 9 (Houck 4, Hamilton 3, Perry, Cook), Bath County 1 (Jackson). JV: Parry McCluer won 38-25.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 65, Rural Retreat 48
RURAL RETREAT (4-6, 0-1)
Hight 17, Smith 13, Smelser 8, Roberts 6, Musser 2, Crockett 2.
CHILHOWIE (6-5, 1-0)
Martin 21, Hall 14, Nash 11, Sauls 5, Blevins 4, Booth 4, Sturgill 3, Delp 2, Davie 1.
Rural Retreat;12;16;16;4;--;48
Chilhowie;24;16;8;17;--;65
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 7 (Hight 3, Smith 2, Smelser 2), Chilhowie 6 (Hall 2, Martin, Nash, Sturgill, Blevins). JV: Chilhowie won 28-25.