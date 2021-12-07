Tuesday prep basketball roundup: Glenvar's Alexander hits school-record 11 3-pointers in boys win over Covington

Aiden Alexander set a school record with 11 3-pointers on the way to a 35-point game Tuesday night to power Glenvar to an 81-49 nondistrict boys basketball victory over Covington.
Tyler Johnson added 12 points for the Highlanders (4-0). Glenvar played without guard Stephen Barber, who sprained an ankle Monday in a win over Giles.
Javier Yancey led Covington with 18 points.
COVINGTON (1-1)
Yancey 18, Williams 3, Howard 6, Turner 10, Cook 1, Rogers 8, Malone 3.
GLENVAR (4-0)
Alexander 35, Noel 2, Johnson 12, Bolling 10, Ford 5, Veverka 5, Carter 2, Bell 2, McMahon 6, Simmons 2.
Covington 13 16 10 10 — 49
Glenvar 27 19 26 9 — 81
3-point goals: Covington 5 (Rogers 2, Yancey, Williams, Malone), Glenvar 16 (Alexander 11, Johnson 2, Bolling 2, Veverka). JV: Glenvar won 49-27.
BOYS
Northside 86, Salem 34
NORTHSIDE (2-0)
Journiette 27, Cole 14, Hardy 8, Harvey 2, Webb 7, Logan 8, Anthony 9, C.Smith 2, J.Smith 9.
SALEM (1-1)
Bayne 3, Dallas 16, Green 9, Davidson 1, Hill 2, Clemens 3.
Northside 21 31 23 11 — 86
Salem 5 16 10 3 — 34
3-point goals: Northside 9 (Journiette 3, Hardy 2, Logan 2, Cole, Anthony), Salem 3 (Bayne, Green, Clemens). JV: Northside won.
Franklin County 73, Hidden Valley 57
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-3)
Dunnings 18, Johnson 18, T.Smith 7, Strong 4, Rodgers 4, Getz 3, P.Smith 3.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-0)
Mullins 22, Foutz 18, McGhee 12, Hering 6, McHeimer 5, Holland 3, Harvey 2, Stockton 2, Wright 2, Holland 1.
Hidden Valley 18 13 13 13 — 57
Franklin County 12 24 24 13 — 73
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 9 (Dunnings 5, Johnson, Getz, T.Smith, P.Smith), Franklin County 2 (McGhee, Foutz). JV: Franklin County won 61-35.
Cave Spring 69, William Byrd 41
WILLIAM BYRD (0-3)
Ruble 1, I.Hairston 5, Richardson 7, Hendrick 6, E.Hairston 10, Webb 4, Board 2, Eads 2, Divers 4.
CAVE SPRING (4-0)
Griffiths 2, Lilley 6, Dawyot 11, Bryant 2, Cooper 10, Jones 22, Kennedy 3, Saunders 13.
William Byrd 13 13 6 9 — 41
Cave Spring 17 18 21 13 — 69
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (I.Hairston, Richardson, E.Hairston), Cave Spring 4 (Cooper 2, Dawyot, Jones).
Patrick Henry 80, Harrisonburg 43
PATRICK HENRY (2-0)
Faulkner 27, Calloway 14, Yarmah 9, Derey 6, Smith 5, F.Beasley 7, B.Beasley 5, Smiley 6, J.Beasley 1.
HARRISONBURG
Burgess 10, Walker 6, Cruce 11, Bert 10, Alvarado 6.
Patrick Henry 24 31 14 11 — 80
Harrisonburg 10 8 12 13 — 43
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 12 (Faulkner 7, Calloway 2, Yarmah, F.Beasley, B.Beasley), Harrisonburg 7 (Walker 2, Bert 2, Alvarado 2, Cruce).
Pulaski County 69, Floyd County 62
FLOYD COUNTY (0-2)
Agnew 7, Herrington 3, Cantrell 9, Bond 18, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 23.
PULASKI COUNTY (1-0)
Gulley 21, Bourne 16, McDaniel 13, O’Neal 6, Nester 10, Underwood 2, Sutherland 1.
Floyd County 19 12 13 18 — 62
Pulaski County 14 19 22 14 — 69
3-point goals: Floyd County 8 (Bond 5, Agnew 2, Herrington), Pulaski County 6 (Bourne 2, McDaniel 2, O’Neal, Nester).
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 49
WAYNESBORO (0-4)
Haynes 8, Groves 2, Simmons 2, Sites 15, Clark 3, Brown 10, Barber 9.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-1)
Mays 6, Higgins 4, A.Poindexter 4, Owens 18, I.Poindexter 5, Lambert 2, Sikora 15, Jay 2.
Waynesboro 12 10 14 13 — 49
Rockbridge County 4 15 16 21 — 56
3-point goals: Waynesboro 4 (Sites 2, Haynes 2), Rockbridge County 9 (Owens 3, Sikora 3, Mays 2, I.Poindexter).
Carroll County 57, Fort Chiswell 48, OT
FORT CHISWELL (1-1)
Watson 22, Dunford 14, Vaught 4, Norris 4, Shelton 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (2-2)
Bryce Smoot 17, Montgomery 15, Brayden Smoot 7, Cox 6, Richardson 5, Phillips 3, Campbell 2, Weyant 2.
Fort Chiswell 10 16 13 6 3 — 48
Carroll County 15 13 10 7 12 — 57
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 2 (Dunford 2), Carroll County 4 (Bryce Smoot 3, Richardson).
Note: Montgomery 3 steals.
Marion 78, Rural Retreat 55
MARION (2-2)
Ford 12, Langston 2, Keheley 6, Osborne 4, Williams 16, Thomas 16, Wolfe 12, Carroll 6, Johnson 4.
RURAL RETREAT (1-3)
Smith 23, Hight 5, Musser 6, Smelser 11, Miller 2, Work 4, Terry 4.
Marion 22 22 18 16 — 78
Rural Retreat 7 18 12 18 — 55
3-point goals: Marion 9 (Ford 3, Williams 2, Wolfe 2, Keheley, Thomas), Rural Retreat 2 (Smith, Smelser).
Chilhowie 60, Grayson County 53
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)
Shaffner 24, Gillespie 18, Jones 11.
CHILHOWIE (2-1)
Martin 29, Nash 9, Blevins 8, Hall 8, Sauls 4, Sturgill 2.
Grayson County 9 16 18 10 — 53
Chilhowie 15 13 16 16 — 60
3-point goals: Grayson County 7 (Shaffner 4, Gillespie 2, Jones), Chilhowie 6 (Martin 2, Nash 2, Blevins 2). JV: Chilhowie won 38-13.
Note: Lucas Blevins recorded 10 rebounds.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 43, Harrisonburg 24
HARRISONBURG (1-2)
Tirado 1, Muney 1, Gonzalez 2, Santiago 2, Cain 6, Vega 10, Lemon 2.
PATRICK HENRY (3-0)
Cook 11, Fiddler 4, Penn 4, Nichols 6, N.Childress 7, Breedlove 4, M.Childress 7.
Harrisonburg 4 3 6 11 — 24
Patrick Henry 16 14 8 5 — 43
3-point goals: Harrisonburg 2 (Cain, Vega), Patrick Henry 2 (Cook, N.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won 51-14.
Salem 63, Northside 46
SALEM (3-0)
Scales 17, Bowen 5, Wynn 2, Logan 2, Green 18, Smith 2, Bayne 9, Smith 8.
NORTHSIDE (2-1)
Kidd 12, Gilkes 4, Bobbitt 3, Adebiyi 12, Waller 13, Rigney 2.
Salem 12 19 12 20 — 63
Northside 10 6 17 13 — 46
3-point goals: Northside 2 (Kidd, Bobbitt). JV: Salem won 61-33.
Lord Botetourt 58, Blacksburg 47
BLACKSBURG (1-2)
Ferguson 21, Brooks 8, Mann 6, Mathena 2, Jones 5, Brewley 2, Cheynet 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (4-0)
Kingery 3, Anderson 4, Spangler 13, Orange 9, Alfano 15, Wissemann 2, Griffin 2, Huffard 10.
Blacksburg 5 18 6 18 — 47
Lord Botetourt 15 8 17 18 — 58
3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Ferguson 5, Mann 2), Lord Botetourt 5 (Alfano 3, Orange 2). JV: Lord Botetourt won 29-26, OT.
Note: Gracie Huffard added 12 rebounds.
Cave Spring 55, William Byrd 51
CAVE SPRING (2-1)
Holland 5, Cavicchio 3, Jones 19, Smith 7, Carroll 14, Anderson 5, Cox 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-2)
Chrisley 22, McCaskill 19, Helton 7, Stover 2, Walls 1.
Cave Spring 11 15 14 15 — 55
William Byrd 18 14 7 12 — 51
3-point goals: Cave Spring 6 (Carroll 3, Holland, Jones, Smith), William Byrd 3 (Chrisley 2, McCaskill). JV: William Byrd won.
Franklin County 48, Hidden Valley 28
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-1)
Taylor 3, Board 11, Lester 2, Kaniah Copeland 9, Brown 4, Hypes 2, Caron 7, Kam Copeland 8, Harris 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4)
Tanis 15, Edmunds 2, Pearson 8, Guerrero 3.
Franklin County 16 13 16 3 — 48
Hidden Valley 3 5 7 13 — 28
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (Taylor, Kaniah Copeland).
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, SWVa Home School 49
SWVa HOME SCHOOL
Lam 14, Cummings 12, K.Moore 10, Vaughan 6, S.Moore 5, Clark 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (3-0)
Angelina Jones 29, Miodeszewski 10, Alessandra Jones 6, Bowman 4, Burnett 3.
SWVa Home School 16 11 6 16 — 49
Roanoke Valley Chr. 8 12 22 10 — 52
3 point goals: SWVa Home School 6 (Lam 4, Vaughan 2), Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Jones 4, Burnett).
Note: Alessandra Jones 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
George Wythe 58, Graham 36
GRAHAM
L.Gunter 13, S.Gunter 9, Dales 6, Du 3, Austin 3, Hampton 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (1-2)
Cannoy 4, Berry 7, Scott 2, Tate 5, Faulkner 4, Patel 23, Malavolti 9, Wolfe 4.
Graham 6 9 11 10 — 36
George Wythe 19 16 15 8 — 58
3-point goals: Graham 3 (Dales, Du, Austin), George Wythe 4 (Patel 4). JV: George Wythe won.
Chilhowie 49, Grayson County 21
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-2)
S.Pope 7, K.Pope 5, Halsey 2, Cunningham 3, Bennett 2, Clontz 2.
CHILHOWIE (2-1)