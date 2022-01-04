Tuesday prep basketball roundup: North Cross boys end long layoff with 85-65 win

Marc Mendoza led five North Cross players in double figures with 17 points Tuesday night as the Raiders ended a long layoff with an 85-65 VIC Division 2 boys basketball victory over Carlisle.

Nick Owen and Nick Andrew each had 14 points, while Jordan Trott added 13 and Landon Trail scored 12 for North Cross (2-1), which had not played a game since Dec. 9.

K.J. Stuart poured in 34 points for Carlisle and Jaden Davis added 22. The duo accounted for 56 of the Chiefs' 65 points.

CARLISLE (1-6)

Stuart 34, Davis 22, Cunningham 8, Tarpley 1.

NORTH CROSS (2-1)

Trail 12, Carter 4, Andrew 14, Trott 13, Mendoza 17, Owen 14, Qin 2, Kappas 2, Brown 7.

Carlisle;14;20;9;22;—;65

North Cross;21;23;25;16;—;85

3-point goals: Carlisle 7 (Davis 4, Stuart 3), North Cross 8 (Trail 2, Andrew 2, Mendoza 2, Owen 2).

GIRLS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry 58, Blacksburg 31

CAVE SPRING (4-7)

Jones 5, Hibbs 2, Mills 5, Anderson 18, Cox 1.

PATRICK HENRY (7-1)

Cook 17, Baker 2, Beasley 3, Penn 3, Nichols 5, N.Childress 11, Breedlove 8, S.Childress 9.

Patrick Henry;12;21;10;15;—;58

Cave Spring;11;13;4;3;—;31

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 7 (N.Childress 3, Cook, Beasley, Breedlove, S.Childress), Cave Spring 3 (Jones, Mills, Anderson).

Blacksburg 58, Salem 43

SALEM (6-4)

Scales 9, Wynn 5, Logan 3, Green 12, Adkins 5, Smith 9.

BLACKSBURG (7-4)

Ferguson 4, Jones 10, Brawley 10, Morgan Cheynet 8, McKenzie Cheynet 12, Brooks 14.

Salem;10;13;8;12;—;43

Blacksburg;10;13;16;19;—;58

3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Brooks, Jones), Salem 3 (Wynn, Adkins, Smith). JV: Salem won 37-15.

Pulaski County 84, Hidden Valley 21

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-9)

Tanis 15, Edmonds 2, Pierson 4.

PULASKI COUNTY (6-3)

Fleenor 16, Russell 17, Capps 2, Keefer 4, Huff 10, Lawson 12, T.Vest 6, Secrist 11, M.Vest 6.

Hidden Valley;2;5;7;7;—;21

Pulaski County;26;25;19;14;—84

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 3 (Tanis 3), Pulaski County 3 (Lawson 2, Huff).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 71, Northside 27

LORD BOTETOURT (8-0)

Anderson 7, Kingery 2, Spangler 21, Orange 16, Alfano 12, Morgan 10, Griffin 1, Huffard 2.

NORTHSIDE (6-4)

Kidd 2, Bobbitt 3, Martin 7, Johnson 1, Waller 3, Rigney 7, Bratton 4.

Lord Botetourt;20;23;19;9;—;71

Northside;8;4;7;8;—;27

3-point goals: Botetourt 7 (Alfano 4, Orange 2, Anderson), Northside 2 (Bobbitt, Rigney). JV: Lord Botetourt won 25-19.

Franklin County 42, William Fleming 30

WILLIAM FLEMING (3-4)

Dolue 9, Morris 8, Battle 6.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-4)

K.Board 17, Caron 9, Copeland 7.

William Fleming;10;10;6;4;—;30

Franklin County;10;8;9;15;—;42

3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (K.Board, L.Board). JV: William Fleming won 44-22.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Magna Vista 72, Patrick County 37

PATRICK COUNTY (5-3)

Harris 12, Hazard 10, Wimbush 6, Penn 3, Quesinberry 2, Mitchell 2, Brown 2.

MAGNA VISTA (8-2)

T.Hairston 21, Reynolds 10, Hughes 8, J Hairston 8, Preston 7, Williams 6, Giggetts 5, Moyer 4, Starkey 3.

Patrick County;12;7;10;8;—;37

Magna Vista;24;12;22;14;—;72

3-point goals: Patrick County 1 (Hazard), Magna Vista 3 (Hughes 2, T Hairston). JV: Magna Vista won 32-2.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 63, Fort Chiswell 54

AUBURN (7-3)

Martin 29, Huffman 14, Terry 6, Lafon 6, Mundy 6, Rorrer 2.

FORT CHISWELL (5-7)

Roark 18, Brown 5, M.King 5, K.King 9, Jackson 12, Underwood 2, Patel 3.

Auburn;19;11;19;14;—;63

Fort Chiswell;6;14;14;20;—;54

3-point goals: Auburn 2 (Martin, Huffman), Fort Chiswell 9 (Roark 5, Brown, M.King, K.King, Patel). JV: Fort Chiswell won 26-23.

Galax 37, Grayson County 27

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-7)

S.Poe 4, K.Poe 4, Conklin 4, Cunningham 7, Bennett 4, Phipps 4.

GALAX (3-6)

S.Leonard 14, Hash 9, Sturgill 3, Moraski 2, J.Leonard 7, King 2.

Grayson County;4;6;5;12;—;27

Galax;9;7;5;16;—;37

3-point goals: Galax 2 (Hash, Leonard), Grayson County 1 (Cunningham). JV: Grayson County won.

George Wythe 64, Bland County 38

BLAND COUNTY (4-5)

Sandlin 2, M.Tindall 4, C.Tindall 3, R.Dillow 6, Holston 5, C.Dillow 7, Sanders 5, Meadows 5, Galyon 1.

GEORGE WYTHE (7-5)

Leonard 4, Cannoy 5, Berry 11, Scott 9, Tate 12, Faulkner 6, Patel 5, Malavolti 10, Wolfe 2.

Bland County;10;15;7;6;—;38

George Wythe;11;19;19;15;—;64

3-point goals: Bland County 3 (C.Tindall, Holston, C.Dillow), George Wythe 2 (Berry, Patel). JV: George Wythe won.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County 71, Glenvar 28

CARROLL COUNTY (9-1)

Ervin 13, Gardner 10, Easter 13, Stockner 4, Lam 11, Hagee 7, Crotts 4, Alley 3, Lyons 2, Harris 4.

GLENVAR (6-5)

M.Harris 9, Casil 3, R.Harris 12, Keen 4.

Carroll Co.;15;18;16;22;—;71

Glenvar;10;4;5;9;—;28

3-point goals: Glenvar 2 (Casil, R.Harris), Carroll County 9 (Lam 3, Gardner 2, Easter, Ervin, Hagee, Harris).

Note: Hagee had 11 rebounds.

NONDISTRICT

Christiansburg 43, Bassett 38

BASSETT (2-9)

Whitfield 4, Ratcliff 13, Witcher 3, Osgood 4, Pitzer 2, Manns 8.

CHRISTIANSBURG (2-6)

Lowe 2, Kane 5, Akers 4, Wilburn 7, Williams 2, Hoover 10, Banks 11, Sherrman 2.

Bassett;10;9;7;12;—;38

Christiansburg;7;6;13;17;—;43

3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Manns), Christiansburg 1 (Kane).

BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming 68, Franklin County 38

FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-6)

Lee 7, Kasey 6, McGhee 6, Harvey 5, Clark 4, Mullins 4, Stockton 3, Holland 2, Foutz 1.

WILLIAM FLEMING (8-2)

Walker 16, Z.Robertson 13, Mitchell 11, Higgs 11, English 7, Venable 3, Jones 2, Ward 2, Boston 2, Robertson 1.

Franklin County;4;7;7;20;—;38

William Fleming;18;19;18;13;—;68

3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (Lee, Harvey), William Fleming 5 (Mitchell 3, Walker, Venable). JV: Franklin County won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Blacksburg 58, Salem 44

SALEM (3-5)

Bayne 10, Dallas 21, Greer 5, Green 5, Clemens 3.

BLACKSBURG (7-2)

Halsey 14, Campbell 3, Miller 6, Davis 4, Garza 3, Walters 20, Appea 4, Joyce 4.

Salem;8;16;10;10;—;44

Blacksburg;9;20;21;8;—;58

3-point goals: Salem 4 (Dallas, Greer, Green, Clemens), Blacksburg 3 (Halsey 2, Walters). JV: Blacksburg won.

Pulaski County 44, Hidden Valley 38

PULASKI COUNTY (6-3)

Gulley 8, Bourne 8, McDaniel 9, Horton 2, O’Neal 9, Nester 6, Underwood 2.

HIDDEN VALLEY (1-10)

Dunnings 2, Johnson 14, Guerrerro 2, Whittaker 18, P.Smith 2.

Pulaski County;14;9;13;8;—;44

Hidden Valley;6;9;12;11;—;38

3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (O’Neal 2, McDaniel), Hidden Valley 1 (Whittaker).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar 67, Carroll County 50

CARROLL COUNTY (4-5)

Phillips 2, Smoot 17, Reitzel 16, Smoot 1, Cox 3, Montgomery 11.

GLENVAR (9-2)

Alexander 9, Barber 20, Housh 5, Johnson 14, Bolling 6, Ford 5, Veverka 5, McMahon 1, Simmons 2.

Carroll County;13;8;6;23;—;50

Glenvar;13;14;19;21;—;67

3-point goals: Carroll County 6 (Reitzel 4, Smoot 2), Glenvar 6 (Alexander 3, Johnson 2, Housh). JV: Glenvar won 54-27.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 66, Fort Chiswell 38

AUBURN

Duncan 23, E.Millirons 20, Gill 10, Wilson 6, N.Millirons 3, Sparrer 2, Gordon 2.

FORT CHISWELL (10-2)

Norris 13, Watson 11, Gravely 5, Dunford 4, Vaught 3, Tomlinson 2.

Auburn;14;16;12;24;—;66

Fort Chiswell;17;6;7;8;—;38

3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 4, E.Millirons 3), Fort Chiswell 3 (Norris 3). JV: Auburn won 55-34.

Galax 47, Grayson County 43

GRAYSON COUNTY (3-5)

Gillespie 10, Jones 9, Cassell 10, Cheeks 8, Shaffner 6.

GALAX (2-4)

Ashworth 11, Bagley 8, Jemison 8, Peterkin 7, Dillon 6, Cox 4, Mejia 3.

Grayson Co.;10;7;14;13;—;44

Galax;9;9;10;19;—;47

3-point goals: Grayson County 5 (Gillespie 2, Cheeks 2, Jones), Galax 3 (Dillon 2, Ashworth). JV: Galax won.

Note: Bagley hit two free throws to ice the game.

George Wythe 56, Bland County 49

BLAND COUNTY (5-6)

James 21, Watters 12, Pauley 6, Boone 4, Nolley 4, Thompson 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (3-6)

B.Rainey 18, Campbell 12, T.Rainey 9, Delp 8, Kirtner 4, Huff 3, Green 2.

Bland County;9;14;16;10;—;49

George Wythe;11;17;10;18;—;56

3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Watters, James), George Wythe 1 (Campbell). JV: George Wythe won.

Note: Freshman Brayden Rainey had 19 rebounds.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington 65, Eastern Montgomery 36

COVINGTON (2-6)

Yancey 22, Turner 10, Howard 9, Evans 8, Dressler 6, Rogers 3, Maloney 3, Williams 2, Anderson 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-12)

Sampson 26, Jones 4, E. Brown 4, X.Brown 2.

Covington;22;24;9;10;—;65

EastMont;6;8;11;11;—;36

3-point goals: Covington 8 (Dressler 2, Evans 2, Yancey, Howard, Rogers, Maloney), Eastern Montgomery 7 (Sampson 7). JV: Covington won 40-31.

NONDISTRICT

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (6-3)

Phillips 9, Somers 9, Gutierrez 9, Nelson 7, Chou 20, Gay 4.

TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (2-8)

Murdock 12, S.Epps 2, W.Epps 8, Thomas 8, Liu 17, Colbert 6, Son 2.

Roanoke Valley Christian;9;7;12;30;—;58

Timberlake Christian;12;12;14;17;—;55

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Chou, Somers), Timberlake Christian 8 (Liu 4, Murdock 2, Thomas 2).

Note: RVC took first lead with under one minute to play.

Christiansburg 43, Bassett 38

BASSETT (2-9)

Whitfield 4, Ratcliff 13, Witcher 3, Osgood 4, Pitzer 2, Manns 8.