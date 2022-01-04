Tuesday prep basketball roundup: North Cross boys end long layoff with 85-65 win

Marc Mendoza led five North Cross players in double figures with 17 points Tuesday night as the Raiders ended a long layoff with an 85-65 VIC Division 2 boys basketball victory over Carlisle.
Nick Owen and Nick Andrew each had 14 points, while Jordan Trott added 13 and Landon Trail scored 12 for North Cross (2-1), which had not played a game since Dec. 9.
K.J. Stuart poured in 34 points for Carlisle and Jaden Davis added 22. The duo accounted for 56 of the Chiefs' 65 points.
CARLISLE (1-6)
Stuart 34, Davis 22, Cunningham 8, Tarpley 1.
NORTH CROSS (2-1)
Trail 12, Carter 4, Andrew 14, Trott 13, Mendoza 17, Owen 14, Qin 2, Kappas 2, Brown 7.
Carlisle;14;20;9;22;—;65
North Cross;21;23;25;16;—;85
3-point goals: Carlisle 7 (Davis 4, Stuart 3), North Cross 8 (Trail 2, Andrew 2, Mendoza 2, Owen 2).
People are also reading…
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 58, Blacksburg 31
CAVE SPRING (4-7)
Jones 5, Hibbs 2, Mills 5, Anderson 18, Cox 1.
PATRICK HENRY (7-1)
Cook 17, Baker 2, Beasley 3, Penn 3, Nichols 5, N.Childress 11, Breedlove 8, S.Childress 9.
Patrick Henry;12;21;10;15;—;58
Cave Spring;11;13;4;3;—;31
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 7 (N.Childress 3, Cook, Beasley, Breedlove, S.Childress), Cave Spring 3 (Jones, Mills, Anderson).
Blacksburg 58, Salem 43
SALEM (6-4)
Scales 9, Wynn 5, Logan 3, Green 12, Adkins 5, Smith 9.
BLACKSBURG (7-4)
Ferguson 4, Jones 10, Brawley 10, Morgan Cheynet 8, McKenzie Cheynet 12, Brooks 14.
Salem;10;13;8;12;—;43
Blacksburg;10;13;16;19;—;58
3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Brooks, Jones), Salem 3 (Wynn, Adkins, Smith). JV: Salem won 37-15.
Pulaski County 84, Hidden Valley 21
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-9)
Tanis 15, Edmonds 2, Pierson 4.
PULASKI COUNTY (6-3)
Fleenor 16, Russell 17, Capps 2, Keefer 4, Huff 10, Lawson 12, T.Vest 6, Secrist 11, M.Vest 6.
Hidden Valley;2;5;7;7;—;21
Pulaski County;26;25;19;14;—84
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 3 (Tanis 3), Pulaski County 3 (Lawson 2, Huff).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 71, Northside 27
LORD BOTETOURT (8-0)
Anderson 7, Kingery 2, Spangler 21, Orange 16, Alfano 12, Morgan 10, Griffin 1, Huffard 2.
NORTHSIDE (6-4)
Kidd 2, Bobbitt 3, Martin 7, Johnson 1, Waller 3, Rigney 7, Bratton 4.
Lord Botetourt;20;23;19;9;—;71
Northside;8;4;7;8;—;27
3-point goals: Botetourt 7 (Alfano 4, Orange 2, Anderson), Northside 2 (Bobbitt, Rigney). JV: Lord Botetourt won 25-19.
Franklin County 42, William Fleming 30
WILLIAM FLEMING (3-4)
Dolue 9, Morris 8, Battle 6.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-4)
K.Board 17, Caron 9, Copeland 7.
William Fleming;10;10;6;4;—;30
Franklin County;10;8;9;15;—;42
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (K.Board, L.Board). JV: William Fleming won 44-22.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista 72, Patrick County 37
PATRICK COUNTY (5-3)
Harris 12, Hazard 10, Wimbush 6, Penn 3, Quesinberry 2, Mitchell 2, Brown 2.
MAGNA VISTA (8-2)
T.Hairston 21, Reynolds 10, Hughes 8, J Hairston 8, Preston 7, Williams 6, Giggetts 5, Moyer 4, Starkey 3.
Patrick County;12;7;10;8;—;37
Magna Vista;24;12;22;14;—;72
3-point goals: Patrick County 1 (Hazard), Magna Vista 3 (Hughes 2, T Hairston). JV: Magna Vista won 32-2.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 63, Fort Chiswell 54
AUBURN (7-3)
Martin 29, Huffman 14, Terry 6, Lafon 6, Mundy 6, Rorrer 2.
FORT CHISWELL (5-7)
Roark 18, Brown 5, M.King 5, K.King 9, Jackson 12, Underwood 2, Patel 3.
Auburn;19;11;19;14;—;63
Fort Chiswell;6;14;14;20;—;54
3-point goals: Auburn 2 (Martin, Huffman), Fort Chiswell 9 (Roark 5, Brown, M.King, K.King, Patel). JV: Fort Chiswell won 26-23.
Galax 37, Grayson County 27
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-7)
S.Poe 4, K.Poe 4, Conklin 4, Cunningham 7, Bennett 4, Phipps 4.
GALAX (3-6)
S.Leonard 14, Hash 9, Sturgill 3, Moraski 2, J.Leonard 7, King 2.
Grayson County;4;6;5;12;—;27
Galax;9;7;5;16;—;37
3-point goals: Galax 2 (Hash, Leonard), Grayson County 1 (Cunningham). JV: Grayson County won.
George Wythe 64, Bland County 38
BLAND COUNTY (4-5)
Sandlin 2, M.Tindall 4, C.Tindall 3, R.Dillow 6, Holston 5, C.Dillow 7, Sanders 5, Meadows 5, Galyon 1.
GEORGE WYTHE (7-5)
Leonard 4, Cannoy 5, Berry 11, Scott 9, Tate 12, Faulkner 6, Patel 5, Malavolti 10, Wolfe 2.
Bland County;10;15;7;6;—;38
George Wythe;11;19;19;15;—;64
3-point goals: Bland County 3 (C.Tindall, Holston, C.Dillow), George Wythe 2 (Berry, Patel). JV: George Wythe won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 71, Glenvar 28
CARROLL COUNTY (9-1)
Ervin 13, Gardner 10, Easter 13, Stockner 4, Lam 11, Hagee 7, Crotts 4, Alley 3, Lyons 2, Harris 4.
GLENVAR (6-5)
M.Harris 9, Casil 3, R.Harris 12, Keen 4.
Carroll Co.;15;18;16;22;—;71
Glenvar;10;4;5;9;—;28
3-point goals: Glenvar 2 (Casil, R.Harris), Carroll County 9 (Lam 3, Gardner 2, Easter, Ervin, Hagee, Harris).
Note: Hagee had 11 rebounds.
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg 43, Bassett 38
BASSETT (2-9)
Whitfield 4, Ratcliff 13, Witcher 3, Osgood 4, Pitzer 2, Manns 8.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-6)
Lowe 2, Kane 5, Akers 4, Wilburn 7, Williams 2, Hoover 10, Banks 11, Sherrman 2.
Bassett;10;9;7;12;—;38
Christiansburg;7;6;13;17;—;43
3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Manns), Christiansburg 1 (Kane).
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 68, Franklin County 38
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-6)
Lee 7, Kasey 6, McGhee 6, Harvey 5, Clark 4, Mullins 4, Stockton 3, Holland 2, Foutz 1.
WILLIAM FLEMING (8-2)
Walker 16, Z.Robertson 13, Mitchell 11, Higgs 11, English 7, Venable 3, Jones 2, Ward 2, Boston 2, Robertson 1.
Franklin County;4;7;7;20;—;38
William Fleming;18;19;18;13;—;68
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (Lee, Harvey), William Fleming 5 (Mitchell 3, Walker, Venable). JV: Franklin County won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 58, Salem 44
SALEM (3-5)
Bayne 10, Dallas 21, Greer 5, Green 5, Clemens 3.
BLACKSBURG (7-2)
Halsey 14, Campbell 3, Miller 6, Davis 4, Garza 3, Walters 20, Appea 4, Joyce 4.
Salem;8;16;10;10;—;44
Blacksburg;9;20;21;8;—;58
3-point goals: Salem 4 (Dallas, Greer, Green, Clemens), Blacksburg 3 (Halsey 2, Walters). JV: Blacksburg won.
Pulaski County 44, Hidden Valley 38
PULASKI COUNTY (6-3)
Gulley 8, Bourne 8, McDaniel 9, Horton 2, O’Neal 9, Nester 6, Underwood 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-10)
Dunnings 2, Johnson 14, Guerrerro 2, Whittaker 18, P.Smith 2.
Pulaski County;14;9;13;8;—;44
Hidden Valley;6;9;12;11;—;38
3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (O’Neal 2, McDaniel), Hidden Valley 1 (Whittaker).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 67, Carroll County 50
CARROLL COUNTY (4-5)
Phillips 2, Smoot 17, Reitzel 16, Smoot 1, Cox 3, Montgomery 11.
GLENVAR (9-2)
Alexander 9, Barber 20, Housh 5, Johnson 14, Bolling 6, Ford 5, Veverka 5, McMahon 1, Simmons 2.
Carroll County;13;8;6;23;—;50
Glenvar;13;14;19;21;—;67
3-point goals: Carroll County 6 (Reitzel 4, Smoot 2), Glenvar 6 (Alexander 3, Johnson 2, Housh). JV: Glenvar won 54-27.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 66, Fort Chiswell 38
AUBURN
Duncan 23, E.Millirons 20, Gill 10, Wilson 6, N.Millirons 3, Sparrer 2, Gordon 2.
FORT CHISWELL (10-2)
Norris 13, Watson 11, Gravely 5, Dunford 4, Vaught 3, Tomlinson 2.
Auburn;14;16;12;24;—;66
Fort Chiswell;17;6;7;8;—;38
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 4, E.Millirons 3), Fort Chiswell 3 (Norris 3). JV: Auburn won 55-34.
Galax 47, Grayson County 43
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-5)
Gillespie 10, Jones 9, Cassell 10, Cheeks 8, Shaffner 6.
GALAX (2-4)
Ashworth 11, Bagley 8, Jemison 8, Peterkin 7, Dillon 6, Cox 4, Mejia 3.
Grayson Co.;10;7;14;13;—;44
Galax;9;9;10;19;—;47
3-point goals: Grayson County 5 (Gillespie 2, Cheeks 2, Jones), Galax 3 (Dillon 2, Ashworth). JV: Galax won.
Note: Bagley hit two free throws to ice the game.
George Wythe 56, Bland County 49
BLAND COUNTY (5-6)
James 21, Watters 12, Pauley 6, Boone 4, Nolley 4, Thompson 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (3-6)
B.Rainey 18, Campbell 12, T.Rainey 9, Delp 8, Kirtner 4, Huff 3, Green 2.
Bland County;9;14;16;10;—;49
George Wythe;11;17;10;18;—;56
3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Watters, James), George Wythe 1 (Campbell). JV: George Wythe won.
Note: Freshman Brayden Rainey had 19 rebounds.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington 65, Eastern Montgomery 36
COVINGTON (2-6)
Yancey 22, Turner 10, Howard 9, Evans 8, Dressler 6, Rogers 3, Maloney 3, Williams 2, Anderson 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-12)
Sampson 26, Jones 4, E. Brown 4, X.Brown 2.
Covington;22;24;9;10;—;65
EastMont;6;8;11;11;—;36
3-point goals: Covington 8 (Dressler 2, Evans 2, Yancey, Howard, Rogers, Maloney), Eastern Montgomery 7 (Sampson 7). JV: Covington won 40-31.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (6-3)
Phillips 9, Somers 9, Gutierrez 9, Nelson 7, Chou 20, Gay 4.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (2-8)
Murdock 12, S.Epps 2, W.Epps 8, Thomas 8, Liu 17, Colbert 6, Son 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian;9;7;12;30;—;58
Timberlake Christian;12;12;14;17;—;55
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Chou, Somers), Timberlake Christian 8 (Liu 4, Murdock 2, Thomas 2).
Note: RVC took first lead with under one minute to play.
Christiansburg 43, Bassett 38
BASSETT (2-9)
Whitfield 4, Ratcliff 13, Witcher 3, Osgood 4, Pitzer 2, Manns 8.